PHOENIX, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laborjack, a company providing on-demand access to a prescreened, high-quality workforce, today announced expansion of its manual labor staffing services to Phoenix in order to accommodate local growth and leverage the region's immense talent pool.

“By bringing our unique and proven on-demand manual labor staffing solution from Colorado to Phoenix and its greater metropolitan area, including Tempe, Scottsdale and Mesa, we are able to help both individuals and businesses across the Valley of the Sun get stuff done — regardless of the size of the project,” said Josh Moser, co-founder of Laborjack. “Our proprietary software provides the safest and fastest way to hire prescreened, high-caliber and reliable workers for a wide variety of tasks, and we’re excited to bring the same energy and enthusiasm that’s driven our success in Colorado to Arizona.”

Through its proprietary software platform, Laborjack matches laborers with individuals and businesses in need of labor assistance. The platform can handle both last-minute requests as well as allow customers to schedule tasks several weeks in advance. By providing employees on an as-needed basis, Laborjack increases opportunities for college students and other gig economy employees to generate income and choose when and where they work while balancing a busy schedule. Known as “Laborjacks,” the company’s variable workforce of 1,000-plus contractors earn an average of $21/hour and specialize in assisting customers with muscle for hire.

“As a Laborjack, we don’t just get in, get the job done and go on our way,” said Adam Weis, a Phoenix-based Laborjack. “We take pride in our work, and I believe we have built a reputation of customer care that proves we genuinely love what we’re doing.”

Offering services in everything from moving, landscaping and real estate to construction, event planning and more, Laborjack has completed 350 jobs to date as an initial test in the Phoenix metropolitan area and more than 6,000 jobs overall while maintaining a five-star rating on Google Reviews.

“I simply tell Laborjack what I need, and they provide a talented team of background-checked and hard-working Laborjacks who get the job done,” said Jerry Graham, Realtor with Coldwell Banker. “Laborjack leverages a proven track record of success and has instilled a culture that promotes a better quality of worker. Replicating their proven and effective model in the Phoenix area should be simple because — regardless of geography — good help can be hard to find.”

For more information or to get help with your next project, visit laborjack.com/.

About Laborjack

Laborjack is a Fort Collins, Colorado-based moving, landscaping and staffing business that connects people through an online platform. The company specializes in matching laborers, usually college students, for moving, landscaping and general labor staffing in markets across Colorado and Arizona. For more information, watch this video or visit www.laborjack.com.





