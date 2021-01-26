New York, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Motorcycle Seats Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957450/?utm_source=GNW
5 Million Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Mid-Premium Motorcycles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach 27.1 Million Units by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Commuter Motorcycles segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 9.4 Million Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR
The Motorcycle Seats market in the U.S. is estimated at 9.4 Million Units in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 10 Million Units by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.
Premium Motorcycles Segment to Record 4.7% CAGR
In the global Premium Motorcycles segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 5 Million Units in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 6.6 Million Units by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 6.4 Million Units by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 185-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957450/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Motorcycle Seats Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Motorcycle Seats Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Motorcycle Seats Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in Units by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Motorcycle Seats Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Mid-Premium Motorcycles (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Mid-Premium Motorcycles (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in Units by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Mid-Premium Motorcycles (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Commuter Motorcycles (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in
Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Commuter Motorcycles (End-Use) Historic Demand
Patterns in Units by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Commuter Motorcycles (End-Use) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Premium Motorcycles (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Premium Motorcycles (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in Units by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Premium Motorcycles (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Motorcycle Seats Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Motorcycle Seats Latent Demand
Forecasts in Units by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Motorcycle Seats Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in Units for 2012-2019
Table 15: Motorcycle Seats Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Motorcycle Seats Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Units by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Motorcycle Seats Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in Units by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 18: Canadian Motorcycle Seats Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Motorcycle Seats in Units by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Japanese Motorcycle Seats Market in Units by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 21: Motorcycle Seats Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Demand for Motorcycle Seats in Units by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Motorcycle Seats Market Review in China in Units by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 24: Chinese Motorcycle Seats Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Motorcycle Seats Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: European Motorcycle Seats Market Demand Scenario in
Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Motorcycle Seats Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in Units by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 27: European Motorcycle Seats Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: European Motorcycle Seats Addressable Market
Opportunity in Units by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 29: Motorcycle Seats Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in Units by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 30: European Motorcycle Seats Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 31: Motorcycle Seats Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in Units by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 32: French Motorcycle Seats Historic Market Review in
Units by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 33: French Motorcycle Seats Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 34: Motorcycle Seats Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in Units by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 35: German Motorcycle Seats Market in Retrospect in Units
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 36: Motorcycle Seats Market Share Distribution in Germany
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Demand for Motorcycle Seats in Units by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Motorcycle Seats Market Review in Italy in Units by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 39: Italian Motorcycle Seats Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Motorcycle Seats in Units by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: United Kingdom Motorcycle Seats Market in Units by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 42: Motorcycle Seats Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 43: Spanish Motorcycle Seats Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Units by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Motorcycle Seats Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in Units by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 45: Spanish Motorcycle Seats Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 46: Russian Motorcycle Seats Latent Demand Forecasts in
Units by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Motorcycle Seats Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by End-Use in Units for 2012-2019
Table 48: Motorcycle Seats Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Motorcycle Seats Addressable Market
Opportunity in Units by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 50: Motorcycle Seats Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in Units by End-Use for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 51: Rest of Europe Motorcycle Seats Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Motorcycle Seats Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: Motorcycle Seats Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in Units by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Motorcycle Seats Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Motorcycle Seats Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in Units by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Motorcycle Seats Historic Market Review
in Units by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Motorcycle Seats Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Motorcycle Seats Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in Units by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 59: Australian Motorcycle Seats Market in Retrospect in
Units by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 60: Motorcycle Seats Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 61: Indian Motorcycle Seats Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Units by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Motorcycle Seats Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in Units by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 63: Indian Motorcycle Seats Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: Motorcycle Seats Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Units by End-Use for the Period
2018-2027
Table 65: South Korean Motorcycle Seats Historic Market
Analysis in Units by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: Motorcycle Seats Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Motorcycle Seats in Units by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Motorcycle Seats Market in Units
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 69: Motorcycle Seats Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin American Motorcycle Seats Market Trends by
Region/Country in Units: 2020-2027
Table 71: Motorcycle Seats Market in Latin America in Units by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: Latin American Motorcycle Seats Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: Latin American Demand for Motorcycle Seats in Units
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Motorcycle Seats Market Review in Latin America in
Units by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: Latin American Motorcycle Seats Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentinean Motorcycle Seats Addressable Market
Opportunity in Units by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 77: Motorcycle Seats Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in Units by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: Argentinean Motorcycle Seats Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 79: Motorcycle Seats Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in Units by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 80: Brazilian Motorcycle Seats Historic Market Review in
Units by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 81: Brazilian Motorcycle Seats Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 82: Motorcycle Seats Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in Units by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 83: Mexican Motorcycle Seats Market in Retrospect in
Units by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 84: Motorcycle Seats Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Motorcycle Seats Latent Demand
Forecasts in Units by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Motorcycle Seats Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in Units for 2012-2019
Table 87: Motorcycle Seats Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: The Middle East Motorcycle Seats Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 89: Motorcycle Seats Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in Units: 2012-2019
Table 90: The Middle East Motorcycle Seats Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 91: The Middle East Motorcycle Seats Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Units by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Motorcycle Seats Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Units by End-Use
for 2012-2019
Table 93: The Middle East Motorcycle Seats Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 94: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Motorcycle
Seats in Units by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Iranian Motorcycle Seats Market in Units by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 96: Motorcycle Seats Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 97: Israeli Motorcycle Seats Addressable Market
Opportunity in Units by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 98: Motorcycle Seats Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in Units by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Israeli Motorcycle Seats Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabian Demand for Motorcycle Seats in Units
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: Motorcycle Seats Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
Units by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 102: Saudi Arabian Motorcycle Seats Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: Motorcycle Seats Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2027
Table 104: United Arab Emirates Motorcycle Seats Historic
Market Analysis in Units by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 105: Motorcycle Seats Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Motorcycle Seats Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Units by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Motorcycle Seats Market in
Retrospect in Units by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 108: Motorcycle Seats Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 109: African Motorcycle Seats Latent Demand Forecasts in
Units by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Motorcycle Seats Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by End-Use in Units for 2012-2019
Table 111: Motorcycle Seats Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 44
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957450/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: