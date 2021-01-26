Toronto, Canada, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreshBooks, the #2 small business accounting software in America, with paying customers in 100+ countries, today announced that Mara Reiff, one of IBM’s Global Women Leaders of AI, has been brought on as FreshBooks’ first Chief Data Officer.

“We are thrilled that Mara has joined the FreshBooks team as our first Chief Data Officer.” said Don Epperson, the newly-appointed CEO of FreshBooks. “Her understanding of technology and the power of AI, coupled with her drive to provide a data-enabled customer experience, will give the small business owners we serve a strategic edge.”





Reiff will be responsible for transforming the way FreshBooks acts on data, while leading the company's data governance strategy. Reiff will lead a team that will connect corporate strategy, customer, and business objectives with data-driven insights. Her work will inform the delivery and operations of FreshBooks’ lines of business and create new growth opportunities. Reiff will report into CEO Don Epperson.

Prior to joining FreshBooks, Reiff was a Vice President within Bell Canada’s Customer Experience team responsible for Business Intelligence, Marketing, and Risk Management. While in that role, she was accountable for driving the organization’s Artificial Intelligence programs and developing world-class software applications to improve the customer experience and efficiencies within the organization. Mara holds an undergraduate degree from Queen’s University in Engineering with a specialization in Applied Mathematics and Chemical Engineering, and an MBA from the University of Toronto.

Last year, Reiff was the only Canadian recognized by IBM as one of the Global Women Leaders in AI, an award given to exceptional women leaders who are shaping the future of artificial intelligence through their work.

On her new role as Chief Data Officer, Reiff said “I’m excited to bring my experience in business and technology to the executive team here at FreshBooks. My passion for leading high- performing teams and belief in growth through data-centric strategies and insights aligns with FreshBooks' commitment to put the business owner at the centre of everything the company does. ”

Reiff will step into her new role on February 1st, after completing FreshBooks’ renowned onboarding process FreshStart. FreshBooks’ commitment to building a culture with a deep understanding of small business owners begins on day one, where all new hires are required to spend their first month working on the company’s 10-time Stevie Award-winning Support team. New employees spend their first month learning first-hand about FreshBooks’ culture, product and interacting directly with customers from around the world.

Earlier this month it was announced that FreshBooks co-founder Mike McDerment had appointed former Executive Director Don Epperson to CEO.

FreshBooks is currently hiring multiple roles across its departments, including a Data Modeler and a VP of Global Sales in Toronto, an Engineering Manager in Zagreb, Croatia, and a Platform Engineer in Amsterdam. For more information on open roles, visit our Careers page.







-30-

About FreshBooks

FreshBooks is the #2 small business accounting software in America, with paying customers in 100+ countries around the world. The company has helped more than 30 million people process billions of dollars through its easy-to-use invoicing, time-tracking, expense management, and online payments features. Recognized with 10 Stevie awards for the best customer service in the world, the company’s mantra is to “execute extraordinary experiences everyday.” FreshBooks is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with offices in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, Amsterdam, Netherlands, and Raleigh, North Carolina, USA. FreshBooks has been recognized for eight consecutive years as a Great Place to Work. Learn more at www.FreshBooks.com

Attachment

Katey Townshend FreshBooks katey.townshend@freshbooks.com