As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 22. January, at the price of accepted bids.

SeriesRIKB 23 0515RIKS 33 0321
ISINIS0000032191IS0000021251
Additional issuance (nominal)0784,500,000
Settlement date 01/27/2021
Total outstanding (nominal)64,127,000,00063,239,819,842