As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 22. January, at the price of accepted bids.

Series RIKB 23 0515 RIKS 33 0321 ISIN IS0000032191 IS0000021251 Additional issuance (nominal) 0 784,500,000 Settlement date 01/27/2021 Total outstanding (nominal) 64,127,000,000 63,239,819,842