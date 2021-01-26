New York, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Motorcycle Cruise Control Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957445/?utm_source=GNW
4 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 15.6% over the period 2020-2027. Aftermarket, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16.2% CAGR and reach US$382.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the OEMs segment is readjusted to a revised 13.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $52.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.9% CAGR
The Motorcycle Cruise Control market in the U.S. is estimated at US$52.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$84.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.9% and 13.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 109-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957445/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Motorcycle Cruise Control Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Motorcycle Cruise Control Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Motorcycle Cruise Control Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Aftermarket (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 4: Aftermarket (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: OEMs (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 6: OEMs (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Motorcycle Cruise Control Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 7: United States Motorcycle Cruise Control Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Motorcycle Cruise Control Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 9: Canadian Motorcycle Cruise Control Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 10: Canadian Motorcycle Cruise Control Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 11: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Motorcycle Cruise Control in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 12: Motorcycle Cruise Control Market Share Shift in Japan
by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 13: Chinese Demand for Motorcycle Cruise Control in US$
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Chinese Motorcycle Cruise Control Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Motorcycle Cruise Control Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 15: European Motorcycle Cruise Control Market Demand
Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: European Motorcycle Cruise Control Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 17: European Motorcycle Cruise Control Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 18: European Motorcycle Cruise Control Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 19: Motorcycle Cruise Control Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 20: French Motorcycle Cruise Control Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027
GERMANY
Table 21: Motorcycle Cruise Control Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 22: Motorcycle Cruise Control Market Share Distribution
in Germany by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 23: Italian Demand for Motorcycle Cruise Control in US$
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 24: Italian Motorcycle Cruise Control Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 25: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Motorcycle Cruise Control in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Motorcycle Cruise Control Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Motorcycle Cruise Control Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 28: Rest of Europe Motorcycle Cruise Control Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Motorcycle Cruise Control Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 30: Asia-Pacific Motorcycle Cruise Control Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 31: Rest of World Motorcycle Cruise Control Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Rest of World Motorcycle Cruise Control Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 43
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957445/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: