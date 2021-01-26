New York, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Motorcycle Cruise Control Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957445/?utm_source=GNW

4 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 15.6% over the period 2020-2027. Aftermarket, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16.2% CAGR and reach US$382.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the OEMs segment is readjusted to a revised 13.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $52.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.9% CAGR



The Motorcycle Cruise Control market in the U.S. is estimated at US$52.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$84.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.9% and 13.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 109-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Juliano’s Interior Products, LLC

Motorcycle Cruise Controls

Murphs’ Kits

Rostra Accessories







Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



