Ramsey, NJ, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions, U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is proud to announce Sam Errigo, Executive Vice President, Sales and Business Development, has been named to The Modern Sale and Collective[i]’s list of The 2021 Top 100 Global Sales Leaders (GSL100). In its fourth year, the annual list honors executive sales leaders from the finance, advertising, insurance, manufacturing and technology fields, culled from thousands of nominations.

Collective[i], in association with The Modern Sale, selected this year’s GSL100s as examples of exceptional sales leadership. In particular, the sales professionals chosen embraced the unprecedented nature of 2020 and took it as an opportunity to shepherd their teams and companies into the digital age. These leaders are pioneers in their field and have proven their ability to navigate through turbulent times. They rose to the challenge of an unexpected global crisis with grace, collaboration, commitment to their teams, and by giving back to their communities, all the while delivering revenue.

Sam Errigo is responsible for Dealer and Direct Sales, Enterprise Accounts, Government Markets, Service Delivery, Managed IT (All Covered), Enterprise Content Management Practice and leads global sales across Europe, the U.S. and Asia-Pacific markets. Errigo also leads Konica Minolta’s Digital Transformation (DX) strategy and planning in the U.S. and is instrumental in driving this key initiative on a global basis. He has been featured as an author and subject matter expert in numerous industry publications throughout his career, and is best known for his insightful vision and ability to execute disruptive strategies that foster long-term growth.

“With Sam’s customer-centric approach and ability to deliver results, this well-deserved accolade comes as no surprise. Sam remains calm and composed under pressure while exuding a non-stop energy that motivates his teams, colleagues and our entire executive team,” said Rick Taylor, President and CEO, Konica Minolta. “Whether leading acquisitions, seeking out and incorporating new technology to complement Konica Minolta’s offerings or developing solutions and programs, Sam’s hard work and determination repeatedly bring new value to our clients, dealers and partners.”

In June 2020, Errigo led the launch of Konica Minolta’s Return to Work solution, a program that was ideated, developed, tested and rolled out in a span of four weeks. Return to Work is a comprehensive solution that supports employees’ safe return to office locations and provides ongoing, best-in-class security with facial recognition and access control. Through an integrated cloud-based application for data collection, the solution ensures businesses can track, manage and report on each individual’s entry in compliance with company and state requirements.

“I am honored to be recognized by Collective[i] and The Modern Sale as a Top 100 Global Sales Leader for 2021,” said Errigo. “This award represents the hard work of many Konica Minolta colleagues who came together to leverage our expertise in technology, products and workflow services to bring to market a solution to help businesses reopen the workplace as quickly as possible while helping to keep employees, customers, partners and communities safe.”

"The GSL100 list has a special meaning after a year that tested even the most extraordinary leaders. This year's honorees are admirable on every level," said Tad Martin, CEO and co-Founder of Collective[i]. “It is a privilege for Collective[i] to showcase the tremendous skills required to excel in sales be it through our technology, our network or in association with The Modern Sale's GSL100 list. We are proud to feature the extraordinary talent of our industry."

