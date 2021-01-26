New York, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Motorcycle Brake by Wire (BBW) System Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957444/?utm_source=GNW

8 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 118.3 Million Units by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 39% over the period 2020-2027. One-Channel ABS, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 32.3% CAGR and reach 31.3 Million Units by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Multiple-Channel ABS segment is readjusted to a revised 42.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 3.6 Million Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 37.2% CAGR



The Motorcycle Brake by Wire (BBW) System market in the U.S. is estimated at 3.6 Million Units in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 19.3 Million Units by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 37.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 34.6% and 33.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 27.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 108-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Bosch Mobility Solutions

Bwi Group

Continental AG

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Johnson Electric Group

NXP Semiconductors NV

ZF Friedrichshafen AG







