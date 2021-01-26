New York, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957443/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 35.9% over the period 2020-2027. Single-Channel ABS, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 32.6% CAGR and reach US$6.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Dual-Channel ABS segment is readjusted to a revised 37.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $791.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 34% CAGR
The Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$791.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 34% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 32.1% and 30.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 24.6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 107-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957443/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Single-Channel ABS (Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Single-Channel ABS (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Dual-Channel ABS (Segment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Dual-Channel ABS (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 7: United States Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment:
2020 to 2027
Table 8: United States Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 9: Canadian Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to
2027
Table 10: Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2020
and 2027
JAPAN
Table 11: Japanese Market for Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking
Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 12: Japanese Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 13: Chinese Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 14: Chinese Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems Market
by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 15: European Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: European Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 17: European Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 18: European Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 19: Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems Market in France
by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 20: French Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 21: Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 22: German Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 23: Italian Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 24: Italian Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems Market
by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 25: United Kingdom Market for Motorcycle Anti-lock
Braking Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 26: United Kingdom Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems
Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment:
2020-2027
Table 28: Rest of Europe Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems Market in
Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 30: Asia-Pacific Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems
Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 31: Rest of World Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020
to 2027
Table 32: Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems Market in Rest
of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for
2020 and 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957443/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: