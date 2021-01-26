New York, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957443/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 35.9% over the period 2020-2027. Single-Channel ABS, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 32.6% CAGR and reach US$6.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Dual-Channel ABS segment is readjusted to a revised 37.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $791.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 34% CAGR



The Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$791.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 34% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 32.1% and 30.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 24.6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 107-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

Bosch Mobility Solutions

Bwi Group

Continental AG

Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Johnson Electric Group

NXP Semiconductors NV

ZF Friedrichshafen AG







Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

