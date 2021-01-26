New York, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Motorcycle Advanced Rider Assistance System (ARAS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957442/?utm_source=GNW
2 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 99.9 Million Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. ABS, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19% CAGR and reach 59.5 Million Units by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the CC segment is readjusted to a revised 22% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 8.4 Million Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.1% CAGR
The Motorcycle Advanced Rider Assistance System (ARAS) market in the U.S. is estimated at 8.4 Million Units in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 17.2 Million Units by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.6% and 17.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.6% CAGR.
TCS Segment to Record 20.5% CAGR
In the global TCS segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 20.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 3 Million Units in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 11.1 Million Units by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 12.2 Million Units by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 116-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
