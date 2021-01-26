New York, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Motorcycle Advanced Rider Assistance System (ARAS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957442/?utm_source=GNW

2 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 99.9 Million Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. ABS, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19% CAGR and reach 59.5 Million Units by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the CC segment is readjusted to a revised 22% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 8.4 Million Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.1% CAGR



The Motorcycle Advanced Rider Assistance System (ARAS) market in the U.S. is estimated at 8.4 Million Units in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 17.2 Million Units by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.6% and 17.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.6% CAGR.



TCS Segment to Record 20.5% CAGR



In the global TCS segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 20.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 3 Million Units in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 11.1 Million Units by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 12.2 Million Units by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 116-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BMW AG

Continental AG

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

ZF Friedrichshafen AG







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Motorcycle Advanced Rider Assistance System (ARAS) Competitor

Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Motorcycle Advanced Rider Assistance System (ARAS)

Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Units by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Motorcycle Advanced Rider Assistance System (ARAS)

Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS

2027



Table 3: ABS (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in Units:

2020 to 2027



Table 4: ABS (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: CC (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

Units: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: CC (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country

in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: TCS (Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

Units: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: TCS (Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage

by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Other Segments (Segment) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in Units: 2020 to 2027



Table 10: Other Segments (Segment) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Motorcycle Advanced Rider Assistance System (ARAS) Market

Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 11: United States Motorcycle Advanced Rider Assistance

System (ARAS) Market Estimates and Projections in Units by

Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 12: United States Motorcycle Advanced Rider Assistance

System (ARAS) Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Motorcycle Advanced Rider Assistance System

(ARAS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Segment: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Motorcycle Advanced Rider Assistance System (ARAS)

Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by

Segment for 2020 and 2027



JAPAN

Table 15: Japanese Market for Motorcycle Advanced Rider

Assistance System (ARAS): Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in Units by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 16: Japanese Motorcycle Advanced Rider Assistance System

(ARAS) Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 17: Chinese Motorcycle Advanced Rider Assistance System

(ARAS) Market Growth Prospects in Units by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 18: Chinese Motorcycle Advanced Rider Assistance System

(ARAS) Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2020 and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Motorcycle Advanced Rider Assistance System (ARAS)

Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: European Motorcycle Advanced Rider Assistance System

(ARAS) Market Demand Scenario in Units by Region/Country:

2018-2025



Table 20: European Motorcycle Advanced Rider Assistance System

(ARAS) Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 21: European Motorcycle Advanced Rider Assistance System

(ARAS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Segment:

2020-2027



Table 22: European Motorcycle Advanced Rider Assistance System

(ARAS) Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 23: Motorcycle Advanced Rider Assistance System (ARAS)

Market in France by Segment: Estimates and Projections in Units

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 24: French Motorcycle Advanced Rider Assistance System

(ARAS) Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 25: Motorcycle Advanced Rider Assistance System (ARAS)

Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in

Units by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 26: German Motorcycle Advanced Rider Assistance System

(ARAS) Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 27: Italian Motorcycle Advanced Rider Assistance System

(ARAS) Market Growth Prospects in Units by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 28: Italian Motorcycle Advanced Rider Assistance System

(ARAS) Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2020 and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 29: United Kingdom Market for Motorcycle Advanced Rider

Assistance System (ARAS): Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in Units by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 30: United Kingdom Motorcycle Advanced Rider Assistance

System (ARAS) Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 31: Rest of Europe Motorcycle Advanced Rider Assistance

System (ARAS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in Units by

Segment: 2020-2027



Table 32: Rest of Europe Motorcycle Advanced Rider Assistance

System (ARAS) Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 33: Motorcycle Advanced Rider Assistance System (ARAS)

Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates and Projections in

Units for the Period 2020-2027



Table 34: Asia-Pacific Motorcycle Advanced Rider Assistance

System (ARAS) Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 35: Rest of World Motorcycle Advanced Rider Assistance

System (ARAS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in Units by

Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 36: Motorcycle Advanced Rider Assistance System (ARAS)

Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by

Segment for 2020 and 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

