SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vectorized, Inc. , the Intelligent Data API company, today announced the general availability of Redpanda, the Intelligent Data API Platform. Vectorized also announced $15.5 million in a combination of Seed and Series A funding led by Lightspeed Venture Partners with participation by GV. The funding will be used to accelerate product innovation, including Vectorized Cloud Services, and go-to-market activities.



Arif Janmohamed, General Partner at LSVP, and Vectorized board member, commented in his Medium post:

“Alex has dedicated his career to building real-time, data streaming infrastructure, and is a rare technical talent who can both build and explain what he’s building. We were excited to lead Vectorized’s initial seed financing with our friends at Haystack in 2019 to help bring his vision to reality.”

A Modern Platform for Real-Time Applications

Kafka was invented over a decade ago inside of LinkedIn at a time when the infrastructure team could take advantage of inexpensive storage disks. Since then storage performance and cost has dramatically improved since then with modern disks being 1,000 times faster than a decade prior.

Over this same decade, it became essential for enterprises to react in real time to the ever increasing data volume, velocity and variety. However as organizations moved to an event-driven infrastructure, they quickly found themselves drowning in the complexity of how to actually operationalize open source components at scale.

Identifying this enterprise dilemma, Vectorized began developing Redpanda with the mission to build an Intelligent Data API: a way to unify historical and real-time data, leveraging the largest programming ecosystem for real time applications with a focus on simplifying infrastructure.

“We care about reliability and performance at Zenly, so no Zookeeper and 10x faster was a no brainer,” said Jean-Baptiste Dalido, Head of Infrastructure Engineering at Zenly. “What excites me the most is the WebAssembly feature, as it enables us to create a ‘Data Firewall', the last mile of access, transforms and policy.”

Today, Vectorized has delivered the most reliable Kafka-API compatible streaming platform in the world. By decoupling the Kafka-API from Kafka-the-system, Redpanda enables enterprises to get 10x better performance and zero data loss in a single binary. Further, Redpanda requires zero code changes to existing enterprise applications.

“We’re inverting the relationship of shipping data to code and instead shipping code to data and enterprise infrastructure teams love us for it,” said Alexander Gallego, founder and CEO of Vectorized. “By unifying access and management over both their legacy and real-time data with Redpanda, our enterprise customers are now delivering better and more reliable results for their organizations.”

Vectorized Inc. , the Intelligent Data API company, created Redpanda to deliver enterprises with a modern data-streaming platform for mission critical applications. Vectorized is building a family of products designed to reliably transform data streams into data products by unifying historical and real time data, enabling inline Lambda transformations, all exposed under a drop-in Kafka-API replacement. Vectorized was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in San Francisco. To learn more, please visit vectorized.io or download Redpanda .