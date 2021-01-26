SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Club Feast , a pre-order, subscription-based restaurant delivery service offering meals for only $5.99, announced today $3.5M in seed funding led by General Catalyst. Club Feast was founded by industry veteran Atallah Atallah, who previously helped sit-down restaurants optimize their capacity as a co-founder of Seated, Ghazi Atallah, previously a Director at Goldman Sachs, and Chris Miao, a former Principal at Roivant. In addition to making restaurant food delivery more accessible and affordable for customers, the platform also supports restaurants by increasing their order volume and optimizing prep and delivery processes. The seed financing will be used to further grow and develop the Club Feast team and product, and to bring Club Feast’s delivery service to new cities in 2021.

Designed with both customers and restaurants in mind, Club Feast is starting a new chapter in the restaurant delivery space. Club Feast offers the same high-quality meals as other restaurant delivery services for only $5.99 each with no membership fee, a 50% discount compared to competitors' prices that allows users to save hundreds. On the back end, this service is powered by a platform that optimizes restaurant operations and sales by allowing restaurant partners to customize delivery menus, plan orders in advance, and prepare meals in bulk.

Club Feast is currently delivering to customers in San Francisco and San Mateo. The platform is already home to a number of household names including The Halal Guys, Kasa Indian Eatery, HRD, Kitava, and many more.

“With the onset of Covid-19, food delivery has become a core part of people’s daily lives. The industry has more than doubled and average order sizes have increased by 24% ,” said Atallah Atallah, co-founder and CEO of Club Feast. “While this growth is exciting, food delivery is in need of innovation – consumers are inundated with delivery options and restaurant profits are suffering . At Club Feast, we’ve worked with industry insiders to build a restaurant-friendly platform that increases our partners’ revenue without eating into their core business. We believe Club Feast is truly a win-win for everyone, and we’re excited to bring our service to more people and restaurants everywhere.”

Supporting its partner restaurants is core to Club Feast's mission. One in six restaurants have closed because of the pandemic nationwide, and almost 90% of full-service restaurants report declining revenue, with an average decrease of 29% year over year. Unlike traditional delivery services that cut into restaurant profits, Club Feast’s subscription-based service seeks to support local restaurants in multiple ways. By allowing restaurants to curate a select menu of dishes, restrict meal customization, and optimize their prep and delivery schedules in advance, Club Feast enables restaurants to maximize efficiency, streamline workflows, and utilize kitchens during non-peak hours. This support, paired with Club Feast’s competitive pricing, provides restaurants with additional revenue streams and enhanced profitability in this uncertain time.

"Club Feast is a terrific meal delivery partner... At The Halal Guys, we get a daily stream of orders, enabling us to introduce our brand to more customers looking for something different. Many of these customers become regulars coming back to order time and time again," said Alex Anderman, Director of Marketing for The Halal Guys.

“The pandemic exposed significant gaps in the food delivery industry, and we’re proud to support Club Feast on their mission to make the experience more affordable for both restaurants and consumers,” said Niko Bonatsos, Managing Director at General Catalyst. “We’re always drawn to companies that turn challenges into opportunities, and Club Feast is doing exactly that with their disruptive, restaurant-first model that allows consumers to order their favorite dishes at a fraction of the normal cost. Atallah and his team are redefining the delivery space at a time when innovation is needed most.”

