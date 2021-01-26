Information about refusal to repurchase the final shares of JSC “Grindeks”
Joint Stock Company “Grindeks” hereby informs that it has received the information from its shareholder “Liplat Holding” Ltd. report about refusal to repurchase the final shares of JSC “Grindeks”.
After execution of the mandatory redemption of shares “Liplat Holding” Ltd., whose owners are Kirovs Lipmans, Anna Lipmane and Filips Lipmans, will hold 96.78% of Joint Stock Company “Grindeks” capital.
Attached:
“Liplat Holding” Ltd. information about refusal to repurchase the final shares of JSC “Grindeks”.
Further information:
Laila Klavina
Head of the Communications Department, JSC “Grindeks”
Phones: (+371) 67083370, (+371) 29256012
Fax: (+371) 67083505
laila.klavina@grindeks.lv
www.grindeks.eu
Attachment
Grindeks
Riga, LATVIA
pazinojums_atteiksanos_veikt_galigo_GX_akciju_26012021FILE URL | Copy the link below
Grindeks LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: