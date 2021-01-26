New York, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Motor Vehicle Insurance Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957441/?utm_source=GNW
6 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.9% over the period 2020-2027. Personal Insurance Premiums, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.1% CAGR and reach US$725.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Commercial Insurance Premiums segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $192.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR
The Motor Vehicle Insurance market in the U.S. is estimated at US$192.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$202.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 184-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957441/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Motor Vehicle Insurance Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Motor Vehicle Insurance Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Motor Vehicle Insurance Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Motor Vehicle Insurance Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Personal Insurance Premiums (Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Personal Insurance Premiums (Segment) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Personal Insurance Premiums (Segment) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Commercial Insurance Premiums (Segment) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Commercial Insurance Premiums (Segment) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to
2019
Table 9: Commercial Insurance Premiums (Segment) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Motor Vehicle Insurance Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019
& 2025
Market Analytics
Table 10: United States Motor Vehicle Insurance Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to
2027
Table 11: Motor Vehicle Insurance Market in the United States
by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 12: United States Motor Vehicle Insurance Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Motor Vehicle Insurance Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Canadian Motor Vehicle Insurance Historic Market
Review by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 15: Motor Vehicle Insurance Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Market for Motor Vehicle Insurance: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 17: Motor Vehicle Insurance Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period
2012-2019
Table 18: Japanese Motor Vehicle Insurance Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Motor Vehicle Insurance Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Motor Vehicle Insurance Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 21: Chinese Motor Vehicle Insurance Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Motor Vehicle Insurance Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: European Motor Vehicle Insurance Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Motor Vehicle Insurance Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 24: European Motor Vehicle Insurance Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: European Motor Vehicle Insurance Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 26: Motor Vehicle Insurance Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 27: European Motor Vehicle Insurance Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 28: Motor Vehicle Insurance Market in France by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 29: French Motor Vehicle Insurance Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 30: French Motor Vehicle Insurance Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 31: Motor Vehicle Insurance Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 32: German Motor Vehicle Insurance Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 33: German Motor Vehicle Insurance Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 34: Italian Motor Vehicle Insurance Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Motor Vehicle Insurance Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 36: Italian Motor Vehicle Insurance Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Motor Vehicle Insurance:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Motor Vehicle Insurance Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 39: United Kingdom Motor Vehicle Insurance Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 40: Spanish Motor Vehicle Insurance Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Spanish Motor Vehicle Insurance Historic Market
Review by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 42: Motor Vehicle Insurance Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 43: Russian Motor Vehicle Insurance Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Motor Vehicle Insurance Market in Russia by Segment:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 45: Russian Motor Vehicle Insurance Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Motor Vehicle Insurance Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 47: Motor Vehicle Insurance Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 48: Rest of Europe Motor Vehicle Insurance Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Motor Vehicle Insurance Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Motor Vehicle Insurance Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Motor Vehicle Insurance Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Motor Vehicle Insurance Market in Asia-Pacific by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Motor Vehicle Insurance Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Motor Vehicle Insurance Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 55: Motor Vehicle Insurance Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Australian Motor Vehicle Insurance Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 57: Australian Motor Vehicle Insurance Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 58: Indian Motor Vehicle Insurance Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Indian Motor Vehicle Insurance Historic Market Review
by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 60: Motor Vehicle Insurance Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: Motor Vehicle Insurance Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: South Korean Motor Vehicle Insurance Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 63: Motor Vehicle Insurance Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Motor Vehicle
Insurance: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Motor Vehicle Insurance Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Motor Vehicle Insurance Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 67: Latin American Motor Vehicle Insurance Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 68: Motor Vehicle Insurance Market in Latin America in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 69: Latin American Motor Vehicle Insurance Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 70: Latin American Motor Vehicle Insurance Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Motor Vehicle Insurance Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 72: Latin American Motor Vehicle Insurance Market by
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentinean Motor Vehicle Insurance Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 74: Motor Vehicle Insurance Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: Argentinean Motor Vehicle Insurance Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 76: Motor Vehicle Insurance Market in Brazil by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 77: Brazilian Motor Vehicle Insurance Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 78: Brazilian Motor Vehicle Insurance Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 79: Motor Vehicle Insurance Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Mexican Motor Vehicle Insurance Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 81: Mexican Motor Vehicle Insurance Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America Motor Vehicle Insurance Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to
2027
Table 83: Motor Vehicle Insurance Market in Rest of Latin
America by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 84: Rest of Latin America Motor Vehicle Insurance Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 85: The Middle East Motor Vehicle Insurance Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 86: Motor Vehicle Insurance Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 87: The Middle East Motor Vehicle Insurance Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: The Middle East Motor Vehicle Insurance Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to
2027
Table 89: The Middle East Motor Vehicle Insurance Historic
Market by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 90: Motor Vehicle Insurance Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012,2020,
and 2027
IRAN
Table 91: Iranian Market for Motor Vehicle Insurance: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 92: Motor Vehicle Insurance Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period
2012-2019
Table 93: Iranian Motor Vehicle Insurance Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 94: Israeli Motor Vehicle Insurance Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 95: Motor Vehicle Insurance Market in Israel in US$
Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Israeli Motor Vehicle Insurance Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Saudi Arabian Motor Vehicle Insurance Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Motor Vehicle Insurance Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 99: Saudi Arabian Motor Vehicle Insurance Market by
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 100: Motor Vehicle Insurance Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: United Arab Emirates Motor Vehicle Insurance
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 102: Motor Vehicle Insurance Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: Motor Vehicle Insurance Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Rest of Middle East Motor Vehicle Insurance Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 105: Rest of Middle East Motor Vehicle Insurance Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 106: African Motor Vehicle Insurance Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Motor Vehicle Insurance Market in Africa by Segment:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 108: African Motor Vehicle Insurance Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957441/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: