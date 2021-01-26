CONCORD, Mass., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProcessUnity, a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk and compliance management, today announced Vendor Risk Management "Assessments as a Service" with CastleHill Managed Risk Solutions. ProcessUnity Assessments as a Service with CastleHill enables organizations to significantly scale up their assessment throughput to meet high volumes or reduce backlog and ultimately govern their extended vendor and supplier relationships with greater efficiency and confidence.



"As companies grow increasingly reliant on third parties to perform business-critical activities, so too does the demand for assessments and insight into that vendor's risk profile," said Todd Boehler, Senior Vice President of Product Strategy at ProcessUnity. "Because this demand fluctuates, we saw an opportunity to provide our customers with new ways to identify, report and mitigate this risk in heightened times of need – without putting more strain on or expanding their teams. ProcessUnity Assessments as a Service with CastleHill leverages our long-standing partnership and CastleHill's deep expertise in vendor risk to meet this demand – particularly for our small to mid-sized customers."

"Organizations in financial services, health care and energy have the same regulatory pressure regardless of their size, but small and mid-tier organizations have significantly less time and resources to meet these requirements," said Mike Duggan, Managing Partner at CastleHill Managed Risk Solutions. "ProcessUnity's Assessments as a Service with CastleHill frees our joint customers from performing time-consuming administrative activities and allows them to focus on managing risk and running their business."

CastleHill provides managed services in the areas of Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) to companies in highly regulated industries. Comprised of a team of process and technology experts, CastleHill leverages ProcessUnity's Vendor Risk Management platform to deliver efficient and effective results while reducing the administrative burden associated with risk management. With ProcessUnity Assessments as a Service, CastleHill provides rapid, cost-effective information gathering to help organizations minimize assessment backlog and easily manage ongoing volume fluctuations.

For more information about ProcessUnity's Assessments as a Service with CastleHill, visit www.processunity.com/vendor-assessments-service-castlehill. For more information on CastleHill, visit https://castlehillrisk.com/processunity/.

About CastleHill Managed Risk Solutions

CastleHill Managed Risk Solutions provides GRC professional advisory services and technology implementations, as well as managed services and outsourcing options for GRC platforms, programs, and processes. CastleHill's expert team of risk and compliance professionals are practitioners first, coming directly from the industries they serve daily. Whether you need pure advisory services, GRC platform expertise, or end-to-end outsourcing solutions, CastleHill has the right model for your organization. The company is headquartered in Southern New Hampshire. For more information, visit http://www.castlehillrisk.com.

About ProcessUnity

ProcessUnity is a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk and compliance management. The company's software as a service (SaaS) platform gives organizations the control to assess, measure, and mitigate risk and to ensure the optimal performance of key business processes. ProcessUnity is used by the world's leading financial service firms and commercial enterprises. The company is headquartered outside Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit http://www.processunity.com.

