CONCORD, Mass., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProcessUnity, a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk and compliance management, today announced a Vendor Risk Management “Assessments as a Service” offering through a strategic alliance with Crowe, a public accounting, consulting and technology firm with offices around the world. ProcessUnity Assessments as a Service with Crowe allows organizations to significantly scale up their assessment throughput to meet high volumes or reduce backlog and ultimately govern their extended vendor and supplier relationships with greater efficiency and confidence.



“As our customers’ ecosystems continue to evolve, the number and complexity of their third-party relationships are constantly introducing new risks which need to be evaluated,” said Todd Boehler, Senior Vice President of Product Strategy at ProcessUnity. “Crowe is a recognized leader with a global footprint and specialized expertise in third-party risk management. ProcessUnity Assessments as a Service with Crowe lets our customers outsource third-party risk assessments — even at a global scale — to highly regarded experts in the field for increased peace of mind.”

“Crowe specialists perform thousands of third-party risk assessments every year. We have a track record of helping organizations uncover risks that might otherwise go undetected,” said Jill Czerwinski, Principal and Third-Party Risk Services leader at Crowe. “Our combination of risk domain expertise, experience with the ProcessUnity VRM platform and seamless scalability makes Crowe a smart, proven choice for outsourced third-party risk assessments.”

With more than 750 risk consultants around the globe, Crowe provides proven insight and hands-on experience for conducting both on-site and remote vendor assessments. Crowe’s virtual third-party center of excellence is staffed by a team of fully dedicated third-party risk management experts that research, publish, execute and develop technology to support the outsourced assessment process. As an extension of the client’s internal team, Crowe specialists help identify exposure to regulatory, cyber, operational, financial and other risks introduced by third parties.

For more information about ProcessUnity’s Assessments as a Service with Crowe, visit www.processunity.com/vendor-assessments-service-crowe. For more information on third-party risk assessments, visit: www.crowe.com/services/consulting/third-party-risk-management/assessments.

About Crowe LLP

Crowe LLP is a public accounting, consulting and technology firm with offices around the world. Crowe uses its deep industry expertise to provide audit services to public and private entities. The firm and its subsidiaries also help clients make smart decisions that lead to lasting value with its tax, advisory and consulting services. Crowe is recognized by many organizations as one of the best places to work in the U.S. As an independent member of Crowe Global, one of the largest global accounting networks in the world, Crowe serves clients worldwide. The network consists of more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 countries around the world.

About ProcessUnity

ProcessUnity is a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk and compliance management. The company’s software as a service (SaaS) platform gives organizations the control to assess, measure, and mitigate risk and to ensure the optimal performance of key business processes. ProcessUnity is used by the world’s leading financial service firms and commercial enterprises. The company is headquartered outside Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit http://www.processunity.com.

About the Strategic Alliance

Crowe and ProcessUnity are independent legal entities, and any use of the term “strategic alliance” is intended for reference purposes only. The parties are independent contractors and do not constitute a partnership, joint venture, agency relationship, employer-employee relationship, or fiduciary relationship. Neither party nor any of its representatives is authorized to make any representation, warranty or promise on behalf of the other party.

