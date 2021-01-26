NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, is highlighting the latest CEO comments and news from companies recently presenting at its highly acclaimed NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream investor conferences, and investor “LiveChats” on social media streams. Over 100,000 investors have participated in Wall Street Reporter’s livestream events in the past 30 days.



Skylight Health Group (TSX.V: SHG) (OTC: SHGFF) CEO, Prad Sekar: “Now At Inflection Point - Positioned for 10X Upside Revenue Growth Potential”

Skylight Health Group (TSX.V: SHG) (OTC: SHGFF) was recently a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream investor conference. CEO Prad Sekar, outlined his vision for building Skylight into a multi-billion dollar business focused on the highly fragmented US healthcare market. Skylight already operates 30 clinics, in 14 states, with virtual telehealth overlay, serving over 120,000 patients - and is one of the fastest growing multi-disciplinary health systems in the United States.

Watch Skylight (OTC: SHGFF) Next Super Stock livestream video: https://bit.ly/3nqXrpA

Skyllight is now at an inflection point. SHGFF revenues are expected to be $45 million and $5.5 million EBITDA run rates, with a recently announced acquisition. SHGFF boasts a profitable base of operations, no long-term debt and cash balance of $10 million. In his presentation, Skylight CEO Prad Sekar, explains how the company can increase revenues organically by about 10X, as it optimizes clinics for profitability by expansion of services to the existing patient base, with its proven business model. Significantly, Skylight has over $75 million of acquisitions in the pipeline - and growing.

January 26 - SHGFF submits formal application to list its common stock in the US on the NASDAQ Capital Market.

January 7 - SHGFF enters into a binding Letter of Intent to purchase 100% of the shares of a US Primary and Urgent Care clinic group with 2020 unaudited revenue of over $20 million and $3 million EBITDA. The acquisition is expected to close Q1 2021.

Watch Skylight (OTC: SHGFF) Next Super Stock livestream video: https://bit.ly/3nqXrpA

ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) CEO Konrad Wasiela: “Building A Billion Dollar Global E-Sports Business”

ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) CEO Konrad Wasiela, a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investors livestream conference, shares his vision for building ESE into the dominant player in the multi-billion dollar global E-Sports market. ESE is now rapidly expanding, with multiple revenue streams including, E-Sports infrastructure software powering global tournaments, exclusive digital media distribution, broadcast rights, and owning world-class leagues and teams, including its K1CK global E-Sports franchise.

Watch ESE Next Super Stock livestream video: https://bit.ly/38Il9JF

In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, ESE CEO Konrad Wasiela, says the company is now ready to scale - expanding its global footprint, with new partnerships with global brands like Porsche, driving revenue growth with aggressive focus on top line sales and margin expansion, and M&A opportunities.

January 8 - ESE announces Actina - a leading gaming hardware brand is sponsoring ESE’s K1CK esports team for the 2021 season. The League of Legends K1CK team Competes in Ultraliga, a Riot Games licensed league that is broadcasted on national TV in Poland on the Polsat Games Channel.

December 24 - ESE closes an oversubscribed private placement of C$3.6 million.

December 17 - ESE announces that Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) a leading global payment technology company will be the title sponsor for ESE’s K1CK e-sports team for all of its competitions for the 2021 season, across League of Legends, FIFA, Apex Legends and more.

Watch ESE Next Super Stock livestream video: https://bit.ly/38Il9JF

Logiq, Inc. (OTC: LGIQ) President, Brent Suen: “Southeast Asia Fintech/Ecomm with 10X Upside Potential”

Logiq, Inc. (OTC: LGIQ), a regular presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream events, is rapidly growing its mobile e-commerce, and fintech business in Southeast Asia, with revenues accelerating to a $40 million run-rate.

In a recent livestream event, LGIQ President Brent Suen discussed the company’s new partnership with Indonesia’s government agency which can potentially offer its fintech services to 48 million members. Brent articulated how LGIQ has compelling upside, based on valuation comparables to its peers in the e-commerce/fintech space. While LGIQ trades at about 2X revenues, its peers such as SHOP, SE, STNE, and JMIA, are often trading at 20-30X revenues.

Watch (OTC: LGIQ) NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream: https://bit.ly/3lYLhnU

December 18 - LGIQ has begun the next phase of its previously announced mobile micro-lending platform in Indonesia, with a rollout of a new mobile fintech platform for 5 million contract and delivery drivers of Garda Digital Indonesia, a membership organization overseen by Badan PerlayananJaminanSosialKetenagakerjaan (BPJSTK). BPJSTK manages the pensions and health benefits for these members. The new fintech platform will make microloans available to the members for personal or business use, such as purchasing, configuring or repairing their mobile vehicles.

November 18 - LGIQ launches a new mobile fintech platform in Indonesia addressing a potential market of 48 million members. LGIQ In an exclusive strategic alliance with Indonesia’s social security program provider, Koperasi Mona Santoso Berjaya (KMSB) will provide micro-lending services to Badan Perlayanan Jaminan Sosial Ketenagakerjaan (BPJSTK), Indonesia’s social security agency that administers retirement and pension plans on behalf of Indonesian government entities and about 600,000 small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), with a combined total of 48 million individual members.

“Through this exclusive strategic alliance with KMSB, we have a tremendous opportunity to improve the lives of nearly 20% of the Indonesian population who normally do not have access to traditional financial services,” stated LGIQ president, Brent Suen. “The opportunities for new revenue streams from microlending, mobile payments, and our eCommerce solutions with this enormous user base are also phenomenal, potentially generating tens of millions of dollars of revenue annually.”

Watch (OTC: LGIQ) NEXT SUPER STOC livestream: https://bit.ly/3lYLhnU

Red Light Holland (OTC: TRUFF) (CSE: TRIP) CEO Todd Shapiro: “Psychedelics is Next Billion Dollar Market Opportunity”

Cannabis industry pioneer Bruce Linton is relishing his new role as Advisory Board Chairman at Red Light Holland (OTC: TRUFF) (CSE: TRIP). Recently he joined TRUFF CEO Todd Shapiro on Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investors livestream to discuss the coming global boom in psychedelics. TRUFF produces and sells recreational grade psychedelic Magic Truffles to the current legal adult use market in the Netherlands, and is planning global expansion as legislation is rapidly changing globally. In his Wall Street Reporter interview, Bruce Linton explains why he sees “Psychedelics is the New Cannabis”, and how he is helping TRUFF get positioned to capitalize on this generational market opportunity for psychedelics.

Watch TRUFF Next Super Stock livestream Video: http://bit.ly/2XKX1zT

January 7 - TRUFF announces its bought deal financing with Eight Capital has been upsized to C$8.5 million.

December 30 - TRUFF enters into non-binding letter of intent to acquire 100% of Mera Life Sciences LLC ("Mera"), a company focused on developing a modern medicinal industry in St Vincent and the Grenadines, with their issued Psychedelic Licenses, which includes the following plants and compounds: Mushrooms/Truffles - Psilocybin, Ketamine, Ayahuasca, Methyl​enedioxy​methamphetamine (MDMA) and other compounds. "The acquisition of Mera and its coveted licenses would allow Red Light Holland to perform high quality psychedelic product research and development, cultivate, extract and process, and export not just Psilocybin, but with compounds such as Ayahuasca, MDMA, DMT, Peyote, Ketamine and many other natural based plants as well. We are The People's Company and we want to work closely with countries wishing to develop plant and fungus-based remedies - including treatment clinics, and we now understand that St. Vincent and the Grenadines shares our vision," said Todd Shapiro, CEO of Red Light Holland.

December 15 - TRUFF announced it has commenced growing its second crop of approximately 1,000,000 (1 Million) grams of magic truffles consisting of three different strains, including Psilocybe Mexicana, Psilocybe Galindoi, and Psilocybe Tampanensis.

"Red Light Holland is ecstatic to announce that we have started to grow our second batch of magic truffles, expected to be 10X the original batch's size totalling an expected 1,000,000 (1 Million) grams of Magic Truffles. We are proud as a company, in the Psychedelic sector to actually produce product now, as opposed to making mere projections about the future. We believe in providing responsible adult access now, through education and information and we are happy to be moving so quickly and efficiently." Todd Shapiro, CEO of Red Light Holland

Watch TRUFF Next Super Stock livestream Video: http://bit.ly/2XKX1zT

WALL STREET REPORTER

Wall Street Reporter (Est. 1843) is the leading financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO's of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. www.WallStreetReporter.com . Nothing in this news summary shall be construed as investment advice. Quotes/content may be edited for brevity and context. Full disclaimer, and relevant SEC 17B disclosures here: http://bit.ly/39kkE7K

About Wall Street Reporter’s Next Super Stock conference:

Wall Street Reporter's NEXT SUPER STOCK Live! conference is dedicated to featuring select companies that have near-term catalysts in place which can drive transformational growth (and stock appreciation) in the months ahead. Click here to join next livestream event: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

CONTACT:

WALL STREET REPORTER

(212) 871-2057 ext 7