New York, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Molecular Weight Markers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957430/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. DNA Markers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.5% CAGR and reach US$519.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the RNA Markers segment is readjusted to a revised 10.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $142.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.5% CAGR
The Molecular Weight Markers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$142.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$186 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.2% and 10.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.8% CAGR.
Protein Markers Segment to Record 14.6% CAGR
In the global Protein Markers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$79.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$204.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$125.7 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 229-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957430/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Molecular Weight Marker Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Molecular Weight Markers Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Molecular Weight Markers Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Molecular Weight Markers Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: DNA Markers (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: DNA Markers (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: DNA Markers (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: RNA Markers (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: RNA Markers (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: RNA Markers (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Protein Markers (Product Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Protein Markers (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Protein Markers (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Nucleic Acid Applications (Application) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 14: Nucleic Acid Applications (Application) Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Nucleic Acid Applications (Application) Share
Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Proteomics Applications (Application) Worldwide
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 17: Proteomics Applications (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Proteomics Applications (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Academic Research Institutes (End-Use) Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Academic Research Institutes (End-Use) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years
2012 to 2019
Table 21: Academic Research Institutes (End-Use) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies (End-Use)
Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies (End-Use)
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 24: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies (End-Use)
Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Contract Research Organizations (End-Use) Worldwide
Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Contract Research Organizations (End-Use) Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Contract Research Organizations (End-Use) Market
Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Molecular Weight Marker Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: United States Molecular Weight Markers Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 32: Molecular Weight Markers Market in the United States
by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 33: United States Molecular Weight Markers Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: United States Molecular Weight Markers Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Molecular Weight Markers Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 36: Molecular Weight Markers Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: United States Molecular Weight Markers Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Molecular Weight Markers Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 39: Molecular Weight Markers Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Molecular Weight Markers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Canadian Molecular Weight Markers Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 42: Molecular Weight Markers Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 43: Canadian Molecular Weight Markers Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Molecular Weight Markers Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 45: Canadian Molecular Weight Markers Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Canadian Molecular Weight Markers Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Molecular Weight Markers Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 48: Canadian Molecular Weight Markers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 49: Japanese Market for Molecular Weight Markers: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Molecular Weight Markers Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: Japanese Molecular Weight Markers Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Molecular
Weight Markers in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Japanese Molecular Weight Markers Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 54: Molecular Weight Markers Market Share Shift in Japan
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Molecular
Weight Markers in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Japanese Molecular Weight Markers Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 57: Molecular Weight Markers Market Share Shift in Japan
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 58: Chinese Molecular Weight Markers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 59: Molecular Weight Markers Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: Chinese Molecular Weight Markers Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 61: Chinese Demand for Molecular Weight Markers in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Molecular Weight Markers Market Review in China in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 63: Chinese Molecular Weight Markers Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Chinese Demand for Molecular Weight Markers in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Molecular Weight Markers Market Review in China in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: Chinese Molecular Weight Markers Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Molecular Weight Marker Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 67: European Molecular Weight Markers Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 68: Molecular Weight Markers Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 69: European Molecular Weight Markers Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: European Molecular Weight Markers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 71: Molecular Weight Markers Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 72: European Molecular Weight Markers Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: European Molecular Weight Markers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 74: Molecular Weight Markers Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: European Molecular Weight Markers Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: European Molecular Weight Markers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 77: Molecular Weight Markers Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: European Molecular Weight Markers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 79: Molecular Weight Markers Market in France by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 80: French Molecular Weight Markers Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 81: French Molecular Weight Markers Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Molecular Weight Markers Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 83: French Molecular Weight Markers Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 84: French Molecular Weight Markers Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 85: Molecular Weight Markers Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 86: French Molecular Weight Markers Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 87: French Molecular Weight Markers Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
GERMANY
Table 88: Molecular Weight Markers Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 89: German Molecular Weight Markers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 90: German Molecular Weight Markers Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Molecular Weight Markers Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 92: German Molecular Weight Markers Market in Retrospect
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 93: Molecular Weight Markers Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Molecular Weight Markers Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 95: German Molecular Weight Markers Market in Retrospect
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 96: Molecular Weight Markers Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 97: Italian Molecular Weight Markers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 98: Molecular Weight Markers Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 99: Italian Molecular Weight Markers Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 100: Italian Demand for Molecular Weight Markers in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: Molecular Weight Markers Market Review in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 102: Italian Molecular Weight Markers Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Italian Demand for Molecular Weight Markers in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: Molecular Weight Markers Market Review in Italy in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 105: Italian Molecular Weight Markers Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Molecular Weight Markers:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Molecular Weight Markers Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 108: United Kingdom Molecular Weight Markers Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Molecular Weight Markers in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020
to 2027
Table 110: United Kingdom Molecular Weight Markers Market in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 111: Molecular Weight Markers Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Molecular Weight Markers in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 113: United Kingdom Molecular Weight Markers Market in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 114: Molecular Weight Markers Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 115: Rest of Europe Molecular Weight Markers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2020-2027
Table 116: Molecular Weight Markers Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 117: Rest of Europe Molecular Weight Markers Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Rest of Europe Molecular Weight Markers Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 119: Molecular Weight Markers Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 120: Rest of Europe Molecular Weight Markers Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Rest of Europe Molecular Weight Markers Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 122: Molecular Weight Markers Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 123: Rest of Europe Molecular Weight Markers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Molecular Weight Markers Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Asia-Pacific Molecular Weight Markers Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 126: Asia-Pacific Molecular Weight Markers Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Molecular Weight Markers Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020-2027
Table 128: Asia-Pacific Molecular Weight Markers Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 129: Asia-Pacific Molecular Weight Markers Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 130: Molecular Weight Markers Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 131: Asia-Pacific Molecular Weight Markers Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 132: Asia-Pacific Molecular Weight Markers Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 133: Rest of World Molecular Weight Markers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 134: Rest of World Molecular Weight Markers Historic
Market Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 135: Molecular Weight Markers Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 136: Rest of World Molecular Weight Markers Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 137: Molecular Weight Markers Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 138: Rest of World Molecular Weight Markers Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Rest of World Molecular Weight Markers Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 140: Molecular Weight Markers Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 141: Rest of World Molecular Weight Markers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957430/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: