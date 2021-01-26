Lakewood, CO, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Green & Gold, a new line of hemp products, debuts today with the official launch of three full spectrum hemp oil offerings. The sustainable line is made from full spectrum hemp extract, allowing customers to experience the entirety of the hemp plant for a holistic alternative to better health.





Full spectrum hemp contains dozens of compounds that have been proven to show benefits in a variety of areas for any lifestyle. Derived from the hemp plant, which is already naturally resilient, the team behind Green & Gold provides extra care to every step of the growth and harvest process to ensure the high quality of the hemp plants, and the overall ability to produce an exceptional product line. Sustainable at heart, the hemp used for each Green & Gold product is completely organic, and free of harsh chemicals and pesticides.





“Purity and sustainability go a long way in producing better quality products, and our diligent methods allow us to provide industry-leading full spectrum hemp oils to customers seeking more holistic alternatives to products currently on the market,” said John Ramsay, the founder of Green & Gold. “Our goal is to provide users with the full spectrum benefits of the hemp plant., Sso, we’ve worked hard to ensure the quality and effectiveness of our products.”





Green & Gold is debuting with three main primary full spectrum hemp oils, available in an easy-to-use dropper format:

Pure Hemp Oil: This hemp oil is specifically engineered to provide total balance and everlasting radiance. Available in standard strength ($70) and extra strength ($135).

Dream Hemp Oil: Combined with melatonin, the hemp oil was developed to help calm the mind and body, guaranteeing a restful sleep. Available in standard strength ($80) and extra strength ($145).

Glow Hemp Oil: This product features organic hemp oil infused with Vitamins A, D and E to help the body detox from harmful chemicals. Available in standard strength ($80) and extra strength ($145).





Each formulation is designed to process and distribute throughout the body, ultimately taken to where it is needed most.





To learn more about Green & Gold and its products, please visit: https://greenandgoldhemp.com/.





About Green & Gold

Green & Gold is a line of organic full spectrum hemp oil products. The line was created by John Ramsay, CEO and co-founder of Infinite CBD, an established vegan CBD brand. For more information on the company, please visit: https://greenandgoldhemp.com/.

Catherine Toor 5W Public Relation