New York, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mold Release Agents Industry"

9% over the period 2020-2027.Water-based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.9% CAGR to reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Solvent-based segment is readjusted to a revised 2.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.3% share of the global Mold Release Agents market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Mold Release Agents market in the U.S. is estimated at US$412.6 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.94% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$353.7 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$353.7 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 292-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Chem-Trend L.P.

Chukyo Europe GmbH

Cresset Chemical Company

Croda International PLC

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Grignard Company, LLC

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Marbocote Ltd.

McGee Industries, Inc.

Michelman, Inc.

REXCO

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Wacker Chemie AG







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957427/?utm_source=GNW



