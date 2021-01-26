New York, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global MOCVD Equipment for Power Electronics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957419/?utm_source=GNW
2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 32.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Power Discrete Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 26.6% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Power Modules segment is readjusted to a revised 35.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $167.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 31.5% CAGR
The MOCVD Equipment for Power Electronics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$167.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$683 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 31.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 28.3% and 28.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 23.1% CAGR.
Power ICs Segment to Record 38.5% CAGR
In the global Power ICs segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 38.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$85.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$832.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$484.7 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 140-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957419/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
MOCVD Equipment Market for Power Electronics Competitor Market
Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: MOCVD Equipment for Power Electronics Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: MOCVD Equipment for Power Electronics Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: MOCVD Equipment for Power Electronics Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Power Discrete Devices (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Power Discrete Devices (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Power Discrete Devices (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Power Modules (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Power Modules (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Power Modules (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Power ICs (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Power ICs (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Power ICs (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US MOCVD Equipment Market for Power Electronics Market Share:
(in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States MOCVD Equipment for Power Electronics
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 14: MOCVD Equipment for Power Electronics Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 15: MOCVD Equipment for Power Electronics Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian MOCVD Equipment for Power Electronics Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 17: MOCVD Equipment for Power Electronics Market in
Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 18: Canadian MOCVD Equipment for Power Electronics Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for MOCVD
Equipment for Power Electronics in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 20: Japanese MOCVD Equipment for Power Electronics Market
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 21: MOCVD Equipment for Power Electronics Market Share
Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Demand for MOCVD Equipment for Power
Electronics in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: MOCVD Equipment for Power Electronics Market Review
in China in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 24: Chinese MOCVD Equipment for Power Electronics Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European MOCVD Equipment Market for Power Electronics Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: European MOCVD Equipment for Power Electronics Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: MOCVD Equipment for Power Electronics Market in
Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 27: European MOCVD Equipment for Power Electronics Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: European MOCVD Equipment for Power Electronics
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 29: MOCVD Equipment for Power Electronics Market in
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 30: European MOCVD Equipment for Power Electronics Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 31: MOCVD Equipment for Power Electronics Quantitative
Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 32: French MOCVD Equipment for Power Electronics Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 33: French MOCVD Equipment for Power Electronics Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,
2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 34: MOCVD Equipment for Power Electronics Market in
Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand
by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: German MOCVD Equipment for Power Electronics Market
in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 36: MOCVD Equipment for Power Electronics Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Demand for MOCVD Equipment for Power
Electronics in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: MOCVD Equipment for Power Electronics Market Review
in Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 39: Italian MOCVD Equipment for Power Electronics Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
MOCVD Equipment for Power Electronics in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: United Kingdom MOCVD Equipment for Power Electronics
Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 42: MOCVD Equipment for Power Electronics Market Share
Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 43: Rest of Europe MOCVD Equipment for Power Electronics
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 44: MOCVD Equipment for Power Electronics Market in Rest
of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: Rest of Europe MOCVD Equipment for Power Electronics
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 46: MOCVD Equipment for Power Electronics Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 47: Asia-Pacific MOCVD Equipment for Power Electronics
Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 48: Asia-Pacific MOCVD Equipment for Power Electronics
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for
2012, 2020, and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 49: Rest of World MOCVD Equipment for Power Electronics
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 50: MOCVD Equipment for Power Electronics Market in Rest
of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 51: Rest of World MOCVD Equipment for Power Electronics
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 53
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957419/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: