8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% over the period 2020-2027.Cloud-Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 12.7% CAGR to reach US$7.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the On-Premise segment is readjusted to a revised 11.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.4% share of the global Mobile Workforce Solutions market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 11.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Mobile Workforce Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.52% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.9% and 10.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 127-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ADP LLC

Aricent, Inc.

AT&T, Inc.

ClickSoftware

IFS AB

MobiWork LLC

Oracle Corporation

Pegasystems, Inc.

SAP SE

Servicemax, Inc.

ServicePower

Sprint Business

Telus International

Trimble, Inc.

Verizon Enterprise Solutions

Vox Mobile

WorkForce Software

Zebra Technologies Corporation







IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 48

