OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Joint Commission and Joint Commission Resources (JCR), Inc. today announced a new data transparency initiative – DASH™ (Data Analytics for Safe Healthcare). The initiative offers three business intelligence tools in the form of dashboards and performance improvement resources to power customers’ performance improvement efforts on their journey to zero harm.



The three business intelligence tools include:

Accelerate PI ™ (The Joint Commission): Provides data on quality measures selected because of their validity, importance and known evidence-based improvement strategies. Compares an organization to national, state and Joint Commission accredited organization averages.

(The Joint Commission): Presents the findings from accreditation survey reports in a dashboard to empower timely, data-driven decisions that drive the delivery of safe, high-quality care. Illuminate Analytics™ (JCR): Offers greater visibility on the collective performance of a JCR customer to help draw meaningful, actionable conclusions from disparate data sources (i.e. Tracers with AMP® and consulting data).



“The data DASH provides will help organizations see at a glance their greatest needs and opportunities for improvement in key areas,” says David W. Baker, MD, MPH, FACP, executive vice president for Health Care Quality Evaluation, The Joint Commission. “With DASH, health care leaders can easily see how they compare to their peers and to the performance of leading organizations.”

DASH’s three business intelligence tools are or are anticipated to be available to select Joint Commission accredited health care organizations and/or select JCR E-product customers in 2020 – spanning across ambulatory surgery center, home health and hospice, hospital, and nursing care center settings for select dashboards. There is no additional fee to use DASH or any of its business intelligence tools.

For more information, please visit The Joint Commission website.

About The Joint Commission

Founded in 1951, The Joint Commission seeks to continuously improve health care for the public, in collaboration with other stakeholders, by evaluating health care organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value. The Joint Commission accredits and certifies more than 22,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States. An independent, nonprofit organization, The Joint Commission is the nation’s oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care. Learn more about The Joint Commission at www.jointcommission.org.

About Joint Commission Resources, Inc.

Joint Commission Resources, Inc. (JCR), a wholly controlled, nonprofit affiliate of The Joint Commission, is the official publisher and educator of The Joint Commission. JCR is an expert resource for health care organizations, providing consulting services, educational services, and publications and software, to assist in improving safety and quality and to help in meeting the accreditation standards of The Joint Commission. JCR provides consulting services* independently from The Joint Commission and in a fully confidential manner. Visit www.jcrinc.com for more information.

*The use of Joint Commission Resources consultative technical or advisory services is not necessary to obtain Joint Commission accreditation or certification, nor does it influence the granting of such recognition.



