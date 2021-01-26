HELENA, Mont., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBMT), (the “Company,” “Eagle”), the holding company of Opportunity Bank of Montana, today reported net income in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 121.0% to $5.2 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, compared to $2.3 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter a year ago, reflecting the high level of contributions from mortgage banking and gains from sale of loans. Net income was a record $6.4 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020.
For the year 2020, net income nearly doubled to a record $21.2 million, or $3.11 per diluted share, compared to $10.9 million, or $1.69 per diluted share, for 2019.
Eagle’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0975 per share on January 21, 2021. The dividend will be payable March 5, 2021 to shareholders of record February 12, 2021. The current annualized dividend yield is 1.75% based on recent market prices.
“We had a strong fourth quarter and record earnings for the year, with net interest income expansion, record loan production and solid deposit growth,” said Peter J. Johnson, President and CEO. “While our fourth quarter operating performance was strong, we continued to see the economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on our Montana communities. We actively participated in the SBA’s initial Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) that expired in August, helping service the needs of our customers, and we plan to support the SBA’s new round of PPP funding to help our clients whose businesses have been hardest hit by the pandemic. Earlier in the year, the Montana Board of Investments (MBOI) offered 12-months of interest payment assistance to qualified borrowers. We are closely monitoring borrowers and businesses in our communities and are providing debt service relief for those who have been impacted.”
COVID-19 Preparations as of December 31, 2020:
Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights (at or for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020, except where noted)
Recent Events
On June 10, 2020, Eagle issued $15 million in subordinated notes to certain qualified institutional accredited investors through a private placement offering. The net cash proceeds from the sale of the subordinated notes was approximately $14.7 million, and the subordinated notes qualify as Tier 2 capital for regulatory purposes. Eagle intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes. On July 10, 2020, the Company redeemed $10 million of existing 6.75% subordinated notes due 2025.
Acquisitions
On January 1, 2020, Eagle completed its acquisition of Western Holding Company of Wolf Point, and its wholly owned subsidiary, Western Bank of Wolf Point, in a transaction valued at approximately $15.0 million. In the transaction, Eagle acquired one retail bank branch and approximately $104 million in assets, $87 million in deposits and $43 million in gross loans.
On January 1, 2019, Eagle completed its acquisition of Big Muddy Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, The State Bank of Townsend, located in Townsend, Montana, which added approximately $108 million in assets, $93 million in deposits and $89 million in gross loans.
Balance Sheet Results
Eagle’s total assets increased 19.3% to $1.26 billion at December 31, 2020, compared to $1.05 billion a year ago, in large part due to the Western Holding Company of Wolf Point acquisition, and remained unchanged from $1.26 billion three months earlier.
“Strong PPP loan originations, and robust residential mortgage business fueled balance sheet growth over the year, with total loans increasing 7.9% year-over-year, resulting in solid overall expansion of the loan portfolio,” said Johnson. Total loans were $841.1 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $779.2 million a year earlier, and $848.5 million three months earlier.
Eagle originated $273.7 million in new residential mortgages during the quarter, excluding construction loans, and sold $253.6 million in residential mortgages, with an average gross margin on sale of mortgage loans of approximately 4.72%. This production compares to residential mortgage originations of $254.0 million in the preceding quarter with sales of $266.5 million.
Commercial real estate loans decreased 4.3% to $316.7 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $331.1 million a year earlier. Agricultural and farmland loans increased 30.1% to $118.2 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $90.8 million a year earlier. Residential mortgage loans decreased to $110.8 million, compared to $119.3 million a year earlier. Commercial loans increased 50.0% to $109.2 million, compared to $72.8 million a year ago, reflecting SBA PPP loans originated during the second quarter and third quarter of 2020. Commercial construction and development loans increased 23.9% to $65.3 million, home equity loans remained relatively unchanged at $56.6 million, residential construction loans increased 19.9% to $46.3 million, and consumer loans increased 6.8% to $20.2 million, compared to a year ago.
Total deposits increased 27.7% to $1.03 billion at December 31, 2020, compared to $809.0 million at December 31, 2019, and increased 3.5% compared to $998.3 million at September 30, 2020. Federal programs such as the PPP, stimulus checks and increased weekly unemployment benefits have boosted deposit balances. Noninterest-bearing checking accounts represent 30.9%, interest-bearing checking accounts represent 15.5%, savings accounts represent 17.4%, money market accounts comprise 19.6% and time certificates of deposit make up 16.6% of the total deposit portfolio, at December 31, 2020.
Shareholders’ equity increased 25.7% to $152.9 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $121.7 million a year earlier and increased 3.8% compared to $147.4 million three months earlier. Tangible book value increased to $19.16 per share, at December 31, 2020, compared to $16.04 per share a year earlier and $18.36 per share three months earlier.
Operating Results
Eagle’s NIM was 4.03% in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 3.83% in the preceding quarter, and 4.22% in the fourth quarter a year ago. “While our year-over-year NIM contracted due to the 150 basis-point decrease in the Federal Funds rate over the last year, we had NIM expansion over the prior quarter partially due to PPP loan payoffs and lower cost of funds,” said Johnson. The interest accretion on purchased loans totaled $170,000 and resulted in a six basis-point increase in the NIM during the fourth quarter, compared to $467,000 and a 14 basis-point increase in the NIM during the preceding quarter. For the year, Eagle’s NIM was 3.94% compared with 4.25% for 2019. The investment securities portfolio was $162.9 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $165.4 million at September 30, 2020, and $126.9 million at December 31, 2019. Average yields on earning assets for the fourth quarter decreased to 4.41% from 5.05% a year ago, largely due to adding PPP loans at a lower rate.
Eagle’s fourth quarter revenues were $23.6 million, a decrease compared to $25.7 million in the preceding quarter and a 42.9% increase when compared to $16.5 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. The year-over-year increase was primarily a result of increased mortgage banking income and gain on sale of mortgages. For the year, revenues increased 47.3%, to $92.2 million compared to $62.6 million in 2019.
Net interest income, before the provision for loan losses, increased 6.6% to $11.5 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $10.8 million in the third quarter 2020, and increased 14.7% compared to $10.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. For the year 2020, net interest income increased 11.3% to $43.2 million, compared to $38.8 million in 2019.
Noninterest income was $12.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $15.0 million in the preceding quarter, and increased 86.3% compared to $6.5 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. The net gain on sale of mortgage loans totaled $12.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $11.1 million in the preceding quarter and $5.2 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. A loss of $1.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2020 in mortgage banking activity was primarily due to a loss on mortgage banking derivatives. This compares to a net gain of $2.2 million in the preceding quarter and a net loss of $156,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019. Year-to-date, noninterest income grew 105.8% to $49.1 million, compared to $23.8 million in 2019.
Eagle’s fourth quarter noninterest expenses were $16.3 million which was unchanged compared to the preceding quarter. Noninterest expense was $12.6 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. The year-over-year increase is largely attributable to an increase in salary and employee benefits. For the year, noninterest expenses totaled $60.7 million, compared to $46.0 million in 2019.
For the fourth quarter of 2020, the income tax provision totaled $1.7 million, for an effective tax rate of 24.8%, compared to $2.2 million in the preceding quarter and $959,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Credit Quality
The provision for loan losses was $379,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $854,000 in the preceding quarter and $632,000 in the fourth quarter a year ago. For the year, the provision for loan losses was $3.1 million, compared to $2.6 million in 2019. The allowance for loan losses represented 136.9% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2020, compared to 151.0% three months earlier and 157.8% a year earlier.
Nonperforming loans were $8.5 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $7.5 million at September 30, 2020, and $5.5 million a year earlier. The increase year-over-year in nonperforming loans was impacted by acquired loans which make up approximately $1.3 million of the balance as of December 31, 2020.
Eagle’s total other real estate owned (“OREO”) and other repossessed assets was $25,000 at December 31, 2020, unchanged from September 30, 2020. Nonperforming assets, consisting of nonaccrual loans, OREO and other repossessed assets, loans delinquent 90 days or more and restructured loans, were $8.5 million at December 31, 2020, or 0.68% of total assets, compared to $7.5 million, or 0.60% of total assets three months earlier and $5.5 million, or 0.52% of total assets a year earlier.
Net loan charge-offs totaled $78,000 in the fourth quarter, compared to charge-offs of $55,000 in the preceding quarter and charge-offs of $233,000 in the fourth quarter a year ago. The allowance for loan losses was $11.6 million, or 1.38% of total loans, at December 31, 2020, compared to $11.3 million, or 1.33% of total loans, at September 30, 2020, and $8.6 million, or 1.10% of total loans, a year ago.
Capital Management
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. continues to be well capitalized with the ratio of tangible common shareholders’ equity to tangible assets of 10.51% as of December 31, 2020. (Shareholders’ equity, less goodwill and core deposit intangible to tangible assets).
About the Company
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Helena, Montana, and is the holding company of Opportunity Bank of Montana, a community bank established in 1922 that serves consumers and small businesses in Montana through 23 banking offices. Additional information is available on the bank’s website at www.opportunitybank.com. The shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “EBMT.”
Forward Looking Statements
This release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," “will”’ "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," and "potential." These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements of our goals, intentions and expectations; statements regarding our business plans, prospects, mergers with Western Bank of Wolf Point, Ruby Valley Bank and The State Bank of Townsend, growth and operating strategies; statements regarding the current global COVID-19 pandemic, statements regarding the asset quality of our loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of our risks and future costs and benefits. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in laws or government regulations or policies affecting financial institutions, including changes in regulatory fees and capital requirements; general economic conditions and political events, either nationally or in our market areas, that are worse than expected; the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including but not limited to steps taken by governmental and other authorities to contain, mitigate and combat the pandemic, adverse effects on our employees, customers and third-party service providers, the ultimate extent of the impacts on our business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity and prospects, continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions could adversely affect our revenues and the values of our assets and liabilities, lead to a tightening of credit and increase stock price volatility, and potential impairment charges; competition among depository and other financial institutions; loan demand or residential and commercial real estate values in Montana; the concentration of our business in Montana; our ability to continue to increase and manage our commercial real estate, commercial business and agricultural loans; the costs and effects of legal, compliance and regulatory actions, changes and developments, including the initiation and resolution of legal proceedings (including any securities, bank operations, consumer or employee litigation); inflation and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins or reduce the fair value of financial instruments; adverse changes in the securities markets; other economic, governmental, competitive, regulatory and technological factors that may affect our operations; cyber incidents, or theft or loss of Company or customer data or money; the effect of our recent acquisitions, including the failure to achieve expected revenue growth and/or expense savings, the failure to effectively integrate their operations and the diversion of management time on issues related to the integration. Because of these and other uncertainties, our actual future results may be materially different from the results indicated by these forward-looking statements. All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and the company undertakes no duty or obligation to update this information.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States, or GAAP, the Financial Ratios and Other Data contains non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP disclosures include: 1) core efficiency ratio, 2) tangible book value per share, 3) tangible common equity to tangible assets, 4) earnings per diluted share, excluding acquisition costs and 5) return on average assets, excluding acquisition costs. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operational performance and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such financial performance. In particular, the use of tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to tangible assets is prevalent among banking regulators, investors and analysts.
The numerator for the core efficiency ratio is calculated by subtracting acquisition costs and intangible asset amortization from noninterest expense. Tangible assets and tangible common shareholders’ equity are calculated by excluding intangible assets from assets and shareholders’ equity, respectively. For these financial measures, our intangible assets consist of goodwill and core deposit intangible. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common shareholders’ equity by the number of common shares outstanding. We believe that this measure is consistent with the capital treatment by our bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios and present this measure to facilitate the comparison of the quality and composition of our capital over time and in comparison, to our competitors.
Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Further, the non-GAAP financial measure of tangible book value per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for book value per share or total shareholders’ equity determined in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies. Reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are presented below.
|Balance Sheet
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|Assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|14,455
|$
|19,879
|$
|18,094
|Interest bearing deposits in banks
|47,733
|7,672
|4,284
|Federal funds sold
|7,614
|45,260
|2,540
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|69,802
|72,811
|24,918
|Securities available-for-sale
|162,946
|165,353
|126,875
|FHLB stock
|2,060
|2,817
|4,683
|FRB stock
|2,974
|2,974
|2,526
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value
|54,615
|41,484
|25,612
|Loans:
|Real estate loans:
|Residential 1-4 family
|110,802
|110,021
|119,296
|Residential 1-4 family construction
|46,290
|42,814
|38,602
|Commercial real estate
|316,668
|308,485
|331,062
|Commercial construction and development
|65,281
|56,927
|52,670
|Farmland
|65,918
|67,061
|50,293
|Other loans:
|Home equity
|56,563
|61,460
|56,414
|Consumer
|20,168
|20,694
|18,882
|Commercial
|109,209
|123,303
|72,797
|Agricultural
|52,242
|60,308
|40,522
|Unearned loan fees
|(2,038
|)
|(2,595
|)
|(1,303
|)
|Total loans
|841,103
|848,478
|779,235
|Allowance for loan losses
|(11,600
|)
|(11,300
|)
|(8,600
|)
|Net loans
|829,503
|837,178
|770,635
|Accrued interest and dividends receivable
|5,765
|6,615
|4,577
|Mortgage servicing rights, net
|10,105
|9,518
|8,739
|Premises and equipment, net
|58,762
|54,450
|40,082
|Cash surrender value of life insurance, net
|27,753
|27,064
|23,608
|Goodwill
|20,798
|20,798
|15,836
|Core deposit intangible, net
|2,343
|2,505
|2,786
|Other assets
|10,208
|11,461
|3,383
|Total assets
|$
|1,257,634
|$
|1,255,028
|$
|1,054,260
|Liabilities:
|Deposit accounts:
|Noninterest bearing
|318,389
|295,058
|200,035
|Interest bearing
|714,694
|703,272
|608,958
|Total deposits
|1,033,083
|998,330
|808,993
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|24,752
|19,786
|10,317
|FHLB advances and other borrowings
|17,070
|59,777
|88,350
|Other long-term debt, net
|29,791
|29,772
|24,941
|Total liabilities
|1,104,696
|1,107,665
|932,601
|Shareholders' Equity:
|Preferred stock (par value $0.01 per share; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding)
|-
|-
|-
|Common stock (par value $0.01; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 7,110,833, 7,110,833 and 6,714,983 shares issued; 6,775,447, 6,756,107 and 6,423,033 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively)
|71
|71
|67
|Additional paid-in capital
|77,602
|77,612
|68,826
|Unallocated common stock held by Employee Stock Ownership Plan
|(145
|)
|(185
|)
|(311
|)
|Treasury stock, at cost (335,386, 354,726 and 291,950 shares at December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively)
|(4,423
|)
|(4,630
|)
|(3,643
|)
|Retained earnings
|73,982
|69,478
|55,391
|Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax
|5,851
|5,017
|1,329
|Total shareholders' equity
|152,938
|147,363
|121,659
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|1,257,634
|$
|1,255,028
|$
|1,054,260
|Income Statement
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Years Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Interest and dividend income:
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|11,549
|$
|11,340
|$
|10,966
|$
|45,381
|$
|42,344
|Securities available-for-sale
|889
|874
|870
|3,742
|3,672
|FRB and FHLB dividends
|86
|95
|111
|370
|408
|Other interest income
|27
|30
|32
|161
|87
|Total interest and dividend income
|12,551
|12,339
|11,979
|49,654
|46,511
|Interest expense:
|Interest expense on deposits
|551
|779
|1,160
|3,614
|3,893
|FHLB advances and other borrowings
|117
|261
|445
|1,183
|2,387
|Other long-term debt
|391
|521
|357
|1,687
|1,446
|Total interest expense
|1,059
|1,561
|1,962
|6,484
|7,726
|Net interest income
|11,492
|10,778
|10,017
|43,170
|38,785
|Loan loss provision
|379
|854
|632
|3,130
|2,627
|Net interest income after loan loss provision
|11,113
|9,924
|9,385
|40,040
|36,158
|Noninterest income:
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|282
|282
|337
|1,096
|1,219
|Net gain on sale of mortgage loans
|11,959
|11,101
|5,224
|36,391
|16,675
|Mortgage banking, net
|(1,504
|)
|2,204
|(156
|)
|5,660
|2,321
|Interchange and ATM fees
|415
|407
|350
|1,538
|1,327
|Appreciation in cash surrender value of life insurance
|165
|160
|148
|645
|720
|Net (loss) gain on sale of available-for-sale securities
|(335
|)
|-
|20
|733
|69
|Net gain on sale/disposal of premises and equipment
|-
|-
|48
|4
|486
|Other noninterest income
|1,112
|817
|522
|3,000
|1,024
|Total noninterest income
|12,094
|14,971
|6,493
|49,067
|23,841
|Noninterest expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|10,562
|11,325
|7,576
|38,836
|27,633
|Occupancy and equipment expense
|1,342
|1,280
|1,193
|5,019
|4,422
|Data processing
|1,215
|1,168
|1,007
|4,722
|3,722
|Advertising
|287
|208
|228
|911
|1,028
|Amortization
|164
|165
|320
|659
|812
|Loan costs
|669
|566
|251
|1,880
|805
|FDIC insurance premiums
|75
|75
|2
|222
|81
|Postage
|103
|76
|52
|363
|289
|Professional and examination fees
|254
|389
|285
|1,335
|1,052
|Acquisition costs
|-
|-
|505
|157
|2,198
|Other noninterest expense
|1,670
|1,093
|1,163
|6,563
|3,989
|Total noninterest expense
|16,341
|16,345
|12,582
|60,667
|46,031
|Income before provision for income taxes
|6,866
|8,550
|3,296
|28,440
|13,968
|Provision for Income taxes
|1,702
|2,170
|959
|7,234
|3,096
|Net income
|$
|5,164
|$
|6,380
|$
|2,337
|$
|21,206
|$
|10,872
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.76
|$
|0.94
|$
|0.36
|$
|3.12
|$
|1.69
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.76
|$
|0.94
|$
|0.36
|$
|3.11
|$
|1.69
|Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|6,768,720
|6,776,417
|6,416,516
|6,795,503
|6,419,654
|Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|6,815,072
|6,813,739
|6,430,454
|6,820,306
|6,437,604
|ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|Mortgage Banking Activity (For the quarter):
|Mortgage servicing (loss) income, net
|$
|(152
|)
|$
|(39
|)
|$
|179
|Net (loss) gain on mortgage banking derivatives
|(1,755
|)
|2,961
|(511
|)
|Net gain (loss) on fair value of loans held-for-sale
|403
|(718
|)
|176
|Mortgage banking, net
|$
|(1,504
|)
|$
|2,204
|$
|(156
|)
|Mortgage Banking Activity (Year-to-date):
|Mortgage servicing (loss) income, net
|$
|(308
|)
|$
|(156
|)
|$
|984
|Net gain on mortgage banking derivatives
|4,608
|6,363
|353
|Net gain on fair value of loans held-for-sale
|1,360
|957
|984
|Mortgage banking, net
|$
|5,660
|$
|7,164
|$
|2,321
|Performance Ratios (For the quarter):
|Return on average assets
|1.63
|%
|2.05
|%
|0.89
|%
|Return on average equity
|13.68
|%
|17.77
|%
|7.64
|%
|Net interest margin
|4.03
|%
|3.85
|%
|4.22
|%
|Core efficiency ratio*
|68.59
|%
|62.84
|%
|71.21
|%
|Performance Ratios (Year-to-date):
|Return on average assets
|1.74
|%
|1.78
|%
|1.08
|%
|Return on average equity
|15.02
|%
|15.51
|%
|9.39
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.94
|%
|3.91
|%
|4.25
|%
|Core efficiency ratio*
|64.89
|%
|63.62
|%
|68.70
|%
|Asset Quality Ratios and Data:
|As of or for the Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|Nonaccrual loans
|$
|6,257
|$
|5,600
|$
|3,395
|Loans 90 days past due and still accruing
|392
|57
|1,809
|Restructured loans, net
|1,824
|1,825
|246
|Total nonperforming loans
|8,473
|7,482
|5,450
|Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets
|25
|25
|26
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|8,498
|$
|7,507
|$
|5,476
|Nonperforming loans / portfolio loans
|1.01
|%
|0.88
|%
|0.70
|%
|Nonperforming assets / assets
|0.68
|%
|0.60
|%
|0.52
|%
|Allowance for loan losses / portfolio loans
|1.38
|%
|1.33
|%
|1.10
|%
|Allowance / nonperforming loans
|136.91
|%
|151.03
|%
|157.80
|%
|Gross loan charge-offs for the quarter
|$
|98
|$
|82
|$
|271
|Gross loan recoveries for the quarter
|$
|20
|$
|27
|$
|38
|Net loan charge-offs for the quarter
|$
|78
|$
|55
|$
|233
|ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Continued)
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|Capital Data (At quarter end):
|Tangible book value per share**
|$
|19.16
|$
|18.36
|$
|16.04
|Shares outstanding
|6,775,447
|6,756,107
|6,423,033
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets***
|10.51
|%
|10.07
|%
|9.95
|%
|Other Information:
|Average total assets for the quarter
|$
|1,268,402
|$
|1,244,918
|$
|1,044,642
|Average total assets year-to-date
|$
|1,219,890
|$
|1,203,719
|$
|1,010,017
|Average earning assets for the quarter
|$
|1,131,621
|$
|1,115,606
|$
|941,568
|Average earning assets year-to-date
|$
|1,092,551
|$
|1,079,527
|$
|912,372
|Average loans for the quarter ****
|$
|888,331
|$
|902,543
|$
|795,678
|Average loans year-to-date ****
|$
|874,669
|$
|870,114
|$
|764,075
|Average equity for the quarter
|$
|151,002
|$
|143,608
|$
|122,334
|Average equity year-to-date
|$
|141,160
|$
|137,880
|$
|115,794
|Average deposits for the quarter
|$
|1,024,871
|$
|971,043
|$
|807,539
|Average deposits year-to-date
|$
|954,500
|$
|931,043
|$
|757,907
|* The core efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that is calculated by dividing non-interest expense, exclusive of acquisition costs and intangible asset amortization, by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
|** The tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP ratio that is calculated by dividing shareholders' equity, less goodwill and core deposit intangible, by common shares outstanding.
|*** The tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP ratio that is calculated by dividing shareholders' equity, less goodwill and core deposit intangible, by total assets, less goodwill and core deposit intangible.
|**** Includes loans held for sale
|Core Efficiency Ratio
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Years Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Calculation of Core Efficiency Ratio:
|Noninterest expense
|$
|16,341
|$
|16,345
|$
|12,582
|$
|60,667
|$
|46,031
|Acquisition costs
|-
|-
|(505
|)
|(157
|)
|(2,198
|)
|Intangible asset amortization
|(164
|)
|(165
|)
|(320
|)
|(659
|)
|(812
|)
|Core efficiency ratio numerator
|16,177
|16,180
|11,757
|59,851
|43,021
|Net interest income
|11,492
|10,778
|10,017
|43,170
|38,785
|Noninterest income
|12,094
|14,971
|6,493
|49,067
|23,841
|Core efficiency ratio denominator
|23,586
|25,749
|16,510
|92,237
|62,626
|Core efficiency ratio
|68.59
|%
|62.84
|%
|71.21
|%
|64.89
|%
|68.70
|%
|Tangible Book Value and Tangible Assets
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|Tangible Book Value:
|Shareholders' equity
|$
|152,938
|$
|147,363
|$
|121,659
|Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net
|(23,141
|)
|(23,303
|)
|(18,622
|)
|Tangible common shareholders' equity
|$
|129,797
|$
|124,060
|$
|103,037
|Common shares outstanding at end of period
|6,775,447
|6,756,107
|6,423,033
|Common shareholders' equity (book value) per share (GAAP)
|$
|22.57
|$
|21.81
|$
|18.94
|Tangible common shareholders' equity (tangible book value) per share (non-GAAP)
|$
|19.16
|$
|18.36
|$
|16.04
|Tangible Assets:
|Total assets
|$
|1,257,634
|$
|1,255,028
|$
|1,054,260
|Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net
|(23,141
|)
|(23,303
|)
|(18,622
|)
|Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|$
|1,234,493
|$
|1,231,725
|$
|1,035,638
|Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|10.51
|%
|10.07
|%
|9.95
|%
|Earnings Per Diluted Share, Excluding Acquisition Costs
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Years Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net interest income after loan loss provision
|$
|11,113
|$
|9,924
|$
|9,385
|$
|40,040
|$
|36,158
|Noninterest income
|12,094
|14,971
|6,493
|49,067
|23,841
|Noninterest expense
|16,341
|16,345
|12,582
|60,667
|46,031
|Acquisition costs
|-
|-
|(505
|)
|(157
|)
|(2,198
|)
|Noninterest expense, excluding acquisition costs
|16,341
|16,345
|12,077
|60,510
|43,833
|Income before income taxes
|6,866
|8,550
|3,801
|28,597
|16,166
|Income tax expense, excluding acquisition costs related taxes
|1,702
|2,170
|1,106
|7,274
|3,583
|Net Income, excluding acquisition costs
|$
|5,164
|$
|6,380
|$
|2,695
|$
|21,323
|$
|12,583
|Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
|$
|0.76
|$
|0.94
|$
|0.36
|$
|3.11
|$
|1.69
|Diluted earnings per share, excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP)
|$
|0.76
|$
|0.94
|$
|0.42
|$
|3.13
|$
|1.95
|Return on Average Assets, Excluding Acquisition Costs
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|For the quarter:
|Net income, excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP)*
|$
|5,164
|$
|6,380
|$
|2,695
|Average total assets quarter-to-date
|$
|1,268,402
|$
|1,244,918
|$
|1,044,642
|Return on average assets, excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP)
|1.63
|%
|2.05
|%
|1.03
|%
|Year-to-date:
|Net income, excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP)*
|$
|21,323
|$
|16,159
|$
|12,583
|Average total assets year-to-date
|$
|1,219,890
|$
|1,203,719
|$
|1,010,017
|Return on average assets, excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP)
|1.75
|%
|1.79
|%
|1.25
|%
|* See Earnings Per Diluted Share, Excluding Acquisition Costs table for GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation.
|Contacts:
|Peter J. Johnson, President and CEO
|(406) 457-4006
|Laura F. Clark, EVP and CFO
|(406) 457-4007
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc.
Helena, Montana, UNITED STATES
Eagle Bancorp Montana.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: