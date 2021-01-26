HELENA, Mont., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBMT), (the “Company,” “Eagle”), the holding company of Opportunity Bank of Montana, today reported net income in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 121.0% to $5.2 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, compared to $2.3 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter a year ago, reflecting the high level of contributions from mortgage banking and gains from sale of loans. Net income was a record $6.4 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020.

For the year 2020, net income nearly doubled to a record $21.2 million, or $3.11 per diluted share, compared to $10.9 million, or $1.69 per diluted share, for 2019.

Eagle’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0975 per share on January 21, 2021. The dividend will be payable March 5, 2021 to shareholders of record February 12, 2021. The current annualized dividend yield is 1.75% based on recent market prices.

“We had a strong fourth quarter and record earnings for the year, with net interest income expansion, record loan production and solid deposit growth,” said Peter J. Johnson, President and CEO. “While our fourth quarter operating performance was strong, we continued to see the economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on our Montana communities. We actively participated in the SBA’s initial Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) that expired in August, helping service the needs of our customers, and we plan to support the SBA’s new round of PPP funding to help our clients whose businesses have been hardest hit by the pandemic. Earlier in the year, the Montana Board of Investments (MBOI) offered 12-months of interest payment assistance to qualified borrowers. We are closely monitoring borrowers and businesses in our communities and are providing debt service relief for those who have been impacted.”

COVID-19 Preparations as of December 31, 2020:

Industry Exposure: Eagle’s exposure, as a percentage of total loans, to some of the industries with business revenues dramatically impacted by the pandemic includes health care and social assistance (2.64%), hotels and lodging (4.14%), bars and restaurants (2.58%), casinos (1.19%), and nursing homes (0.47%).

Eagle’s exposure, as a percentage of total loans, to some of the industries with business revenues dramatically impacted by the pandemic includes health care and social assistance (2.64%), hotels and lodging (4.14%), bars and restaurants (2.58%), casinos (1.19%), and nursing homes (0.47%). Loan Accommodations: The bank has offered multiple accommodation options to its clients, including 90-day deferrals, interest only payments, and forbearances. As of December 31, 2020, remaining loan modifications for 40 nonresidential borrowers represented $29.0 million in loans or 3.45% of total loans, compared to 66 borrowers, representing $55.3 million or 6.51% of total loans, three months earlier. Approximately 78.45% of loans originally modified, or 275 borrowers, are now performing according to adapted loan agreements. The bank qualified 32 borrowers for the MBOI program representing $26.6 million in loans, which are included in the fourth quarter modification totals. There remain approximately 54 forbearances approved for residential mortgage loans, of which 49 are sold and serviced. Utilization of credit lines were 82.7% at the end of the fourth quarter, compared to 83.4% at the end of the previous quarter, which aligns with historical usage rates.

The bank has offered multiple accommodation options to its clients, including 90-day deferrals, interest only payments, and forbearances. As of December 31, 2020, remaining loan modifications for 40 nonresidential borrowers represented $29.0 million in loans or 3.45% of total loans, compared to 66 borrowers, representing $55.3 million or 6.51% of total loans, three months earlier. Approximately 78.45% of loans originally modified, or 275 borrowers, are now performing according to adapted loan agreements. The bank qualified 32 borrowers for the MBOI program representing $26.6 million in loans, which are included in the fourth quarter modification totals. There remain approximately 54 forbearances approved for residential mortgage loans, of which 49 are sold and serviced. Utilization of credit lines were 82.7% at the end of the fourth quarter, compared to 83.4% at the end of the previous quarter, which aligns with historical usage rates. Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP): Eagle began taking loan applications from its small business clients immediately after the program was implemented in April 2020, and as of the close of the program, Eagle had helped 764 of its customers receive $45.7 million in SBA PPP loans. Eagle has processed applications for PPP loan forgiveness for customers, with 195 loans, representing over $15.0 million now paid in full. The remaining 569 PPP loans represent $29.6 million.



On December 27, 2020, the Consolidated Appropriations Act (CAA) was signed into law, providing new COVID-19 stimulus relief, and it included $284 billion allocated for another round of PPP lending, extending the program to March 31, 2021. The program offers new PPP loans for companies that did not receive a PPP loan in 2020, and also “second draw” loans targeted at hard-hit businesses that have already spent their initial PPP proceeds. Eagle began assisting customers with the new round of funding on January 13, 2021.



Provision for Loan Losses: Due to the economic slowdown resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, Eagle recorded total provision of $3.1 million for the full year 2020, compared to $2.6 million in 2019. The provision for loan losses was $379,000 in the fourth quarter, compared to $854,000 in the third quarter of 2020 and $632,000 in the fourth quarter a year ago. Loan loss provisioning for the fourth quarter of 2020 was reflective of steady portfolio balances due to a high volume of mortgages intended for sale. The performance of modified loans exceeded expectations and the qualitative factors were not adjusted.

Due to the economic slowdown resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, Eagle recorded total provision of $3.1 million for the full year 2020, compared to $2.6 million in 2019. The provision for loan losses was $379,000 in the fourth quarter, compared to $854,000 in the third quarter of 2020 and $632,000 in the fourth quarter a year ago. Loan loss provisioning for the fourth quarter of 2020 was reflective of steady portfolio balances due to a high volume of mortgages intended for sale. The performance of modified loans exceeded expectations and the qualitative factors were not adjusted. Deposit Accommodations: The Bank halted deposit fees associated with early withdrawal requests to assist depositors with funding needs.

The Bank halted deposit fees associated with early withdrawal requests to assist depositors with funding needs. Liquidity Changes: Through the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the liquidity level remained consistent with the prior quarters. Eagle used Federal Reserve’s Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (“PPPLF”) as a partial source of funding for its SBA PPP loans.



Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights (at or for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020, except where noted)

Net income increased 121.0% to $5.2 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $2.3 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019, and decreased 19.1% compared to a record $6.4 million, or $0.94 per diluted share in the preceding quarter.

Annualized return on average assets was 1.63%.

Annualized return on average equity was 13.68%.

Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 4.03% in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 3.83% in the preceding quarter, and 4.22% in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Revenues (net interest income before the provision for loan losses, plus non-interest income) were $23.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to a record $25.7 million in the previous quarter, and increased 42.9% compared to $16.5 million in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Purchase discount on loans from the Western Holding Company of Wolf Point portfolio was $1.2 million at January 1, 2020, of which $606,000 remained as of December 31, 2020.

Remaining purchase discount on loans from acquisitions prior to 2020 totaled $962,000 as of December 31, 2020.

The accretion of the loan purchase discount into loan interest income from the Western Holding Company of Wolf Point, and previous acquisitions was $170,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to interest accretion on purchased loans from acquisitions of $467,000 in the preceding quarter.

The allowance for loan losses represented 136.9% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2020, compared to 157.8% a year earlier.

Total loans increased 7.9% to $841.1 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $779.2 million a year earlier.

Total deposits increased 27.7% to $1.03 billion at December 31, 2020, from $809.0 million a year ago.

Eagle remained well capitalized with a tangible common shareholders’ equity ratio of 10.51% at December 31, 2020.

31, 2020. Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0975 per share.



Recent Events

On June 10, 2020, Eagle issued $15 million in subordinated notes to certain qualified institutional accredited investors through a private placement offering. The net cash proceeds from the sale of the subordinated notes was approximately $14.7 million, and the subordinated notes qualify as Tier 2 capital for regulatory purposes. Eagle intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes. On July 10, 2020, the Company redeemed $10 million of existing 6.75% subordinated notes due 2025.

Acquisitions

On January 1, 2020, Eagle completed its acquisition of Western Holding Company of Wolf Point, and its wholly owned subsidiary, Western Bank of Wolf Point, in a transaction valued at approximately $15.0 million. In the transaction, Eagle acquired one retail bank branch and approximately $104 million in assets, $87 million in deposits and $43 million in gross loans.

On January 1, 2019, Eagle completed its acquisition of Big Muddy Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, The State Bank of Townsend, located in Townsend, Montana, which added approximately $108 million in assets, $93 million in deposits and $89 million in gross loans.

Balance Sheet Results

Eagle’s total assets increased 19.3% to $1.26 billion at December 31, 2020, compared to $1.05 billion a year ago, in large part due to the Western Holding Company of Wolf Point acquisition, and remained unchanged from $1.26 billion three months earlier.

“Strong PPP loan originations, and robust residential mortgage business fueled balance sheet growth over the year, with total loans increasing 7.9% year-over-year, resulting in solid overall expansion of the loan portfolio,” said Johnson. Total loans were $841.1 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $779.2 million a year earlier, and $848.5 million three months earlier.

Eagle originated $273.7 million in new residential mortgages during the quarter, excluding construction loans, and sold $253.6 million in residential mortgages, with an average gross margin on sale of mortgage loans of approximately 4.72%. This production compares to residential mortgage originations of $254.0 million in the preceding quarter with sales of $266.5 million.

Commercial real estate loans decreased 4.3% to $316.7 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $331.1 million a year earlier. Agricultural and farmland loans increased 30.1% to $118.2 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $90.8 million a year earlier. Residential mortgage loans decreased to $110.8 million, compared to $119.3 million a year earlier. Commercial loans increased 50.0% to $109.2 million, compared to $72.8 million a year ago, reflecting SBA PPP loans originated during the second quarter and third quarter of 2020. Commercial construction and development loans increased 23.9% to $65.3 million, home equity loans remained relatively unchanged at $56.6 million, residential construction loans increased 19.9% to $46.3 million, and consumer loans increased 6.8% to $20.2 million, compared to a year ago.

Total deposits increased 27.7% to $1.03 billion at December 31, 2020, compared to $809.0 million at December 31, 2019, and increased 3.5% compared to $998.3 million at September 30, 2020. Federal programs such as the PPP, stimulus checks and increased weekly unemployment benefits have boosted deposit balances. Noninterest-bearing checking accounts represent 30.9%, interest-bearing checking accounts represent 15.5%, savings accounts represent 17.4%, money market accounts comprise 19.6% and time certificates of deposit make up 16.6% of the total deposit portfolio, at December 31, 2020.

Shareholders’ equity increased 25.7% to $152.9 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $121.7 million a year earlier and increased 3.8% compared to $147.4 million three months earlier. Tangible book value increased to $19.16 per share, at December 31, 2020, compared to $16.04 per share a year earlier and $18.36 per share three months earlier.

Operating Results

Eagle’s NIM was 4.03% in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 3.83% in the preceding quarter, and 4.22% in the fourth quarter a year ago. “While our year-over-year NIM contracted due to the 150 basis-point decrease in the Federal Funds rate over the last year, we had NIM expansion over the prior quarter partially due to PPP loan payoffs and lower cost of funds,” said Johnson. The interest accretion on purchased loans totaled $170,000 and resulted in a six basis-point increase in the NIM during the fourth quarter, compared to $467,000 and a 14 basis-point increase in the NIM during the preceding quarter. For the year, Eagle’s NIM was 3.94% compared with 4.25% for 2019. The investment securities portfolio was $162.9 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $165.4 million at September 30, 2020, and $126.9 million at December 31, 2019. Average yields on earning assets for the fourth quarter decreased to 4.41% from 5.05% a year ago, largely due to adding PPP loans at a lower rate.

Eagle’s fourth quarter revenues were $23.6 million, a decrease compared to $25.7 million in the preceding quarter and a 42.9% increase when compared to $16.5 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. The year-over-year increase was primarily a result of increased mortgage banking income and gain on sale of mortgages. For the year, revenues increased 47.3%, to $92.2 million compared to $62.6 million in 2019.

Net interest income, before the provision for loan losses, increased 6.6% to $11.5 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $10.8 million in the third quarter 2020, and increased 14.7% compared to $10.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. For the year 2020, net interest income increased 11.3% to $43.2 million, compared to $38.8 million in 2019.

Noninterest income was $12.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $15.0 million in the preceding quarter, and increased 86.3% compared to $6.5 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. The net gain on sale of mortgage loans totaled $12.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $11.1 million in the preceding quarter and $5.2 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. A loss of $1.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2020 in mortgage banking activity was primarily due to a loss on mortgage banking derivatives. This compares to a net gain of $2.2 million in the preceding quarter and a net loss of $156,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019. Year-to-date, noninterest income grew 105.8% to $49.1 million, compared to $23.8 million in 2019.

Eagle’s fourth quarter noninterest expenses were $16.3 million which was unchanged compared to the preceding quarter. Noninterest expense was $12.6 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. The year-over-year increase is largely attributable to an increase in salary and employee benefits. For the year, noninterest expenses totaled $60.7 million, compared to $46.0 million in 2019.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, the income tax provision totaled $1.7 million, for an effective tax rate of 24.8%, compared to $2.2 million in the preceding quarter and $959,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Credit Quality

The provision for loan losses was $379,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $854,000 in the preceding quarter and $632,000 in the fourth quarter a year ago. For the year, the provision for loan losses was $3.1 million, compared to $2.6 million in 2019. The allowance for loan losses represented 136.9% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2020, compared to 151.0% three months earlier and 157.8% a year earlier.

Nonperforming loans were $8.5 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $7.5 million at September 30, 2020, and $5.5 million a year earlier. The increase year-over-year in nonperforming loans was impacted by acquired loans which make up approximately $1.3 million of the balance as of December 31, 2020.

Eagle’s total other real estate owned (“OREO”) and other repossessed assets was $25,000 at December 31, 2020, unchanged from September 30, 2020. Nonperforming assets, consisting of nonaccrual loans, OREO and other repossessed assets, loans delinquent 90 days or more and restructured loans, were $8.5 million at December 31, 2020, or 0.68% of total assets, compared to $7.5 million, or 0.60% of total assets three months earlier and $5.5 million, or 0.52% of total assets a year earlier.

Net loan charge-offs totaled $78,000 in the fourth quarter, compared to charge-offs of $55,000 in the preceding quarter and charge-offs of $233,000 in the fourth quarter a year ago. The allowance for loan losses was $11.6 million, or 1.38% of total loans, at December 31, 2020, compared to $11.3 million, or 1.33% of total loans, at September 30, 2020, and $8.6 million, or 1.10% of total loans, a year ago.

Capital Management

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. continues to be well capitalized with the ratio of tangible common shareholders’ equity to tangible assets of 10.51% as of December 31, 2020. (Shareholders’ equity, less goodwill and core deposit intangible to tangible assets).

About the Company

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Helena, Montana, and is the holding company of Opportunity Bank of Montana, a community bank established in 1922 that serves consumers and small businesses in Montana through 23 banking offices. Additional information is available on the bank’s website at www.opportunitybank.com. The shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “EBMT.”

Forward Looking Statements

This release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," “will”’ "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," and "potential." These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements of our goals, intentions and expectations; statements regarding our business plans, prospects, mergers with Western Bank of Wolf Point, Ruby Valley Bank and The State Bank of Townsend, growth and operating strategies; statements regarding the current global COVID-19 pandemic, statements regarding the asset quality of our loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of our risks and future costs and benefits. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in laws or government regulations or policies affecting financial institutions, including changes in regulatory fees and capital requirements; general economic conditions and political events, either nationally or in our market areas, that are worse than expected; the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including but not limited to steps taken by governmental and other authorities to contain, mitigate and combat the pandemic, adverse effects on our employees, customers and third-party service providers, the ultimate extent of the impacts on our business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity and prospects, continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions could adversely affect our revenues and the values of our assets and liabilities, lead to a tightening of credit and increase stock price volatility, and potential impairment charges; competition among depository and other financial institutions; loan demand or residential and commercial real estate values in Montana; the concentration of our business in Montana; our ability to continue to increase and manage our commercial real estate, commercial business and agricultural loans; the costs and effects of legal, compliance and regulatory actions, changes and developments, including the initiation and resolution of legal proceedings (including any securities, bank operations, consumer or employee litigation); inflation and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins or reduce the fair value of financial instruments; adverse changes in the securities markets; other economic, governmental, competitive, regulatory and technological factors that may affect our operations; cyber incidents, or theft or loss of Company or customer data or money; the effect of our recent acquisitions, including the failure to achieve expected revenue growth and/or expense savings, the failure to effectively integrate their operations and the diversion of management time on issues related to the integration. Because of these and other uncertainties, our actual future results may be materially different from the results indicated by these forward-looking statements. All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and the company undertakes no duty or obligation to update this information.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States, or GAAP, the Financial Ratios and Other Data contains non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP disclosures include: 1) core efficiency ratio, 2) tangible book value per share, 3) tangible common equity to tangible assets, 4) earnings per diluted share, excluding acquisition costs and 5) return on average assets, excluding acquisition costs. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operational performance and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such financial performance. In particular, the use of tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to tangible assets is prevalent among banking regulators, investors and analysts.

The numerator for the core efficiency ratio is calculated by subtracting acquisition costs and intangible asset amortization from noninterest expense. Tangible assets and tangible common shareholders’ equity are calculated by excluding intangible assets from assets and shareholders’ equity, respectively. For these financial measures, our intangible assets consist of goodwill and core deposit intangible. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common shareholders’ equity by the number of common shares outstanding. We believe that this measure is consistent with the capital treatment by our bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios and present this measure to facilitate the comparison of the quality and composition of our capital over time and in comparison, to our competitors.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Further, the non-GAAP financial measure of tangible book value per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for book value per share or total shareholders’ equity determined in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies. Reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are presented below.

Balance Sheet (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) December 31, September 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 14,455 $ 19,879 $ 18,094 Interest bearing deposits in banks 47,733 7,672 4,284 Federal funds sold 7,614 45,260 2,540 Total cash and cash equivalents 69,802 72,811 24,918 Securities available-for-sale 162,946 165,353 126,875 FHLB stock 2,060 2,817 4,683 FRB stock 2,974 2,974 2,526 Mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value 54,615 41,484 25,612 Loans: Real estate loans: Residential 1-4 family 110,802 110,021 119,296 Residential 1-4 family construction 46,290 42,814 38,602 Commercial real estate 316,668 308,485 331,062 Commercial construction and development 65,281 56,927 52,670 Farmland 65,918 67,061 50,293 Other loans: Home equity 56,563 61,460 56,414 Consumer 20,168 20,694 18,882 Commercial 109,209 123,303 72,797 Agricultural 52,242 60,308 40,522 Unearned loan fees (2,038 ) (2,595 ) (1,303 ) Total loans 841,103 848,478 779,235 Allowance for loan losses (11,600 ) (11,300 ) (8,600 ) Net loans 829,503 837,178 770,635 Accrued interest and dividends receivable 5,765 6,615 4,577 Mortgage servicing rights, net 10,105 9,518 8,739 Premises and equipment, net 58,762 54,450 40,082 Cash surrender value of life insurance, net 27,753 27,064 23,608 Goodwill 20,798 20,798 15,836 Core deposit intangible, net 2,343 2,505 2,786 Other assets 10,208 11,461 3,383 Total assets $ 1,257,634 $ 1,255,028 $ 1,054,260 Liabilities: Deposit accounts: Noninterest bearing 318,389 295,058 200,035 Interest bearing 714,694 703,272 608,958 Total deposits 1,033,083 998,330 808,993 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 24,752 19,786 10,317 FHLB advances and other borrowings 17,070 59,777 88,350 Other long-term debt, net 29,791 29,772 24,941 Total liabilities 1,104,696 1,107,665 932,601 Shareholders' Equity: Preferred stock (par value $0.01 per share; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding) - - - Common stock (par value $0.01; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 7,110,833, 7,110,833 and 6,714,983 shares issued; 6,775,447, 6,756,107 and 6,423,033 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively) 71 71 67 Additional paid-in capital 77,602 77,612 68,826 Unallocated common stock held by Employee Stock Ownership Plan (145 ) (185 ) (311 ) Treasury stock, at cost (335,386, 354,726 and 291,950 shares at December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively) (4,423 ) (4,630 ) (3,643 ) Retained earnings 73,982 69,478 55,391 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 5,851 5,017 1,329 Total shareholders' equity 152,938 147,363 121,659 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,257,634 $ 1,255,028 $ 1,054,260

Income Statement (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 11,549 $ 11,340 $ 10,966 $ 45,381 $ 42,344 Securities available-for-sale 889 874 870 3,742 3,672 FRB and FHLB dividends 86 95 111 370 408 Other interest income 27 30 32 161 87 Total interest and dividend income 12,551 12,339 11,979 49,654 46,511 Interest expense: Interest expense on deposits 551 779 1,160 3,614 3,893 FHLB advances and other borrowings 117 261 445 1,183 2,387 Other long-term debt 391 521 357 1,687 1,446 Total interest expense 1,059 1,561 1,962 6,484 7,726 Net interest income 11,492 10,778 10,017 43,170 38,785 Loan loss provision 379 854 632 3,130 2,627 Net interest income after loan loss provision 11,113 9,924 9,385 40,040 36,158 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 282 282 337 1,096 1,219 Net gain on sale of mortgage loans 11,959 11,101 5,224 36,391 16,675 Mortgage banking, net (1,504 ) 2,204 (156 ) 5,660 2,321 Interchange and ATM fees 415 407 350 1,538 1,327 Appreciation in cash surrender value of life insurance 165 160 148 645 720 Net (loss) gain on sale of available-for-sale securities (335 ) - 20 733 69 Net gain on sale/disposal of premises and equipment - - 48 4 486 Other noninterest income 1,112 817 522 3,000 1,024 Total noninterest income 12,094 14,971 6,493 49,067 23,841 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 10,562 11,325 7,576 38,836 27,633 Occupancy and equipment expense 1,342 1,280 1,193 5,019 4,422 Data processing 1,215 1,168 1,007 4,722 3,722 Advertising 287 208 228 911 1,028 Amortization 164 165 320 659 812 Loan costs 669 566 251 1,880 805 FDIC insurance premiums 75 75 2 222 81 Postage 103 76 52 363 289 Professional and examination fees 254 389 285 1,335 1,052 Acquisition costs - - 505 157 2,198 Other noninterest expense 1,670 1,093 1,163 6,563 3,989 Total noninterest expense 16,341 16,345 12,582 60,667 46,031 Income before provision for income taxes 6,866 8,550 3,296 28,440 13,968 Provision for Income taxes 1,702 2,170 959 7,234 3,096 Net income $ 5,164 $ 6,380 $ 2,337 $ 21,206 $ 10,872 Basic earnings per share $ 0.76 $ 0.94 $ 0.36 $ 3.12 $ 1.69 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.76 $ 0.94 $ 0.36 $ 3.11 $ 1.69 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 6,768,720 6,776,417 6,416,516 6,795,503 6,419,654 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 6,815,072 6,813,739 6,430,454 6,820,306 6,437,604

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 Mortgage Banking Activity (For the quarter): Mortgage servicing (loss) income, net $ (152 ) $ (39 ) $ 179 Net (loss) gain on mortgage banking derivatives (1,755 ) 2,961 (511 ) Net gain (loss) on fair value of loans held-for-sale 403 (718 ) 176 Mortgage banking, net $ (1,504 ) $ 2,204 $ (156 ) Mortgage Banking Activity (Year-to-date): Mortgage servicing (loss) income, net $ (308 ) $ (156 ) $ 984 Net gain on mortgage banking derivatives 4,608 6,363 353 Net gain on fair value of loans held-for-sale 1,360 957 984 Mortgage banking, net $ 5,660 $ 7,164 $ 2,321 Performance Ratios (For the quarter): Return on average assets 1.63 % 2.05 % 0.89 % Return on average equity 13.68 % 17.77 % 7.64 % Net interest margin 4.03 % 3.85 % 4.22 % Core efficiency ratio* 68.59 % 62.84 % 71.21 % Performance Ratios (Year-to-date): Return on average assets 1.74 % 1.78 % 1.08 % Return on average equity 15.02 % 15.51 % 9.39 % Net interest margin 3.94 % 3.91 % 4.25 % Core efficiency ratio* 64.89 % 63.62 % 68.70 % Asset Quality Ratios and Data: As of or for the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 Nonaccrual loans $ 6,257 $ 5,600 $ 3,395 Loans 90 days past due and still accruing 392 57 1,809 Restructured loans, net 1,824 1,825 246 Total nonperforming loans 8,473 7,482 5,450 Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets 25 25 26 Total nonperforming assets $ 8,498 $ 7,507 $ 5,476 Nonperforming loans / portfolio loans 1.01 % 0.88 % 0.70 % Nonperforming assets / assets 0.68 % 0.60 % 0.52 % Allowance for loan losses / portfolio loans 1.38 % 1.33 % 1.10 % Allowance / nonperforming loans 136.91 % 151.03 % 157.80 % Gross loan charge-offs for the quarter $ 98 $ 82 $ 271 Gross loan recoveries for the quarter $ 20 $ 27 $ 38 Net loan charge-offs for the quarter $ 78 $ 55 $ 233 ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Continued) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31, September 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 Capital Data (At quarter end): Tangible book value per share** $ 19.16 $ 18.36 $ 16.04 Shares outstanding 6,775,447 6,756,107 6,423,033 Tangible common equity to tangible assets*** 10.51 % 10.07 % 9.95 % Other Information: Average total assets for the quarter $ 1,268,402 $ 1,244,918 $ 1,044,642 Average total assets year-to-date $ 1,219,890 $ 1,203,719 $ 1,010,017 Average earning assets for the quarter $ 1,131,621 $ 1,115,606 $ 941,568 Average earning assets year-to-date $ 1,092,551 $ 1,079,527 $ 912,372 Average loans for the quarter **** $ 888,331 $ 902,543 $ 795,678 Average loans year-to-date **** $ 874,669 $ 870,114 $ 764,075 Average equity for the quarter $ 151,002 $ 143,608 $ 122,334 Average equity year-to-date $ 141,160 $ 137,880 $ 115,794 Average deposits for the quarter $ 1,024,871 $ 971,043 $ 807,539 Average deposits year-to-date $ 954,500 $ 931,043 $ 757,907 * The core efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that is calculated by dividing non-interest expense, exclusive of acquisition costs and intangible asset amortization, by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. ** The tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP ratio that is calculated by dividing shareholders' equity, less goodwill and core deposit intangible, by common shares outstanding. *** The tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP ratio that is calculated by dividing shareholders' equity, less goodwill and core deposit intangible, by total assets, less goodwill and core deposit intangible. **** Includes loans held for sale

Core Efficiency Ratio (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Calculation of Core Efficiency Ratio: Noninterest expense $ 16,341 $ 16,345 $ 12,582 $ 60,667 $ 46,031 Acquisition costs - - (505 ) (157 ) (2,198 ) Intangible asset amortization (164 ) (165 ) (320 ) (659 ) (812 ) Core efficiency ratio numerator 16,177 16,180 11,757 59,851 43,021 Net interest income 11,492 10,778 10,017 43,170 38,785 Noninterest income 12,094 14,971 6,493 49,067 23,841 Core efficiency ratio denominator 23,586 25,749 16,510 92,237 62,626 Core efficiency ratio 68.59 % 62.84 % 71.21 % 64.89 % 68.70 %

Tangible Book Value and Tangible Assets (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31, September 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 Tangible Book Value: Shareholders' equity $ 152,938 $ 147,363 $ 121,659 Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net (23,141 ) (23,303 ) (18,622 ) Tangible common shareholders' equity $ 129,797 $ 124,060 $ 103,037 Common shares outstanding at end of period 6,775,447 6,756,107 6,423,033 Common shareholders' equity (book value) per share (GAAP) $ 22.57 $ 21.81 $ 18.94 Tangible common shareholders' equity (tangible book value) per share (non-GAAP) $ 19.16 $ 18.36 $ 16.04 Tangible Assets: Total assets $ 1,257,634 $ 1,255,028 $ 1,054,260 Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net (23,141 ) (23,303 ) (18,622 ) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 1,234,493 $ 1,231,725 $ 1,035,638 Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 10.51 % 10.07 % 9.95 %

Earnings Per Diluted Share, Excluding Acquisition Costs (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net interest income after loan loss provision $ 11,113 $ 9,924 $ 9,385 $ 40,040 $ 36,158 Noninterest income 12,094 14,971 6,493 49,067 23,841 Noninterest expense 16,341 16,345 12,582 60,667 46,031 Acquisition costs - - (505 ) (157 ) (2,198 ) Noninterest expense, excluding acquisition costs 16,341 16,345 12,077 60,510 43,833 Income before income taxes 6,866 8,550 3,801 28,597 16,166 Income tax expense, excluding acquisition costs related taxes 1,702 2,170 1,106 7,274 3,583 Net Income, excluding acquisition costs $ 5,164 $ 6,380 $ 2,695 $ 21,323 $ 12,583 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.76 $ 0.94 $ 0.36 $ 3.11 $ 1.69 Diluted earnings per share, excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP) $ 0.76 $ 0.94 $ 0.42 $ 3.13 $ 1.95





Return on Average Assets, Excluding Acquisition Costs (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) December 31, September 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 For the quarter: Net income, excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP)* $ 5,164 $ 6,380 $ 2,695 Average total assets quarter-to-date $ 1,268,402 $ 1,244,918 $ 1,044,642 Return on average assets, excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP) 1.63 % 2.05 % 1.03 % Year-to-date: Net income, excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP)* $ 21,323 $ 16,159 $ 12,583 Average total assets year-to-date $ 1,219,890 $ 1,203,719 $ 1,010,017 Return on average assets, excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP) 1.75 % 1.79 % 1.25 % * See Earnings Per Diluted Share, Excluding Acquisition Costs table for GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation.



