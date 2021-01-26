New York, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile User Authentication Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957417/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.9% over the period 2020-2027.Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 23.8% CAGR to reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Large Enterprises segment is readjusted to a revised 20.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 59.4% share of the global Mobile User Authentication market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 21.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Mobile User Authentication market in the U.S. is estimated at US$388 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.9% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$899.3 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.8% and 18.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$899.3 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 122-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

CA Technologies, Inc.

Early Warning Services, LLC.

EMC Corporation

Entrust Datacard Corporation

Gemalto NV

SecureAuth Corporation

SecurEnvoy Ltd.

Symantec Corporation

TeleSign Corporation

VASCO Data Security International, Inc.







IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 48

