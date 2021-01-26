NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Rita & Alex Hillman Foundation (RAHF) today released two Requests for Proposals (RFP) – one for grant funding through the Hillman Emergent Innovation (HEI) Program and another for the Hillman Serious Illness and End of Life Emergent Innovation (HSEI) Program. Both programs support work in early stages of development and continue the Foundation’s signature commitment to nurturing innovative nursing-driven models of care that target the health and health care needs of groups and communities who have historically struggled against oppression, discrimination, and indifference. These populations include Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC), the economically disadvantaged, LGBTQ people, people experiencing homelessness, rural populations, and other groups that encounter obstacles to accessing quality health care services.



Find the full RFP for the Hillman Emergent Innovation Program here, and full RFP for the Hillman Serious Illness and End of Life Emergent Innovation Program here. Both programs will award grants of $50,000 each. The RFP application deadline is March 2, 2021.

New Alliance, New Possibilities for End of Life Care

This year, an important new funding partnership between RAHF and the Arthur Vining Davis Foundations (AVDF) will significantly expand the Hillman Serious Illness and End of Life Emergent Innovation awards, making a total of $650,000 available for new grants. The joint effort is especially timely given the increased need for end of life care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Rita and Alex Hillman Foundation is grateful for this collaboration with AVDF,” said Rachael Watman, Vice President of Programs at the Rita and Alex Hillman Foundation. “Far too few philanthropies invest in pre-evidence work, especially efforts focused on serious illness and end of life care. This partnership will maximize our impact serving the seriously ill, the dying, and their families, and we hope it will inspire other funders to consider ways they can contribute.”

Fresh Perspective Can Power Innovation

Launched by Hillman in 2018, the Emergent Innovation programs seek to jumpstart promising ideas by providing early-stage funding that is essential but often hard to find, and by seeking a diverse pool of investigators.

“At Hillman, we believe that transformative ideas are as likely to come from small community care settings as from major academic research centers,” said Ahrin Mishan, Executive Director of the Rita & Alex Hillman Foundation. “In the search for bold and disruptive ideas, we welcome a broad range of applicants, including nurse clinicians, postdocs, adjunct and junior faculty, and interdisciplinary teams, particularly if they demonstrate diversity and include a nurse as PI.”

ABOUT THE RITA & ALEX HILLMAN FOUNDATION

The Rita & Alex Hillman Foundation’s mission is to improve the lives of patients, families, and communities through nursing-driven innovation. To this end, the Foundation cultivates nurse leaders, supports nursing research, and promotes new models of care that are critical to making the U.S. health care system more patient-centered, accessible, equitable, and affordable. For more information, please visit www.rahf.org .