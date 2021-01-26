Sevnica, Slovenia, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROTECT PHARMACEUTICAL CORP. “OTC:(PRTT)” is pleased to announce an agreement to be acquired by PUMA. PUMA is a cutting-edge polymer packaging corporation operating out of Dubna, Russia since 1992. Currently PUMA utilizes state of the art equipment to produce laminated labeling for a vast array of products including pharmaceuticals, cereals, tea, coffee, frozen vegetables, seasonings, meat products, etc.



Although this focus has been the mainstay of PUMA’s income for decades, it is now expanding operations to include the burgeoning field of food irradiation, packaging and distribution. This technology, (known as RT) is in use world-wide (China is currently certifying 50 plants a year), uses various techniques of radiation to solve problems of food safety and international trade. The process not only kills opportunistic bacteria like salmonella and mold fungi, but also keeps fruits and vegetables stable for longer periods of time, thereby allowing it to be transported farther and more inexpensively. As of this writing the irradiation market is currently rated at 700-800 thousand tons and valued at 2 billion dollars with a steady uptrend.

In keeping with this vision, PUMA intends to branch out into the Vietnamese fish industry, setting up processing plants in Vietnam and the Kuril islands of Russia, where both fresh and frozen fish will be irradiated and packaged for world markets, especially the U.S.A. The proposed staff in Vietnam is 1500 workers and 300 in the Kuril islands. Projected gross revenues from this division of the company are 60-80 million dollars yearly.

Ancillary to this planned expansion is production of facilities to produce self-heating hot dishes. This trend in China and beyond employs an integrated heating pad in the food package that activates upon contact with water and heats the product for consumption. PUMA’s expertise in the packaging industry will facilitate a smooth transition into this emerging market.

PRTT had previously sought a merger with Novgorod Group, however due to Novgorod’s inability to achieve the GAAP reporting standards within reasonable time, PRTT has entered into an alternate merger agreement with PUMA.

