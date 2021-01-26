Jerome, ID, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Idaho Milk Products Focuses on Customer Fulfillment

Jerome, ID (January 26, 2020) To continue its mission to provide the highest level of customer service in the industry, Idaho Milk Products has promoted Daniel Perttula to the position of Sales Manager. Mr. Perttula’s knowledge of the industry and his proven talents will be key to customer responsiveness and understanding, resulting in better customer service and solutions for their product needs. He will be responsible for developing sales strategies for Idaho Milk Products’ Milk Protein Concentrate/Isolate (MPC/MPI) and Milk Permeate Powder (MPP).

Mr. Perrtula joined Idaho Milk Products in 2017 as an Account Manager then as a Lead Account Manager. He was previously with FedEx in Jerome, ID and Kalamazoo, MI as Sort Manager and Operations Manager for a total of 8 years. He is also currently pursuing a Bachelors degree in Applied Science.

“In line with our strategic growth plans, we need to increase our presence in the markets we serve; therefore we have promoted Daniel Perttula to the position of Sales Manager. He will take care of our current customers and foster organic growth,” said Florian Middelhuis, VP of Sales and Marketing. “With his excellent focus on superior customer service and his knowledge of our products, we are confident he will experience significant success in his new role.”

“Idaho Milk Products is an engaging and innovative company,” commented Daniel Perttula. “I am thankful for the opportunity to learn and develop in my career path, but I am also looking forward to helping Idaho Milk Products grow and strengthen our presence in the dairy industry.”

Idaho Milk Products proudly supports personal, professional, educational, technical and leadership development to help employees realize their potential and be part of a world-class team.

