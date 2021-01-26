CLEVELAND, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Genomix LLC, a data-driven digital marketing and social media advertising technology provider, announced today that it has secured a patent to facilitate highly targeted advertising to identified audience members across social media channels. Data Genomix is an operating company wholly owned by Crawford United Corporation (OTC: CRAWA).



“Receiving this patent showcases Data Genomix as an industry leader in digital marketing,” said Jeremiah Guappone, General Manager of Data Genomix. “The real-world applications of our targeting technology will help improve the performance of consumer brands, political campaigns, and any organization that would benefit from world-class digital advertising.”

This newly patented system employs sophisticated social advertising technology, algorithmic matching, and data-driven technology to ensure that advertisers communicate with the exact audiences they are targeting. Unlike generic audience-targeting options, such as age group or geographic area, the Data Genomix method homes in on specific demographics and targeting options, like political affiliation, years of professional experience in a particular field, and other vectors. This hyper-targeting minimizes the amount of money and time wasted on advertisements focused on the wrong audience groups.

Going beyond generic targeting, the firm’s hyper-targeted approach arms advertisers with sophisticated data sets to achieve advertising goals. The reception of this patent showcases Data Genomix as a continued leader in the data-driven marketing space, arming organizations with the most sophisticated tools available to target individuals— whether their goal is purchasing a product, securing a vote, getting a recommendation, or hiring the best people. Social media channels that can be targeted include Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, Pinterest, Google, and LinkedIn.



Data Genomix will be putting this technology to work for the newest company in the Crawford United portfolio, The Friendly Patch Company LLC. Friendly Patch will focus on the growing health and wellness market by providing transdermal patch solutions. An easy-to-use and safe alternative to oral supplements, Friendly Patch will offer convenient peel-and-stick skin patches, for purposes including sleep aid, energy enhancement, hangover relief, and other targeted formulations.

About Crawford United Corporation. Crawford United Corporation is a growth-oriented holding company serving diverse markets. For more information, go to www.crawfordunited.com.

Information about Forward Looking Statements. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “Safe Harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements made regarding the company’s future results. Generally, these statements can be identified by the use of words such as “guidance,” “outlook,” “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “seeks,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would” and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results and events may differ significantly from those anticipated as a result of risks and uncertainties, including deterioration of or instability in the economy, the markets the Company serves and the financial markets, developments and uncertainties in U.S. laws and policy, decreased availability or increased costs of materials used in producing the Company’s products, contractions or growth rates and seasonality or cyclicality of markets the Company serves, competition, loss of any key customer, the Company’s ability to successfully integrate the businesses it acquires and achieve the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions, the impact of divestitures and dispositions, the impact of the Company’s debt obligations on its operations and liquidity, as well as the risks described from time to time in the company’s reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Further information on potential factors that could affect the financial results of the Company and its forward-looking statements is included in its most recent Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as may be required by law. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact: Brian E. Powers, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer CRAWFORD UNITED CORPORATION 10514 Dupont Avenue, Suite 200 Cleveland, Ohio 44108 216-243-2449