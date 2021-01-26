New York, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Substation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957414/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Switchgear, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.7% CAGR to reach US$264.8 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Transformer segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 50.8% share of the global Mobile Substation market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Mobile Substation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$243.1 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.5% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$220.5 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$220.5 Million by the year 2027.



Surge Arresters Segment Corners a 13.3% Share in 2020



In the global Surge Arresters segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$88.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$134.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$144.6 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 194-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Group

Aktif Group of Companies

AMPControl Pty., Ltd.

AZZ, Inc.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.

Delta Star, Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

EFACEC Power Solutions

Elgin Power Solutions

General Electric Company

Jacobsen Elektro AS

Matelec Group (Lebanon)

Meidensha Corporation

NARI Group Corporation

Pme Power Solutions (India) Ltd.

Powell Industries, Inc.

Siemens AG

Tadeo Czerweny S.A

Unit Electrical Engineering Ltd.

WEG SA







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957414/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Mobile Substation Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:

(in %): 2018E



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Substation

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Mobile Substation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Substation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Switchgear by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Switchgear by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Switchgear by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Transformer by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Transformer by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Transformer by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Surge Arresters

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Surge Arresters by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Surge Arresters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Trailer by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Trailer by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Trailer by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Components

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Components by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Components by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Utilities by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Utilities by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Utilities by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Metals & Mining

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 26: World Historic Review for Metals & Mining by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Metals & Mining by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Energy by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 29: World Historic Review for Energy by Geographic Region

- USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Energy by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Infrastructure by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 32: World Historic Review for Infrastructure by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Infrastructure by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through

2027



Table 35: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Mobile Substation Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Substation

by Component - Switchgear, Transformer, Surge Arresters,

Trailer and Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Mobile Substation by

Component - Switchgear, Transformer, Surge Arresters, Trailer

and Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Substation by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Switchgear,

Transformer, Surge Arresters, Trailer and Other Components for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Substation

by Application - Utilities, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Energy,

Infrastructure and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Mobile Substation by

Application - Utilities, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Energy,

Infrastructure and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Substation by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Utilities, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Energy, Infrastructure

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



CANADA

Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Mobile

Substation by Component - Switchgear, Transformer, Surge

Arresters, Trailer and Other Components - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Mobile Substation by

Component - Switchgear, Transformer, Surge Arresters, Trailer

and Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Substation by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Switchgear,

Transformer, Surge Arresters, Trailer and Other Components for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Mobile

Substation by Application - Utilities, Oil & Gas, Metals &

Mining, Energy, Infrastructure and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Mobile Substation by

Application - Utilities, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Energy,

Infrastructure and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Substation by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Utilities, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Energy, Infrastructure

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Substation

by Component - Switchgear, Transformer, Surge Arresters,

Trailer and Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Mobile Substation by

Component - Switchgear, Transformer, Surge Arresters, Trailer

and Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Substation by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Switchgear,

Transformer, Surge Arresters, Trailer and Other Components for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Substation

by Application - Utilities, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Energy,

Infrastructure and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Mobile Substation by

Application - Utilities, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Energy,

Infrastructure and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Substation by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Utilities, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Energy, Infrastructure

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



CHINA

Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Substation

by Component - Switchgear, Transformer, Surge Arresters,

Trailer and Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 56: China Historic Review for Mobile Substation by

Component - Switchgear, Transformer, Surge Arresters, Trailer

and Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Substation by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Switchgear,

Transformer, Surge Arresters, Trailer and Other Components for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Substation

by Application - Utilities, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Energy,

Infrastructure and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 59: China Historic Review for Mobile Substation by

Application - Utilities, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Energy,

Infrastructure and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Substation by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Utilities, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Energy, Infrastructure

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Mobile Substation Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Mobile

Substation by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Mobile Substation by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Substation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Mobile

Substation by Component - Switchgear, Transformer, Surge

Arresters, Trailer and Other Components - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Mobile Substation by

Component - Switchgear, Transformer, Surge Arresters, Trailer

and Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Substation by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Switchgear,

Transformer, Surge Arresters, Trailer and Other Components for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Mobile

Substation by Application - Utilities, Oil & Gas, Metals &

Mining, Energy, Infrastructure and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Mobile Substation by

Application - Utilities, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Energy,

Infrastructure and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Substation by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Utilities, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Energy, Infrastructure

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 70: France Current & Future Analysis for Mobile

Substation by Component - Switchgear, Transformer, Surge

Arresters, Trailer and Other Components - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 71: France Historic Review for Mobile Substation by

Component - Switchgear, Transformer, Surge Arresters, Trailer

and Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Substation by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Switchgear,

Transformer, Surge Arresters, Trailer and Other Components for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Mobile

Substation by Application - Utilities, Oil & Gas, Metals &

Mining, Energy, Infrastructure and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 74: France Historic Review for Mobile Substation by

Application - Utilities, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Energy,

Infrastructure and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Substation by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Utilities, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Energy, Infrastructure

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 76: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Mobile

Substation by Component - Switchgear, Transformer, Surge

Arresters, Trailer and Other Components - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Mobile Substation by

Component - Switchgear, Transformer, Surge Arresters, Trailer

and Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Substation by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Switchgear,

Transformer, Surge Arresters, Trailer and Other Components for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 79: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Mobile

Substation by Application - Utilities, Oil & Gas, Metals &

Mining, Energy, Infrastructure and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Mobile Substation by

Application - Utilities, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Energy,

Infrastructure and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 81: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Substation by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Utilities, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Energy, Infrastructure

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



ITALY

Table 82: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Substation

by Component - Switchgear, Transformer, Surge Arresters,

Trailer and Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Mobile Substation by

Component - Switchgear, Transformer, Surge Arresters, Trailer

and Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Substation by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Switchgear,

Transformer, Surge Arresters, Trailer and Other Components for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 85: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Substation

by Application - Utilities, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Energy,

Infrastructure and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 86: Italy Historic Review for Mobile Substation by

Application - Utilities, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Energy,

Infrastructure and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 87: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Substation by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Utilities, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Energy, Infrastructure

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 88: UK Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Substation by

Component - Switchgear, Transformer, Surge Arresters, Trailer

and Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 89: UK Historic Review for Mobile Substation by Component -

Switchgear, Transformer, Surge Arresters, Trailer and Other

Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 90: UK 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Substation by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Switchgear,

Transformer, Surge Arresters, Trailer and Other Components for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 91: UK Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Substation by

Application - Utilities, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Energy,

Infrastructure and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 92: UK Historic Review for Mobile Substation by

Application - Utilities, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Energy,

Infrastructure and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 93: UK 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Substation by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Utilities, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Energy, Infrastructure

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Mobile

Substation by Component - Switchgear, Transformer, Surge

Arresters, Trailer and Other Components - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Mobile Substation

by Component - Switchgear, Transformer, Surge Arresters,

Trailer and Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Mobile

Substation by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Switchgear, Transformer, Surge Arresters, Trailer and Other

Components for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Mobile

Substation by Application - Utilities, Oil & Gas, Metals &

Mining, Energy, Infrastructure and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Mobile Substation

by Application - Utilities, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Energy,

Infrastructure and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Mobile

Substation by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Utilities, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Energy,

Infrastructure and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Mobile

Substation by Component - Switchgear, Transformer, Surge

Arresters, Trailer and Other Components - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Mobile Substation

by Component - Switchgear, Transformer, Surge Arresters,

Trailer and Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Mobile

Substation by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Switchgear, Transformer, Surge Arresters, Trailer and Other

Components for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Mobile

Substation by Application - Utilities, Oil & Gas, Metals &

Mining, Energy, Infrastructure and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Mobile Substation

by Application - Utilities, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Energy,

Infrastructure and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Mobile

Substation by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Utilities, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Energy,

Infrastructure and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 106: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Mobile

Substation by Component - Switchgear, Transformer, Surge

Arresters, Trailer and Other Components - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 107: Rest of World Historic Review for Mobile Substation

by Component - Switchgear, Transformer, Surge Arresters,

Trailer and Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 108: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Mobile

Substation by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Switchgear, Transformer, Surge Arresters, Trailer and Other

Components for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 109: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Mobile

Substation by Application - Utilities, Oil & Gas, Metals &

Mining, Energy, Infrastructure and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 110: Rest of World Historic Review for Mobile Substation

by Application - Utilities, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Energy,

Infrastructure and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 111: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Mobile

Substation by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Utilities, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Energy,

Infrastructure and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 32

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957414/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001