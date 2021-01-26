New York, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Signal Boosters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957413/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 28.4% over the period 2020-2027. Consumer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 32.1% CAGR and reach US$5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Industrial segment is readjusted to a revised 25.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $560.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 27.3% CAGR
The Mobile Signal Boosters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$560.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 27.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 26% and 23.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.5% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 130-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957413/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Mobile Signal Booster Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Mobile Signal Boosters Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Mobile Signal Boosters Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Mobile Signal Boosters Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Consumer (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Consumer (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Consumer (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Industrial (Segment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Industrial (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Industrial (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Mobile Signal Booster Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 10: United States Mobile Signal Boosters Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Mobile Signal Boosters Market in the United States by
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 12: United States Mobile Signal Boosters Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Mobile Signal Boosters Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Canadian Mobile Signal Boosters Historic Market
Review by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 15: Mobile Signal Boosters Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Market for Mobile Signal Boosters: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 17: Mobile Signal Boosters Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period
2012-2019
Table 18: Japanese Mobile Signal Boosters Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Mobile Signal Boosters Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Mobile Signal Boosters Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 21: Chinese Mobile Signal Boosters Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Mobile Signal Booster Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: European Mobile Signal Boosters Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Mobile Signal Boosters Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 24: European Mobile Signal Boosters Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: European Mobile Signal Boosters Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 26: Mobile Signal Boosters Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 27: European Mobile Signal Boosters Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 28: Mobile Signal Boosters Market in France by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 29: French Mobile Signal Boosters Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 30: French Mobile Signal Boosters Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 31: Mobile Signal Boosters Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 32: German Mobile Signal Boosters Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 33: German Mobile Signal Boosters Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 34: Italian Mobile Signal Boosters Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Mobile Signal Boosters Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 36: Italian Mobile Signal Boosters Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Mobile Signal Boosters:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Mobile Signal Boosters Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 39: United Kingdom Mobile Signal Boosters Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 40: Rest of Europe Mobile Signal Boosters Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 41: Mobile Signal Boosters Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 42: Rest of Europe Mobile Signal Boosters Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 43: Mobile Signal Boosters Market in Asia-Pacific by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Asia-Pacific Mobile Signal Boosters Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 45: Asia-Pacific Mobile Signal Boosters Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 46: Rest of World Mobile Signal Boosters Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Rest of World Mobile Signal Boosters Historic Market
Review by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 48: Mobile Signal Boosters Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957413/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: