7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 28.4% over the period 2020-2027. Consumer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 32.1% CAGR and reach US$5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Industrial segment is readjusted to a revised 25.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $560.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 27.3% CAGR



The Mobile Signal Boosters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$560.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 27.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 26% and 23.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.5% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 130-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Mobile Signal Booster Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Mobile Signal Boosters Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Mobile Signal Boosters Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Mobile Signal Boosters Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Consumer (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Consumer (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Consumer (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Industrial (Segment) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Industrial (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Industrial (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Mobile Signal Booster Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 10: United States Mobile Signal Boosters Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Mobile Signal Boosters Market in the United States by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 12: United States Mobile Signal Boosters Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Mobile Signal Boosters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Canadian Mobile Signal Boosters Historic Market

Review by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 15: Mobile Signal Boosters Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Market for Mobile Signal Boosters: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 17: Mobile Signal Boosters Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period

2012-2019



Table 18: Japanese Mobile Signal Boosters Market Share Analysis

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Mobile Signal Boosters Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Mobile Signal Boosters Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 21: Chinese Mobile Signal Boosters Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Mobile Signal Booster Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: European Mobile Signal Boosters Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Mobile Signal Boosters Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 24: European Mobile Signal Boosters Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: European Mobile Signal Boosters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 26: Mobile Signal Boosters Market in Europe in US$

Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 27: European Mobile Signal Boosters Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 28: Mobile Signal Boosters Market in France by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 29: French Mobile Signal Boosters Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 30: French Mobile Signal Boosters Market Share Analysis

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 31: Mobile Signal Boosters Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: German Mobile Signal Boosters Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 33: German Mobile Signal Boosters Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 34: Italian Mobile Signal Boosters Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Mobile Signal Boosters Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 36: Italian Mobile Signal Boosters Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Mobile Signal Boosters:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Mobile Signal Boosters Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 39: United Kingdom Mobile Signal Boosters Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 40: Rest of Europe Mobile Signal Boosters Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 41: Mobile Signal Boosters Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 42: Rest of Europe Mobile Signal Boosters Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 43: Mobile Signal Boosters Market in Asia-Pacific by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Asia-Pacific Mobile Signal Boosters Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 45: Asia-Pacific Mobile Signal Boosters Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 46: Rest of World Mobile Signal Boosters Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Rest of World Mobile Signal Boosters Historic Market

Review by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 48: Mobile Signal Boosters Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

