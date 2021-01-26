Article 8:6 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019, which implements the new Belgian Code of Companies and Associations as of 01/01/2020, stipulates that any disposal of own shares has to be made public.

In application of this Article, Umicore declares that following the exercise of stock options by its employees within the framework of the Umicore Incentive Stock Option Plan, it has since 01/01/2020 disposed of Umicore shares OTC in view of deliveries of these shares to the relevant employees. Umicore also disposed of own shares in the context of share grants to the Management and Supervisory Board.

Please find below the overview of the transactions for the period 17/01/2021 – 22/01/2021:

Date and time of disposal

 		Incentive Stock Option PlanNumber of disposed sharesExercise price (€)
17/01/2021 16:00ISOP 20142,50016.143
18/01/2021 13:30ISOP 20141,00016.143
18/01/2021 13:50ISOP 20143,75016.143
18/01/2021 14:04ISOP 201525019.502
18/01/2021 15:34ISOP 20171,00025.500
18/01/2021 16:40ISOP 201650016.632
18/01/2021 16:40ISOP 201550017.289
18/01/2021 17:11ISOP 20172,00025.500
19/01/2021 9:00ISOP 201575017.289
19/01/2021 9:01ISOP 20171,00025.500
19/01/2021 9:01ISOP 20155,00017.289
19/01/2021 9:02ISOP 20171,00025.500
19/01/2021 9:47ISOP 20173,50025.500
19/01/2021 14:39ISOP 201575019.502
19/01/2021 15:52ISOP 20172,50025.500
20/01/2021 9:45ISOP 20171,00025.500
20/01/2021 10:13ISOP 20171,00025.500
20/01/2021 10:15ISOP 20165,00016.632
20/01/2021 12:22ISOP 20161,00016.632
20/01/2021 12:26ISOP 20141,00016.143
20/01/2021 17:22ISOP 20151,25017.289
21/01/2021 9:13ISOP 201650016.632
21/01/2021 9:13ISOP 201550017.289
21/01/2021 9:29ISOP 20171,00025.500
21/01/2021 9:29ISOP 201560017.289
21/01/2021 10:39ISOP 20153,00017.289
21/01/2021 10:45ISOP 20141,00016.143
21/01/2021 10:45ISOP 20172,00025.500
21/01/2021 10:52ISOP 20165,00016.632
21/01/2021 15:04ISOP 20172,50025.500
21/01/2021 16:19ISOP 20161,25016.632
21/01/2021 16:45ISOP 20154,00017.289

The complete overview of all disposals of own shares by Umicore since 01/01/2020 can be found here.

