TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psyence Group Inc. (“Psyence” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “PSYG” tomorrow, January 27, 2021. The Company is a global platform for innovation leading the way in naturally derived psychedelic therapies and the development and commercialization of related technologies and products.



Immediately following the RTO, the Company’s issued and outstanding share capital consists of 85,528,931 shares outstanding and 101,871,539 shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis.

Subscribers of predecessor Mindhealth BioMed shareholders will receive their Common Shares of Psyence by email in the form of Direct Registration System (“DRS”) statements from Odyssey Trust Company that can be deposited for trading. The DRS statements are expected to be emailed to all Psyence shareholders no later than January 27, 2021.

About Psyence Group:

The Psyence Group intends to set the global standard for natural psychedelics. Science-led by global experts in neurology, neuroscience and drug development, Psyence has built and operates one of the first federally licensed commercial psilocybin cultivation and production facilities. Psyence is pioneering the use of natural psilocybin for the long-term treatment of psychological trauma and its mental health consequences. Our global footprint operates across multiple legal jurisdictions, through the advanced provision of psychedelic therapy and experience, as well as market leading Functional Mushroom brands and product portfolio. www.psyence.com

Lisa-Marie Iannitelli, Investor Relations

Email: ir@psyence.com

Media Inquiries: media@psyence.com

General Information: info@psyence.com

