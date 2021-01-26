US Capital Royal Eagle Green Energy Income Fund LLC is a new entity established as a credit fund for the purpose of selling fractionalized note interest in a green bond which will finance the SPVs acquisition of preferred equity in renewable energy projects in Latin America. Each of these renewable energy projects will be in various phases of construction, development, and cash flow positions. There will be built in interest reserve for the SPVs to debt service these projects.

San Francisco, California, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global Securities LLC, an affiliate of US Capital Global, is offering to eligible investors a social and environmental impact investment opportunity of up to $100 million in RE Capital Partners USA LLC (“Royal Eagle”). Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the world’s energy capital, Royal Eagle is an asset management firm focused on impacting communities primarily by supporting small and medium-sized renewable energy enterprises in Latin America and the United States. The company combines financial innovation with strong cash-flow and high-quality operators to maximize value in investments.

With offices in San Francisco and London, US Capital Global is a full-service private financial group with an established track record in investment banking, asset management, and capital formation services. All securities are offered by the group through its FINRA-member, SEC-registered broker-dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC.

“We are very pleased to be partnering with US Capital Global Securities on this $100 million renewable energy income fund, which will be utilized to finance green-bonded energy projects in the United States and Latin America,” said Alejandro Mendez, CEO at Royal Eagle. “At Royal Eagle, we are committed to providing Latin America with sustainable energy sources, and we are proud to be working with a firm like US Capital Global, which shares our investment values and strives to support socially-conscious and environmentally-progressive impact investments.”

Mark Valdez, CIO at Royal Eagle, added, “We work closely with our clients to deliver sustainable strategies and build economic growth through dedication to democratizing access to capital markets in overlooked enterprises and communities, while addressing a range of social needs. Both Latin America and the United States offer ample opportunities for investors to participate in meaningful infrastructure projects, such as our existing wind, hydro, and solar energy projects on both continents. Our Cicero-stamped green bonds will be used to invest in a sustainable, cleaner, and certified greener future.”

“We’re excited to support Royal Eagle on this $100 million green bond investment opportunity,” said Charles Towle, CEO at US Capital Global Securities. “Investments that promote environmental sustainability and social inclusion are likely to rise in prominence over the next decade. By supporting often overlooked small and middle-sized renewable energy enterprises in Latin America and the United States, while working with leading financial institutions and aspiring to the UN’s sustainable development goals, Royal Eagle is setting the tone for the next generation of investment. If you’re interested in Royal Eagle, the opportunity to participate in this $100 million promissory note offering is now open to eligible investors.”



About Royal Eagle

RE Capital Partners USA LLC (“Royal Eagle”) specializes in sourcing capital for impact, green, sustainability, and ESG investing in Latin America and the United States. Royal Eagle offers a wide range of capital solutions that include mergers and acquisitions, capital sourcing, advisory services, business financing, and due diligence packaging. Royal Eagle supports small to medium-sized enterprises and family-owned businesses in the renewable energy, real estate, and FinTech space with the aim of unlocking growth and increasing valuation. The firm specializes in de-risking investments by identifying companies with strong cash flows and solid fundamentals. www.royaleaglecap.com



About US Capital Global

US Capital Global Securities LLC (USCGS) is the FINRA-member broker-dealer division of US Capital Global that acts as placement agent for growth-stage companies, projects, and investment funds. Since 1998, US Capital Global has been committed to providing lower middle market businesses and investors with sophisticated debt, equity, and investment opportunities usually available only to larger middle market companies and institutional investors, using the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation. US Capital Global entities manage direct investment funds and provide wealth management and capital raise services. USCGS or its affiliates may provide advice to, be compensated by, or may from time to time acquire, hold or sell a position in the securities of the issuers mentioned herein. Any such offer or solicitation shall be made only pursuant to the confidential private placement memorandum. View USCGS’ Form CRS at www.uscgs.com/crs.html.

To learn more about this investment opportunity, email Frank Villarreal, Vice President, at fvillarreal@uscapglobal.com or call +1 415-350-4092.

