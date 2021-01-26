St. Petersburg, FL, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smith & Associates Real Estate agent, Melinda Pletcher, has been selected to The Tourist Development Council (TDC). The TDC is an advisory board to the Board of County Commissioners (BCC) that is tasked with making recommendations to the BCC on the use and expenditures of tourist development tax revenues; on the County's Tourist Development Plan, and on making recommendations about specific County tourism funding, among other things related to this vital, revenue-generating industry.

Pletcher is a highly regarded member of the community serving as both a realtor and as a Commissioner for the municipality of St. Pete Beach. Having served the City of St. Pete Beach as Commissioner for three terms and holding her second term in office as the Vice Mayor, Pletcher astutely understands St. Pete and the beaches. She was chosen for the TDC due to her extensive knowledge of the area and will be working with other business leaders to strengthen the local economy and increase employment through the ongoing promotion and development of tourism.

“Pinellas County’s number one industry is tourism. Not only does the tourism tax strengthen the local economy, but it also accounts for one out of every ten jobs. I am honored to serve on the TDC and help people in our area during this difficult time," said Melinda Pletcher, Realtor at Smith & Associates.

The BCC as a whole appoints individual TDC members pursuant to state law and includes Mayor Rick Kriseman (St. Petersburg), Mayor Frank Hibbard (Clearwater), Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski (Dunedin), Commissioner Pat Gerard (Pinellas), and other prominent business leaders from the community and the local tourism agency, Visit St. Pete/Clearwater.

