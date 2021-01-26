ROSEMONT, Ill., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For many people, winter skin probably conjures up images of dry, cracked hands, flaky skin, and windburn. However, the lips can be affected too. And while it may seem that dry, cracked lips are something you have to live with until spring, dermatologists from the American Academy of Dermatology say it’s possible to have soft, supple lips year-round by following a few simple steps.
“Cold, dry weather; sun damage; and frequently licking your lips are just some of the reasons your lips might feel dry and chapped this winter,” says board-certified dermatologist Noëlle Sherber, MD, FAAD. “Understanding these causes and anything else that might trigger your chapped lips goes a long way in preventing and treating them.”
To prevent and treat dry, chapped lips at home, Dr. Sherber recommends the following tips:
“Chapped lips are usually harmless, however sometimes they can be a sign of a medical condition,” says Dr. Sherber. “If your dry, chapped lips do not heal after following these tips for two to three weeks, talk to a board-certified dermatologist.”
These tips are demonstrated in “How to Prevent and Treat Dry, Chapped Lips,” a video posted to the AAD website and YouTube channel. This video is part of the AAD’s “Video of the Month” series, which offers tips people can use to properly care for their skin, hair and nails.
