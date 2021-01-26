The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies contains more than 800 remedies, recipes of decoctions, essential oils, tinctures, syrups, teas, and other natural remedies that our grannies have used for centuries.

New York City, NY, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies is a digital and physical-form book written by Nicole Apelian that provides the most comprehensive and complete collection of herbal remedies used by our ancestors in the early years of human civilization. With that said, it contains hundreds if not thousands of useful material that can be extremely beneficial for individuals' wellbeing and their quality of life. With such a meaty introduction to the book, let us now dive into the specifics of this book. We will try to understand why you, out of all people, should have one copy of The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies book with you at all times. One may pinpoint this as a practical survival guide that aims to develop the foraging skill that we once had when we were simpler people before modern medicine. Humans survived the ages without modern medicine, and it is because of these herbal remedies that this book contains that they successfully evolved to what we are right now.

The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies can be taken as a historical account. It was called a “lost book” because this kind of knowledge has been lost over time as modern technology outpaced the much more straightforward methods of the yesteryears. This herbal remedies book will educate, inform, and teach you of every possible herbal remedy that you may otherwise have missed out on as you made your daily trip down the road or your backyard.

Let us take a closer look at this highly informative book and see what benefits and downsides it can give us in the long run. Here is the most complete, comprehensive, and investigative latest review of The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies, written by a top-of-the-line bookworm himself.

What is The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies?

The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies is a book that contains 318 pages from front cover to back. It has pictures of 181 healing plants, mushrooms, and lichens found in North America's wilderness. You can also discover 550 all-natural, powerful remedies that you can use for either survival or everyday needs. All in all, it is a jam-packed book that’s filled with excellent information about practical life. This book was initially intended for people who do not know about herbal remedies, harnessing their natural, hidden foraging and plant identification abilities to educate people about these things that are just lying around us in the background.

The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies is aptly named like that because the information enclosed in it has been lost through time as it was eclipsed by the rapid advances of modern science and medicine per se. Thus, this book's main objective is to re-educate its readers in the traditional healing and rejuvenation way. As a teaser, it contains a simple step-by-step guide of everything related to herbal remedies in general.

It was initially published in 2018, and its author is Dr. Nicole Apelian, an herbalist, scientist, biologist, anthropologist, researcher, survival TV celebrity, traditional skills instructor, and survival skills consultant. She has at least 20 years of experience in the field of botany. It is without saying that Dr. Apelian is an accomplished woman who is highly credible in herbal remedies. Meanwhile, the editor of this book is Claude Davis, Sr., a Wild West expert.

The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies is a colored paperback book, which means that you will see images in full color and detail to learn quickly through visual means. According to the latest reviews, 95% of people who have this book gave a positive review about it, making it one of the best books known to humanity. As per the physical description, it’s a reasonably large dark green book with the title “The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies” and subtitle of “The Healing Power of Plant Medicine.” Written are Apelian and Davis's names, and in the center lies an image of a plant that we can assume to be medicinal. It looks more like an encyclopedia and functions as such.

The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies has an official website.

The above link can lead you to The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies' official website. It is for people who have doubts about Dr. Apelian and her work. To not sound biased, you can deduce that she is credible enough simply because she has already come out on TV because of her line of work. Apelian already came out in a TV series in History Channel’s Alone where you must survive for 57 days without anything but just your knife and your surroundings. The video version can tell you much about the product, but if you want to breeze through the details, you can always try the official website's text version. It also helps to make this version of the website just read without going through these notorious unskippable videos.

The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies official website looks like any other supplement website, but this is because their retailer is ClickBank, which is coincidentally also a retailer of several other available supplements in the market. As a parting word, a disclaimer is said at the bottom of the website that states: “some names and places that appear in the video have been changed to protect the identity of the persons involved.” Even though this is the case, it doesn’t change the fact that Dr. Apelian is credible in her own right.

What Does The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies Do?

The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies does a lot for the advancement of the human race. I know that sounds overdramatic, but it’s true. You may be asking me, how does it advance the human race when all it did was restore ancient knowledge? That’s called going back. Sometimes, and this is good life wisdom, we must go back to our roots to advance ourselves onwards truly. Sometimes we tend to overthink and be not contented with things that we already have. The answers already lie in our hands, but we think there’s a better way. This was how our brothers and sisters in the field of science thought when they started exploring alternatives such as synthetically-made drugs. We already knew, so why not just cultivate it to stay natural by any means?

Thus, The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies is an essential tool in re-educating the public of the wonders of herbal effects and identifying what’s edible and not edible. The modern lifestyle has made the human race less of a hunter-gatherer, and thus most of us can’t even start a fire or survive out in the wilderness for just a few days. Our dependence on science is so great that people forget how we existed.

Besides that central point, though, The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies can make your life easier. It makes us more comfortable and healthy. People back then sustained themselves in herbal sustenance, and it has made them experience lengthier lives. Indeed, people back then lived longer than usual, and these herbs were the reason why. An all-natural lifestyle too brings about better lives in general.

If you want to experience a better version of yourself who feels healthy, wise, and rejuvenates all the time, I will indulge you in getting this book to grasp a better knowledge of the world around you. After all, your home is not your only world – it’s the great outdoors!

How Does The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies May Help You?

The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies can help you more in general. Your health status will be supported, let alone rescued from several synthetic substances that modern mainstream media is currently bombarding us with. It can help you alleviate the side effects of drugs that you take daily. This is because The Lost Book of Remedies will teach you all the fundamental things that you need to do for a more prosperous and fruitful life in general.

It can also help you teach others. By reading this book, you gain knowledge that was otherwise lost in time thanks to the Europeans who ransacked the Native American culture. Sadly, the Native Americans were trampled below their feet along with their wisdom, but that could change today. With this book, not only will you feel empowered by your newfound knowledge, but you will also be the instrument from which other people will know this precious information that was lost in time.

Additionally, this book can help you expand your knowledge of the great outdoors. People are increasingly spending their time indoors, so they don’t have the luxury of exploring the outdoors because of the degree of busyness that people have daily. Thus, you’ll get to know that the current medicine we have had been derived from the plants and compounds that these plants had. Did you know that there are antipyretic plants that can lower fever, anesthetic plants that can numb the pain, antiseptic plants that can sterilize your wounds, and other kinds of suitable plants for a specific role? Learn more by taking hold of this book now.

There more ways that this book can help you out. It is an excellent read, plus it’s easy to understand thanks to all the pictures. It reminded me of all those visual encyclopedias I had when I was a child. All those visuals are an excellent way for you not to misidentify plants. Misidentification is fatal, so we must take note of all the details first before deeming one plant to be edible or not. The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies may have the word “lost” in it, but it certainly helps lost souls return to their innate human nature of helping and caring for others and the environment.

Who Is The Author of The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies?

As mentioned previously, the author of The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies is Doctor Nicole Apelian. She is many things, but above all, she is a certified, experienced botanist and herbalist for 20 years now. She can identify plants, forage them, and educate people about their effects and side effects, if any. In short, she is an educator scientist at the very core. However, if you would ask who made The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies book, it would be none other than her grandfather. While the name was not openly specified (allegedly for security and identity protection purposes), she said that a Native American adopted her grandfather early on in his life. This let her grandfather possess skills that a pre-modern human had – the gift of hunting and gathering. Such is the knowledge-base of Native Americans that Europeans learned a thing or two from them. It was also this adoption that leads her grandfather to learn all about the herbs in the surrounding. True enough, he knew enough, and he wrote down everything that he knew in a journal.

Now, this journal was with him ever since he was young. He wrote every herb description in it, drew every herb in it, and ultimately wrote down all remedies that he knew could be done from those herbs at the time. These herbal remedies range from anti-inflammatory ones to antiseptic ones. There are even antipyretic and anesthetic properties in some herbs that are commonly found in our backyard!

Her grandfather’s experience was plentiful, and he was also a veteran of the Second World War. Even though he wasn’t a medic, he knew how to help his brother-in-arms in times of injuries and dire need during the war. This particular anesthetic property of a common weed known as the Wild Lettuce was so useful that soldiers in his platoon made use of it when they were running out of morphine. This is only one of the fine examples. He lived a long and fruitful life, educating people alongside his granddaughter Nicole. He eventually passed away last 2001. This prompted Nicole to take his journal and rewrite it by herself. She typed in every entry it had and had all the illustrations drawn by an artist to emphasize her grandfather’s journal's visual aspect. By 2018, she had it published in the hopes that it would help other people in their quest towards natural and healthy living.

Thus, The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies isn’t just a book by itself. It contains one person's life, and by essence, it was passed down to younger generations so that more people would learn of this lost knowledge that was so common back then before the industrial era.

What Does The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies Contain?

The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies contains many kinds of entries, all suited to educate the public about the wonders of nature’s healing properties. It includes hundreds of entries of medicinal herbs, remedies, and techniques that you can use in everyday life. Overall, at least more than 800 things you can learn about herbal remedies from this book alone. It is quite large if you hold it the physical version. Considering it has 318 pages of pure information, you’re in for the educational ride of your life.

Let’s start with the namesake of the book itself. The book contains several herbal remedies. There are herbal remedies that can help cure wounds, severe bacterial infections and reduce plaque in your blood vessels. These are only a few examples of it, but you get the gist of the book. It contains practical information that you can use for future reference. Whether it’s to impress your crush or save a person’s life, you got it all here in this book. Also, you’ll be enlightened on the number of plants in your backyard that can be used for medicinal or food purposes. The weeds that you take out actually may contain potent compounds that, when ingested, can bring about beautiful results. What’s great about having a book is that you won’t have to guess how. Sure, you can identify it, but how will you transform it into herbal medication? This book has that kind of teaching and will even guide you step-by-step with instructions. It’s pretty cool.

Besides that, you will be taught survival skills. That would be plant identification and bandaging. What does bandaging have to do with all this? Well, Apalian’s grandfather was taught how to make a “poultice” or a modified bandage with herbs inside it. It’s beneficial since it puts the herbs right on top of the injury. While we’re at it, you’ll also get to learn how to identify plants. This means you’ll be able to differentiate between what’s edible and not. You can even pinpoint which parts of it are medicinal or not. The book features lots of images of these herbs, so take a closer look at each one of them to master the art of plant identification.

Lastly, you’ll find different techniques that cannot be learned elsewhere (except if you’re Native American). These “remedy techniques” actually prove useful as you can use certain herbs and modern-day stuff to alleviate some illnesses that you have right now. The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies is a book full of information and guides. It can be your partner for everyday life, and it comes in either digitized or printed copies. The plus side is, you can choose what you want. Isn’t that amazing? If I recommended anything for you guys, it would be to read this book right now.

Nothing will be lost for you. Your knowledge (and hopefully, wisdom) will increase when you read this book.

How Does The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies Work?

Just like any other book, it works by reading through it. The step-by-step process of remedies listed down in the book is sure enough to teach even the most stubborn minds. It works since it’s a century’s worth of knowledge, and it can also work on you since humans haven’t changed throughout the past few years. Read on and follow the steps, and you won’t be lead astray by this beautiful reading material.

If you read it from front to back at an average pace a modern human reads, you can read the book 11 hours straight if needed. This is a lot of reading time, indeed, but we need to consider the weight of information stored inside this book as a whole. It has tons of useful information.

Of course, I’m not saying you should sit and read it for 11 hours straight, but if you dare so and is an avid bookworm like me, you can. In that sense, having 11 hours of reading time for a lifetime of knowledge and opportunities is not a waste. It is a good trade-off and can ultimately be the best thing you have done in a very long time.

The Pros and Cons of The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies

The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies has a lot of things going for it. This book is highly optimistic in its own right and can be used as a benchmark for future books sold in the market. The credibility it establishes is supreme, and the primary objective of this book certainly places it above all else. With that said, let us take a look at the pros and cons of The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies.

The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies pros are:

Flexible options – can be a physical book or a digital e-book at the same time

Extremely inexpensive and affordable

Has a money-back guarantee, given that the reason is perfectly valid

Contains useful information that can be used for daily, practical life

It can be used as a survival guide

It helps you live a healthier life

Written by an extremely credible author

The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies cons are:

It can only be bought online through their official website. Any other source of this book (such as Amazon) is considered illegitimate and fake

Generally focused on North American herbal remedies

As we can see, The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies is a precious book to have. Not only does it help people with their life, but it also serves as a guide for future generations to come. It restores our innate skills of foraging and can be used to develop our quality of life further. This book is highly recommended by everyone who wishes to live out a healthier life or break away from the side effects of synthesized medicine as brought upon by modern science. The natural herbal remedies in this book are of a staggering amount and can indeed cover everything if you live in North America.

Now that’s mentioned, the downsides of this book are minuscule at best. For one, this book can be only legitimately bought from the official website only. The book also focuses more on the North American flora, which means it can discriminate against other herbal remedies found in different continents. There is a reasonable possibility that the plants mentioned in this book have already migrated to other countries. This is because the book originated from Native American teachings, which came from way before the Europeans started colonizing the land.

Thus, this book can be more effective when given to the North American audience than the others. Still, it can be of great help for any aspiring botanist or individual who wants to make his/her life better by the second.

The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies Reading Benefits

The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies benefits are many. The added knowledge you’ll get is just the tip of the iceberg. The real benefit that you’ll get from this book is that you can become wiser about the surroundings and bring about better consciousness for the environment in general.

What’s more, one of the real benefits of this book is the benefit of educating others. The general public doesn’t know much about these natural remedies, and as such, you can help them out so that they would help others in return.

Lastly, the most significant benefit you can gain from this book is the benefit of saving lives. That is unparalleled above all things. It also feels good that you get to save lives rather than become helpless by being unprepared. Being resourceful is one of the greatest traits of a person, and with that, you can amaze and save lives whenever needed and necessary.

The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies Downsides

The downside of The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies is virtually nothing, besides the fact that the herbal database is mostly based in North America. You’re lucky if you find the herbs identified in the book growing in your backyard in, let us say, Asia. Still, that’s a massive possibility since humans have long since been responsible for bringing invasive populations to other parts of the world (something that we shouldn’t be proud of since it destroys the ecosystem). I’m not saying this book does not contain herbs from other continents. It’s just the majority is from North America. You can also find African herbs here, thanks to Dr. Apalian’s trip to the tribes in that continent.

Studies and Their Links to The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies

The herbal remedies found in the book are adequately referenced as needed. We need to remember that this book was made by a person who has a doctorate in botany. As such, she can reference it to proper links when necessary. She is also credible on her own.

How Much Does The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies Cost?

The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies only cost $37. That’s it. It’s a fixed price. Whether you’re only getting a digital copy or a physical copy, that is the set price. However, if you’re going to get a physical copy as well, there’s an additional $8.99 shipping and handling fee involved. Still, this is relatively inexpensive for something precious. Here’s a catch too! You’ll get two (2) free books for every purchase of The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies. These are the “An Awesome 80 Square-Feet SHTF Medicinal Garden” and the “Everyday Disaster Medicine Guidebook.” These are both great reads as well and will complement this product in general!

It is also important to mention that they have a money-back guarantee. If customers aren’t satisfied with the book, they can refund it within 60 days. Of course, the reason should be valid. I don’t see how you would be unsatisfied with this book, though. In the end, to avoid counterfeit copies of this book, even sold by the big retailers, it is advised to buy it only from Nicole Apelian's official website listed in this article.

Where to buy The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies:

The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies Review Verdict

The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies is something that can be useful for everyday life. It contains life’s wisdom in a condensed form. The herbal remedies within this book are great for everyday and practical use in life and can also save others when necessary. Overall, this book is noble in its cause and is very timely for today’s timid generation. Because of that, I would recommend this book to everyone who wants to make their life better.

