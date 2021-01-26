DENSO Products and Services Americas, Inc., an affiliate of leading global automotive supplier DENSO Corp., has named Joseph Wright as its new director of Americas Operations.

― Logistics expert Joseph Wright joins DENSO as director of Americas Operations ―

LONG BEACH, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENSO Products and Services Americas, Inc., an affiliate of leading global automotive supplier DENSO Corp., has named Joseph Wright as its new director of Americas Operations. Wright is responsible for overseeing all DENSO shipping and receiving operations across North America, including DENSO’s warehouse and distribution centers in California and Indiana.

Wright brings more than 20 years of experience in warehousing, transportation, global logistics, procurement and production to the position. His other areas of expertise include budget management, vendor negotiations, quality control, regulatory compliance, customer service, and employee engagement as well as e-commerce and retail sales.

“We’re excited to have Joseph join our team and propel us to a higher level of operational excellence,” said Kazu Yanagawa, vice president of DENSO’s Supply Chain Management Group. “In addition to our superior products, the DENSO brand stands for unbeatable customer service. Joseph’s acumen and experience will help us continue to build on all these strengths.”

Wright’s extensive professional experience is rooted in the auto industry where he managed transportation and logistics operations for leading automakers – Hyundai, Kia, Mazda, Toyota and General Motors – and their subsidiaries for more than 17 years. Over time, with his responsibilities increasing from regional to national oversight, he directed shipping and receiving operations, contract negotiations, vendor proposals, budgets and workers.

Wright has also worked in the medical technology industry as the global logistics manager of Endologix Inc. Prior to joining DENSO, he served as director of logistics and transportation for Brandable Inc., a brand management and product development company, where he managed transportation, customs, inventory, budgets, retail orders and third-party logistics operations.

Wright graduated from the University of Michigan-Dearborn with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. He has also done graduate work toward earning an MBA with a concentration in finance from Columbia Southern University.

About DENSO

DENSO is a $47.6 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 221 facilities in 35 countries to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company’s 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.9 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global/en.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 51 sites in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,700+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) and 41 sites. In fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, DENSO in North America generated $10.9 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings unique perspectives together, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career: www.densocareers.com. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

