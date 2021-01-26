ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: BNL), an internally-managed real estate investment trust (“BNL” or the “Company”), today announced the income tax allocation of 2020 common stock dividends, as shown in the table below. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their own tax advisors regarding their specific tax treatment of any BNL dividends received.
Common Stock – CUSIP number 11135E203
|FORM 1099-DIV
|Box 1a
|Box 1b
|Box 2a
|Box 2b
|Box 3
|Box 5
|Record Date
|Payment Date
|Distribution Per Share (1)
|Ordinary Dividends
|Qualified Dividends
|Capital Gain Distributions (2)
|Unrecaptured Section 1250
Gain (3)
|Nondividend Distributions (4)
|Section 199A Dividends
|12/30/2019
|01/15/2020
|$0.110
|$0.09833031
|$0.00334900
|$0.00715261
|$0.00619370
|$0.00451708
|$0.09498131
|01/30/2020
|02/14/2020
|$0.110
|$0.09833031
|$0.00334900
|$0.00715261
|$0.00619370
|$0.00451708
|$0.09498131
|02/27/2020
|03/13/2020
|$0.110
|$0.09833031
|$0.00334900
|$0.00715261
|$0.00619370
|$0.00451708
|$0.09498131
|03/30/2020
|04/15/2020
|$0.110
|$0.09833031
|$0.00334900
|$0.00715261
|$0.00619370
|$0.00451708
|$0.09498131
|04/30/2020
|05/15/2020
|$0.110
|$0.09833031
|$0.00334900
|$0.00715261
|$0.00619370
|$0.00451708
|$0.09498131
|09/30/2020
|10/15/2020
|$0.135
|$0.12067811
|$0.00411014
|$0.00877820
|$0.00760136
|$0.00554369
|$0.11656797
Class A Common Stock – CUSIP number 11135E104
|FORM 1099-DIV
|Box 1a
|Box 1b
|Box 2a
|Box 2b
|Box 3
|Box 5
|Record Date
|Payment Date
|Distribution Per Share
|Ordinary Dividends
|Qualified Dividends
|Capital Gain Distributions (1)
|Unrecaptured Section 1250
Gain (2)
|Nondividend Distributions (3)
|Section 199A Dividends
|09/30/2020
|10/15/2020
|$0.135
|$0.12067811
|$0.00411014
|$0.00877820
|$0.00760136
|$0.00554369
|$0.11656797
About Broadstone Net Lease, Inc.
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting. As of December 31, 2020, BNL’s diversified portfolio consisted of 641 properties in 41 U.S. states and one property in Canada across the industrial, healthcare, restaurant, office, and retail property types, with an aggregate gross asset value greater than $4 billion.
Company Contact:
Ryan M. Albano
EVP and Chief Financial Officer
ryan.albano@broadstone.com
585.287.6498
Broadstone Net Lease, Inc.
Rochester, UNITED STATES
