SMITHFIELD, N.C., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KS Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCBB: KSBI), parent company of KS Bank, Inc. (the “Bank”), announced unaudited results for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The Company reported net income of $1,333,000 or $1.20 per diluted share, an increase of 42.0% for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to net income of $939,000 or $0.85 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the Company reported net income of $4.4 million, or $3.95 per diluted share compared to $3.7 million, or $3.29 per diluted share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2020, was $4.5 million as compared to $3.3 million for the comparable period in 2019. Noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $814,000, compared to $769,000 for the comparable period ended December 31, 2019. Noninterest expense was $3.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, as compared $2.9 million in the comparable period in 2019. The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $401,000 during the fourth quarter 2020.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, net interest income before the provision for loan losses was $15.4 million, compared to $12.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. Noninterest income was $2.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $3.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. Noninterest expense was $12.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $11.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

The Company’s unaudited consolidated total assets increased $82.1 million, to $485.8 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $403.7 million at December 31, 2019. Net loan balances increased by $60.7 million, or 19.7%, to $368.6 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $307.9 million at December 31, 2019. The increase in loans was primarily due to market demand and the Bank’s participation in the payroll protection plan loans (PPP). The balance of the PPP loans at December 31, 2020 was $26.5 million.   The Company’s investment securities totaled $71.7 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $67.1 million at December 31, 2019. Total deposits increased $75.6 million or 23.1% to $402.5 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $326.9 million at December 31, 2019. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, there was a $74.9 million increase in core deposits and a $2.4 million increase in brokered funding. Total stockholders’ equity increased $5.2 million or 19.4% from $26.8 million at December 31, 2019 to $32.0 million at December 31, 2020, as a result of accumulated other comprehensive gains and increase in net income.
        
Nonperforming assets consisted of $299,000 nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2020, representing less than 0.50% of the Company’s total assets. The Company had $621,000 foreclosed real estate owned at December 31, 2020. The allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2020 totaled $4.6 million, or 1.24% of total loans, including the PPP loans originated. Excluding the PPP from the total loans, the allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2020 was 1.33% of loans.

Commenting on the fourth quarter results, Harold Keen, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank, stated, “During the Fourth quarter, balance sheet growth continued to be very strong for KS Bank.  Overall, the year 2020 was an exceptional year for increases in net assets and profits in spite of all the challenges that Covid-19 brought to the economy. While the Bank’s assistance to our business customers thru the payroll protection plan loans somewhat inflated the balance sheet, it proved to be critically important to the ongoing viability of those community businesses.  Covid-19 has challenged all of us and I’m proud of the efforts made by the KS Bank team to grow a sound community bank, while strongly supporting our customers as they accomplish their financial goals.” 

In addition, the Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share for stockholders of record as of February 1, 2021 with payment to be made on February 11, 2021.  

KS Bank continues to be well-capitalized according to regulatory standards with total risk-based capital of 13.81%, tier 1 risk- based capital of 12.56%, common equity tier 1 risk- based capital of 12.56%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.77% at December 31, 2020. The minimum levels to be considered well capitalized for each of these ratios are 10.0%, 8.0%, 6.5%, and 5.0%, respectively.

KS Bancorp, Inc. is a Smithfield, North Carolina-based single bank holding company. KS Bank, Inc., a state-chartered savings bank, is KS Bancorp’s sole subsidiary. The Bank is a full service community bank serving the citizens of eastern North Carolina since 1924. The Bank offers a broad range of personal and business banking products and services, mortgage products and trust services. There are nine full service branches located in Kenly, Selma, Clayton, Garner, Goldsboro, Wilson, Wendell, Smithfield, and Four Oaks, North Carolina. In addition, KS Trust Services has a presence in Waynesville and Wilmington, NC. For more information, visit www.ksbankinc.com.

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “believe,” variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.



KS Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
   
   
 December 31, 2020 December 31,
 (unaudited) 2019*
    
 (Dollars in thousands)
ASSETS  
   
Cash and due from banks:  
Interest-earning$3,128  $9,317 
Noninterest-earning 24,720   3,306 
   Time Deposit 100   100 
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 71,714   67,150 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,851   1,763 
Loans 373,238   311,911 
Less allowance for loan losses (4,644)  (4,057)
  Net loans 368,594   307,854 
   
Accrued interest receivable 1,934   1,145 
Foreclosed assets, net 621   - 
Property and equipment, net 8,895   8,032 
Other assets 4,271   4,990 
   
    Total assets$485,828  $403,657 
   
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY  
   
Liabilities  
  Deposits$402,523  $326,918 
  Long-term borrowings 47,248   46,248 
  Accrued interest payable 246   396 
  Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,790   3,268 
   
    Total liabilities 453,807   376,830 
   
Stockholder's Equity:  
   Common stock, no par value, authorized 20,000,000 shares; 
1,107,776 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 1,359   1,359 
   Retained earnings, substantially restricted 29,220   25,291 
   Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,442   177 
   
    Total stockholders' equity 32,021   26,827 
   
    Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$485,828  $403,657 
   
* Derived from audited financial statements  
   



KS Bancorp, Inc and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
       
       
  Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, December 31,
   2020  2019  2020  2019
  (In thousands, except per share data)
Interest and dividend income:     
 Loans$4,843 $3,994 $17,501 $15,857
 Investment securities     
 Taxable 271  332  1,170  1,385
 Tax-exempt 78  34  216  122
 Dividends 22  34  88  109
 Interest-bearing deposits 4  47  22  192
   Total interest and dividend income 5,218  4,441  18,997  17,665
       
Interest expense:     
 Deposits 375  749  2,233  3,042
 Borrowings 330  411  1,356  1,683
   Total interest expense 705  1,160  3,589  4,725
       
   Net interest income 4,513  3,281  15,408  12,940
       
Provision for loan losses 401  -  561  25
       
   Net interest income after     
     provision for loan losses 4,112  3,281  14,847  12,915
       
Noninterest income:     
 Service charges on deposit accounts 370  388  1,390  1,495
 Fees from presold mortgages 84  55  169  215
 Gain on Sale of Investments -  -  4  -
 Other income 360  326  1,385  1,430
   Total noninterest income 814  769  2,948  3,140
       
Noninterest expenses:     
 Compensation and benefits 1,926  1,755  7,359  7,034
 Occupancy and equipment 354  341  1,438  1,305
 Data processing & outside service fees 236  227  936  892
 Advertising 49  49  109  162
 Net foreclosed real estate 12  -  12  -
 FDIC and other Insurance 101  -  298  161
 Other 531  490  2,056  1,874
   Total noninterest expenses 3,209  2,862  12,208  11,428
       
   Income before income taxes 1,717  1,188  5,587  4,627
       
Income tax 384  249  1,216  985
       
   Net income$1,333 $939 $4,371 $3,642
       
 Basic and Diluted earnings per share$1.20 $0.85 $3.95 $3.29
       


Contact: Harold T. Keen Regina J Smith
President and Chief Executive OfficerChief Financial Officer
(919) 938-3101  (919) 938-3101

    