BLUEFIELD, Va., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCBC) (www.firstcommunitybank.com) (the “Company”) today reported its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The Company reported net income of $11.55 million, or $0.65 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, which was an increase of $0.04, or 6.56%, over the same quarter of 2019. Net income was $35.93 million, or $2.02 per diluted common share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, which represents a 17.89% decrease in per share diluted earnings compared to the same period of 2019.
The Company also declared a quarterly cash dividend to common shareholders of twenty-five cents ($0.25) per common share. The quarterly dividend is payable to common shareholders of record on February 5, 2021, and is expected to be paid on or about February 19, 2021. The current year is the 11th consecutive year of regular dividend increases and the 36th consecutive year of regular dividends to common shareholders.
Additionally, today the Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to 2.4 million shares of the Company’s outstanding common stock through January 26, 2024. Repurchases may be made through open market purchases or in privately negotiated transactions at prevailing market prices. The actual means and timing of any purchases, target number of shares and range of prices under the program will be determined by management in its discretion and will depend on a number of factors, including the market price of the shares, general market and economic conditions, share issuances under equity plans, and applicable legal requirements and other conditions.
Fourth Quarter 2020 and Current Highlights
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release include “tangible book value per common share,” “return on average tangible common equity,” “adjusted earnings,” “adjusted diluted earnings per share,” “adjusted return on average assets,” “adjusted return on average common equity,” “adjusted return on average tangible common equity,” and certain financial measures presented on a fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) basis. FTE basis is calculated using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%. While the Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business and performance, they are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions.
About First Community Bankshares, Inc.
First Community Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia, provides banking products and services through its wholly owned subsidiary First Community Bank. First Community Bank operated 50 branch banking locations in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee as of December 31, 2020. First Community Bank offers wealth management and investment advice through its Trust Division and First Community Wealth Management, which collectively managed and administered $1.18 billion in combined assets as of December 31, 2020. The Company reported consolidated assets of $3.01 billion as of December 31, 2020. The Company’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol, “FCBC”. Additional investor information is available on the Company’s website at www.firstcommunitybank.com.
This news release may include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially. These risks include: changes in business or other market conditions; the timely development, production and acceptance of new products and services; the challenge of managing asset/liability levels; the management of credit risk and interest rate risk; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission reports including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year end. Pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Interest income
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|28,101
|$
|27,297
|$
|26,991
|$
|28,058
|$
|21,837
|$
|110,447
|$
|88,805
|Interest on securities
|549
|609
|713
|918
|870
|2,789
|3,716
|Interest on deposits in banks
|96
|89
|82
|533
|663
|800
|2,447
|Total interest income
|28,746
|27,995
|27,786
|29,509
|23,370
|114,036
|94,968
|Interest expense
|Interest on deposits
|1,029
|1,161
|1,445
|1,825
|1,312
|5,460
|5,392
|Interest on borrowings
|-
|-
|2
|2
|1
|4
|123
|Total interest expense
|1,029
|1,161
|1,447
|1,827
|1,313
|5,464
|5,515
|Net interest income
|27,717
|26,834
|26,339
|27,682
|22,057
|108,572
|89,453
|Provision for loan losses
|634
|4,703
|3,831
|3,500
|91
|12,668
|3,571
|Net interest income after provision
|27,083
|22,131
|22,508
|24,182
|21,966
|95,904
|85,882
|Noninterest income
|7,733
|7,638
|6,913
|7,549
|9,314
|29,833
|33,677
|Noninterest expense
|19,877
|19,171
|18,913
|21,664
|18,883
|79,625
|69,763
|Income before income taxes
|14,939
|10,598
|10,508
|10,067
|12,397
|46,112
|49,796
|Income tax expense
|3,389
|2,332
|2,270
|2,195
|2,833
|10,186
|10,994
|Net income
|$
|11,550
|$
|8,266
|$
|8,238
|$
|7,872
|$
|9,564
|$
|35,926
|$
|38,802
|Earnings per common share
|Basic
|$
|0.65
|$
|0.47
|$
|0.47
|$
|0.44
|$
|0.61
|$
|2.02
|$
|2.47
|Diluted
|0.65
|0.47
|0.46
|0.44
|0.61
|2.02
|2.46
|Cash dividends per common share
|Regular
|0.25
|0.25
|0.25
|0.25
|0.25
|1.00
|0.96
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic
|17,717,356
|17,710,283
|17,701,853
|17,998,994
|15,611,093
|17,781,748
|15,690,812
|Diluted
|17,751,805
|17,732,428
|17,728,300
|18,050,071
|15,670,047
|17,815,380
|15,756,093
|Performance ratios
|Return on average assets
|1.54
|%
|1.11
|%
|1.15
|%
|1.16
|%
|1.71
|%
|1.24
|%
|1.75
|%
|Return on average common equity
|10.82
|%
|7.83
|%
|7.97
|%
|7.49
|%
|11.08
|%
|8.54
|%
|11.54
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity(1)
|15.96
|%
|11.62
|%
|11.91
|%
|11.12
|%
|15.33
|%
|12.68
|%
|16.09
|%
|(1) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY NONINTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(Amounts in thousands)
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Noninterest income
|Wealth management
|$
|810
|$
|909
|$
|854
|$
|844
|$
|842
|$
|3,417
|$
|3,423
|Service charges on deposits
|3,478
|3,250
|2,560
|3,731
|3,702
|13,019
|14,594
|Other service charges and fees
|2,737
|2,748
|2,617
|2,231
|2,096
|10,333
|8,281
|Net gain (loss) on sale of securities
|-
|-
|-
|385
|-
|385
|(43
|)
|Net FDIC indemnification asset amortization
|(338
|)
|(383
|)
|(483
|)
|(486
|)
|(590
|)
|(1,690
|)
|(2,377
|)
|Other income
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2,395
|-
|6,995
|Other operating income
|1,046
|1,114
|1,365
|844
|869
|4,369
|2,804
|Total noninterest income
|$
|7,733
|$
|7,638
|$
|6,913
|$
|7,549
|$
|9,314
|$
|29,833
|$
|33,677
|Noninterest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|$
|11,119
|$
|10,485
|$
|11,015
|$
|11,386
|$
|9,495
|$
|44,005
|$
|37,148
|Occupancy expense
|1,225
|1,228
|1,275
|1,315
|1,057
|5,043
|4,334
|Furniture and equipment expense
|1,446
|1,412
|1,316
|1,384
|1,179
|5,558
|4,457
|Service fees
|1,232
|1,581
|1,329
|1,523
|721
|5,665
|4,448
|Advertising and public relations
|534
|430
|475
|512
|478
|1,951
|2,310
|Professional fees
|276
|408
|307
|233
|408
|1,224
|1,698
|Amortization of intangibles
|364
|365
|360
|361
|251
|1,450
|997
|FDIC premiums and assessments
|202
|191
|33
|-
|-
|426
|318
|Merger, acquisition, and divestiture expense
|-
|-
|-
|1,893
|1,532
|1,893
|2,124
|Other operating expense
|3,479
|3,071
|2,803
|3,057
|3,762
|12,410
|11,929
|Total noninterest expense
|$
|19,877
|$
|19,171
|$
|18,913
|$
|21,664
|$
|18,883
|$
|79,625
|$
|69,763
|RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|Net income
|$
|11,550
|$
|8,266
|$
|8,238
|$
|7,872
|$
|9,564
|$
|35,926
|$
|38,802
|Adjustments:
|Net (gain) loss on sale of securities
|-
|-
|-
|(385
|)
|-
|(385
|)
|43
|Merger, acquisition, and divestiture expense
|-
|-
|-
|1,893
|1,532
|1,893
|2,124
|Other items(1)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(2,395
|)
|-
|(6,995
|)
|Total adjustments
|-
|-
|-
|1,508
|(863
|)
|1,508
|(4,828
|)
|Tax effect
|-
|-
|-
|354
|(331
|)
|354
|(1,343
|)
|Adjusted earnings, non-GAAP
|$
|11,550
|$
|8,266
|$
|8,238
|$
|9,026
|$
|9,032
|$
|37,080
|$
|35,317
|Adjusted diluted earnings per common share,
|non-GAAP
|$
|0.65
|$
|0.47
|$
|0.46
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.58
|$
|2.08
|$
|2.24
|Performance ratios, non-GAAP
|Adjusted return on average assets
|1.54
|%
|1.11
|%
|1.15
|%
|1.33
|%
|1.61
|%
|1.28
|%
|1.59
|%
|Adjusted return on average common equity
|10.82
|%
|7.83
|%
|7.97
|%
|8.59
|%
|10.46
|%
|8.81
|%
|10.51
|%
|Adjusted return on average tangible
|common equity(2)
|15.96
|%
|11.62
|%
|11.91
|%
|12.75
|%
|14.48
|%
|13.08
|%
|14.65
|%
|(1
|)
|Includes other non-recurring income and expense items
|(2
|)
|A non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted earnings divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets
|AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
| 2020
| 2019
|Average
|Average Yield/
|Average
|Average Yield/
|(Amounts in thousands)
|Balance
|Interest(1)
|Rate(1)
|Balance
|Interest(1)
|Rate(1)
|Assets
|Earning assets
|Loans(2)(3)
|$
|2,188,069
|$
|28,143
|5.12
|%
|$
|1,697,133
|$
|21,876
|5.11
|%
|Securities available for sale
|87,592
|640
|2.91
|%
|116,950
|1,020
|3.46
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits
|375,088
|99
|0.11
|%
|159,904
|663
|1.64
|%
|Total earning assets
|2,650,749
|28,882
|4.33
|%
|1,973,987
|23,559
|4.73
|%
|Other assets
|337,906
|249,300
|Total assets
|$
|2,988,655
|$
|2,223,287
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Interest-bearing deposits
|Demand deposits
|$
|594,222
|$
|50
|0.03
|%
|$
|463,235
|$
|88
|0.08
|%
|Savings deposits
|739,312
|112
|0.06
|%
|509,540
|234
|0.18
|%
|Time deposits
|428,849
|867
|0.80
|%
|393,424
|989
|1.00
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|1,762,383
|1,029
|0.23
|%
|1,366,199
|1,311
|0.38
|%
|Borrowings
|Retail repurchase agreements
|925
|-
|1
|0.14
|%
|1,515
|-
|0.00
|%
|FHLB advances and other borrowings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total borrowings
|925
|1
|0.14
|%
|1,515
|-
|0.00
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,763,308
|1,030
|0.23
|%
|1,367,714
|1,311
|0.38
|%
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|763,412
|480,096
|Other liabilities
|37,305
|32,957
|Total liabilities
|2,564,025
|1,880,767
|Stockholders' equity
|424,630
|342,520
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|2,988,655
|$
|2,223,287
|Net interest income, FTE(1)
|$
|27,852
|$
|22,248
|Net interest rate spread
|4.10
|%
|4.36
|%
|Net interest margin, FTE(1)
|4.18
|%
|4.47
|%
|(1) Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.
|(2) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual.
|(3) Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $4.24 million and $511 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
|AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
|Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|2020
| 2019
|Average
|Average Yield/
|Average
|Average Yield/
|(Amounts in thousands)
|Balance
|Interest(1)
|Rate(1)
|Balance
|Interest(1)
|Rate(1)
|Assets
|Earning assets
|Loans(2)(3)
|$
|2,142,637
|$
|110,619
|5.16
|%
|$
|1,722,419
|$
|88,990
|5.17
|%
|Securities available for sale
|105,005
|3,259
|3.10
|%
|126,732
|4,334
|3.42
|%
|Securities held to maturity
|-
|-
|-
|3,045
|45
|1.48
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits
|296,495
|805
|0.27
|%
|116,119
|2,447
|2.10
|%
|Total earning assets
|2,544,137
|114,683
|4.51
|%
|1,968,315
|95,816
|4.87
|%
|Other assets
|348,150
|248,926
|Total assets
|$
|2,892,287
|$
|2,217,241
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Interest-bearing deposits
|Demand deposits
|$
|556,279
|$
|311
|0.06
|%
|$
|453,824
|$
|281
|0.06
|%
|Savings deposits
|711,831
|902
|0.13
|%
|504,081
|823
|0.16
|%
|Time deposits
|456,755
|4,247
|0.93
|%
|418,450
|4,288
|1.02
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|1,724,865
|5,460
|0.32
|%
|1,376,355
|5,392
|0.39
|%
|Borrowings
|Retail repurchase agreements
|1,145
|-
|3
|0.28
|%
|2,471
|4
|0.14
|%
|Wholesale repurchase agreements
|-
|-
|-
|3,767
|119
|3.17
|%
|FHLB advances and other borrowings
|36
|1
|2.23
|%
|-
|-
|-
|Total borrowings
|1,181
|4
|0.34
|%
|6,238
|123
|1.96
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,726,046
|5,464
|0.32
|%
|1,382,593
|5,515
|0.40
|%
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|707,623
|468,774
|Other liabilities
|37,826
|29,736
|Total liabilities
|2,471,495
|1,881,103
|Stockholders' equity
|420,792
|336,138
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|2,892,287
|$
|2,217,241
|Net interest income, FTE(1)
|$
|109,219
|$
|90,301
|Net interest rate spread
|4.19
|%
|4.47
|%
|Net interest margin, FTE(1)
|4.29
|%
|4.59
|%
|(1) Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.
|(2) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual.
|(3) Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $9.46 million and $3.23 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|456,561
|$
|375,664
|$
|421,492
|$
|241,613
|$
|217,009
|Debt securities available for sale
|83,358
|90,972
|98,367
|107,753
|169,574
|Loans held for sale
|-
|-
|-
|-
|263
|Loans held for investment, net of unearned income
|Noncovered
|2,176,952
|2,184,251
|2,125,560
|2,084,610
|2,101,599
|Covered
|9,680
|10,744
|11,257
|12,115
|12,861
|Allowance for loan losses
|(26,182
|)
|(27,277
|)
|(23,758
|)
|(21,137
|)
|(18,425
|)
|Loans held for investment, net
|2,160,450
|2,167,718
|2,113,059
|2,075,588
|2,096,035
|FDIC indemnification asset
|1,223
|1,598
|1,943
|2,433
|2,883
|Premises and equipment, net
|57,700
|60,488
|62,658
|63,319
|62,824
|Other real estate owned, noncovered
|2,083
|2,103
|2,181
|2,502
|3,969
|Interest receivable
|9,052
|9,151
|8,380
|6,117
|6,677
|Goodwill
|129,565
|129,565
|129,565
|129,565
|129,565
|Other intangible assets
|7,069
|7,433
|7,798
|8,159
|8,519
|Other assets
|104,075
|103,236
|103,623
|101,912
|101,529
|Total assets
|$
|3,011,136
|$
|2,947,928
|$
|2,949,066
|$
|2,738,961
|$
|2,798,847
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|772,795
|$
|750,277
|$
|752,899
|$
|620,292
|$
|627,868
|Interest-bearing
|1,773,452
|1,741,962
|1,744,947
|1,668,122
|1,702,044
|Total deposits
|2,546,247
|2,492,239
|2,497,846
|2,288,414
|2,329,912
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|964
|956
|1,100
|1,348
|1,601
|FHLB and other borrowings
|-
|-
|-
|1,000
|-
|Interest, taxes, and other liabilities
|37,195
|34,816
|34,290
|36,593
|38,515
|Total liabilities
|2,584,406
|2,528,011
|2,533,236
|2,327,355
|2,370,028
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock
|17,723
|17,717
|17,710
|17,700
|18,377
|Additional paid-in capital
|173,345
|172,980
|172,601
|172,231
|192,413
|Retained earnings
|237,585
|230,464
|226,627
|222,814
|219,535
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(1,923
|)
|(1,244
|)
|(1,108
|)
|(1,139
|)
|(1,506
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|426,730
|419,917
|415,830
|411,606
|428,819
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|3,011,136
|$
|2,947,928
|$
|2,949,066
|$
|2,738,961
|$
|2,798,847
|Shares outstanding at period-end
|17,722,507
|17,716,522
|17,709,569
|17,700,140
|18,376,991
|Book value per common share
|$
|24.08
|$
|23.70
|$
|23.48
|$
|23.25
|$
|23.33
|Tangible book value per common share(1)
|16.37
|15.97
|15.72
|15.47
|15.82
|(1) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding
|SELECTED CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION (Unaudited)
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March31,
|December 31,
|(Amounts in thousands)
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|Allowance for Loan Losses
|Beginning balance
|$
|27,277
|$
|23,758
|$
|21,137
|$
|18,425
|$
|18,493
|Provision for loan losses charged to operations
|634
|4,703
|3,831
|3,500
|91
|Charge-offs
|(2,194
|)
|(1,563
|)
|(1,672
|)
|(1,194
|)
|(1,353
|)
|Recoveries
|465
|379
|462
|406
|1,194
|Net charge-offs
|(1,729
|)
|(1,184
|)
|(1,210
|)
|(788
|)
|(159
|)
|Ending balance
|$
|26,182
|$
|27,277
|$
|23,758
|$
|21,137
|$
|18,425
|Nonperforming Assets
|Non-covered nonperforming assets
|Nonaccrual loans
|$
|21,706
|$
|24,423
|$
|24,471
|$
|20,263
|$
|16,113
|Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
|295
|43
|284
|329
|144
|Troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs")(1)
|187
|456
|598
|623
|720
|Total non-covered nonperforming loans
|22,188
|24,922
|25,353
|21,215
|16,977
|OREO
|2,083
|2,103
|2,181
|2,502
|3,969
|Total non-covered nonperforming assets
|$
|24,271
|$
|27,025
|$
|27,534
|$
|23,717
|$
|20,946
|Covered nonperforming assets
|Nonaccrual loans
|$
|297
|$
|333
|$
|299
|$
|145
|$
|244
|Total covered nonperforming loans
|297
|333
|299
|145
|244
|OREO
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total covered nonperforming assets
|$
|297
|$
|333
|$
|299
|$
|145
|$
|244
|Additional Information
|Performing TDRs(2)
|$
|10,061
|$
|10,480
|$
|10,822
|$
|8,429
|$
|5,855
|Total Accruing TDRs(3)
|10,248
|10,936
|11,420
|9,052
|6,575
|Non-covered ratios
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
|1.02
|%
|1.14
|%
|1.19
|%
|1.02
|%
|0.81
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.81
|%
|0.92
|%
|0.94
|%
|0.87
|%
|0.75
|%
|Non-PCI allowance to nonperforming loans
|118.00
|%
|109.45
|%
|93.71
|%
|99.63
|%
|108.53
|%
|Non-PCI allowance to total loans
|1.20
|%
|1.25
|%
|1.12
|%
|1.01
|%
|0.88
|%
|Annualized net charge-offs to average loans
|0.26
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.23
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.04
|%
|Total ratios
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
|1.03
|%
|1.15
|%
|1.20
|%
|1.02
|%
|0.81
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.82
|%
|0.93
|%
|0.94
|%
|0.87
|%
|0.76
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans
|116.44
|%
|108.01
|%
|92.62
|%
|98.96
|%
|106.99
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|1.20
|%
|1.24
|%
|1.11
|%
|1.01
|%
|0.87
|%
|Annualized net charge-offs to average loans
|0.26
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.23
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.04
|%
|(1) Accruing TDRs restructured within the past six months or nonperforming
|(2) Accruing TDRs with six months or more of satisfactory payment performance
|(3) Accruing total TDRs
|FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:
|David D. Brown
|(276) 326-9000
First Community Bankshares, Inc.
Bluefield, Virginia, UNITED STATES
