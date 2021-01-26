Washington, D.C., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global architecture, planning and design firm CallisonRTKL (CRTKL) announces that Kim Heartwell is appointed CEO based in the Washington D.C. office. Kim will expand and bolster CRTKL's position in the marketplace as it enters its 75th year. Kim's thirty-plus year tenure and her depth of industry knowledge and breadth of experience will position the firm for continued success.

"This is a tremendous time to be afforded this opportunity," says Kim. "Addressing the challenges humanity faces today – from health and well-being to resiliency and security, the built environment directly impacts all. Now more than ever, the relevancy of a global, ideas-driven practice like CRTKL is necessary," she adds. "I am thrilled to be leading the firm into its next 75 years, building on our legacy and making a positive impact for the future."

Kim's nuanced understanding of CRTKL is evident in the many positions she has held since joining the firm. From junior architect to D.C. office leader to global workplace practice leader – Kim's tenure with the company has led to some of the most impactful workplace projects, growing the business into an impressive global force. Specifically, her expertise in change management, workplace design and mobility strategies for complex organizations will directly influence the growth and advancement of CRTKL as it expands its global footprint.

In addition to Kim's appointment, Harold Thompson is now CRTKL's first Chief Operating Officer. He will collaborate with Kim to advance the influence of research, digital transformation, and generative design throughout CRTKL. As COO, Harold will focus on business performance and operations, execute business strategies, and provide leadership, management, and vision to maximize operating efficiency.

"CallisonRTKL is a longstanding design leader," notes Harold. "With its global presence, advanced digital infrastructure, and collaborative approach, the firm's agility is an asset in the current market," he adds. " We are extremely proud of our legacy in creating memorable, human-centric places – and remain committed to continued innovation in our industry."

"Reflecting on the past 75 years, we are at a critical point of disruption for our industry. CRTKL is poised to positively pivot and evolve our business by focusing on data-driven, generative design to elevate the human experience through our key initiatives, ultimately guiding clients towards resiliency – environmental, economic, and societal," notes Kim. "A first step to committing to our goals is becoming a carbon neutral firm allowing us to flourish for the next 75 years and beyond."

