Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pet food packaging market is anticipated to reach value of USD 13.27 Billion by 2027, at a rapid and steady CAGR of 3.9% according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The pet humanization trend is rising, as there is a more significant focus on wellness, health, sustainability, and transparency.

Pet owners are willing to spend on pet food and products which are nutritious. The focus on pet welfare will soon become an intregral part of the big-box retailers in banning artificial products used in pet productsas the consumer prefer more health oriented and organic food for their pet, so in turn it will lead brands to make better quality pet food with proper packaging which will have more shelf life to sell in big box stores.

Informative customers generally prefer non-genetically modified ingredients, which, in turn, is driving the packaging of pet food products in a more organic and natural manner. The more natural and organic packaging helps in increasing the shelf life of pet food, making it easier for big-box retailers to sell their products to consumers for a larger span of time. Thus, the demand for disposable packaging for pet food is rising as a result of challenges associated with food safety.

Further Key Findings from the Report Suggest:

In April 2019, Amcor introduced AmLite Ultra Recyclable, its first packaging product made from sustainable high-barrier polyolefin film, which offers a metal-free barrier packaging solution that significantly lowers the carbon footprint.

In 2020, Yarrah, a Netherlands-based pet food producer, announced that it had startedusing Mondi's mono-material called BarrierPack Recyclable for their organic pet food brands (Yarrah and DANO).

In 2018, ProAmpac, one of the most prominent flexible packaging firms in the U.S,acquired Gateway Packaging Company, which was located in White House, Tenn. This acquisition helped the acquirer to strengthen its product offerings and increase its manufacturing capacity.

North America is going to witness a significant growth for the pet food packaging industry in the near future, due to increase in ownership of pets across the region.

Key players operating in the pet food packaging market are Amcor Plc, Mondi Plc, Smurfit Kappa, Sonoco Products Company, Constantia Flexibles, Goglio S.p.A., Huhtamaki OYJ, Berry Global Group Inc., Ardagh Group S.A, Transcontinental Inc., and AptarGroup, Inc.

The purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global pet food packaging market based on type of material, packaging type, animal type, and regions as follows:

Types of Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–-2027) Paper & Paperboard Plastics Metals

Packaging Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–-2027) Cans Pouches Bags Cartons

Animal Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–-2027) Dog Cat Fish Bird



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–-2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



