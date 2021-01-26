DUNN, N.C., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLCT) (the “Company”), the holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company (the “Bank”), today reported net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 of $8.2 million, or $0.46 and $0.45 per basic and diluted share, respectively, as compared to net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 of $13.0 million, or $0.69 and $0.68 per basic and diluted share, respectively. This was a decrease of 37.4% in net income compared to the year ended December 31, 2019. Net income per share declined approximately 33.3% for basic and 33.8% for diluted per share for the year ended December 31, 2019. The decline in net income is primarily attributable to an increase of $5.8 million in loan loss allowance provision during 2020 as compared to 2019, incurring debt extinguishment expenses of $1.6 million for the payoff of $45.0 million of FHLB advances with a composite rate of 2.76% during the 2020 4th quarter, recognized $755,000 in integration expenses during the year related to the acquisition of three branches in western North Carolina, and $2.3 million in deferred interest income related to COVID-19 loan modifications. These items were partially offset by $2.6 million in revenue from loan fees associated with loans originated by the Bank as part of the U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), recognized under the effective interest rate method. The number of weighted shares outstanding decreased due to the repurchase by the Company of 834,608 shares of common stock completed during 2020. Management expects the repurchase of shares to continue in 2021 under the Company’s previously announced stock repurchase plan.



For the three-month period ended December 31, 2020, the Company reported net income of $3.9 million, or $0.22 per basic and diluted share, respectively, as compared to net income of $2.5 million, or $0.14 per basic and diluted share, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2020, representing an increase of 57.1% in net income for the 2020 fourth quarter.

Initiatives to expand the market footprint of the franchise reduced net income in 2020 compared to 2019 due to the increased expenses associated with the opening of a new branch in Cornelius, North Carolina (the Charlotte area) and the acquisition of three western North Carolina branches mentioned above.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $16.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $11.9 million for the same period in 2019. On a comparative quarter basis, the Company’s total interest income was positively affected by increased loan balances due to growth. Loan yields decreased but were partially offset by increased loan fee income primarily from PPP loan forgiveness. On a comparative quarter basis, the Company’s total interest income was positively affected by increased investment balances due to growth which was partially offset by decreasing investment yields. Average total interest-earning assets were $1.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $1.2 billion for the same period in 2019. The yield on those assets decreased 27 basis points, from 5.05% in the fourth quarter of 2019 to 4.78% for the same period in 2020. This was primarily due to lower rates on recently purchased investments and cash in other banks on a comparative quarter basis.

The Company’s average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $333.4 million, to $1.1 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, from $801.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The cost of those funds decreased from 1.46% to 0.94%, or 52 basis points. During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company’s net interest margin was 4.10% and net interest spread was 3.84%. In the fourth quarter of 2019, net interest margin was 4.05% and net interest spread was 3.59%.

Net interest income was $52.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $5.6 million from the $46.9 million in net interest income reported for the year ended December 31, 2019. The Company’s total interest income increased by approximately $4.8 million in 2020 versus 2019, and the cost of funds decreased by approximately $797,000 from the prior period. The Company’s increase in total interest income was fueled by an increase in loans and purchases of securities. Average total interest-earning assets were $1.4 billion for 2020 compared with $1.2 billion for 2019, while the yield on those assets decreased 46 basis points from 5.03% to 4.57%, which was primarily due to the decrease in rates on purchased investment securities and other earning assets.

The Company’s average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $183.4 million, to $978.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, from $795.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, with the cost of those funds decreasing from 1.45% to 1.10%, or 35 basis points. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company’s net interest margin was 3.79% and net interest spread was 3.47%. For the year ended December 31, 2019, net interest margin was 4.04% and net interest spread was 3.58%.

Provision for Loan Losses and Asset Quality

During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $400,000, based primarily on loan growth and adjustments to qualitative loan factors related to trends in the loan portfolio. On a comparative quarter basis, the Company had a $302,000 provision for the fourth quarter of 2019. In the third quarter of 2020, the Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $1.6 million, based primarily on economic disruptions due to COVID-19, net charge-offs of $104,000 and changes in qualitative loan factors during the quarter. In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company incurred net recoveries of $147,000, a net recovery rate of 0.05% of average loans, compared to a net charge-off rate of 0.04% in the third quarter of 2020.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $6.2 million, compared to a provision of $438,000 for 2019. This increase for 2020 was based primarily on the market disruption from COVID-19 and its effect on economic indicators, loan growth, net charge-offs incurred and the increase in qualitative loan factors. The net charge-off ratio for the year ended December 31, 2020 was 0.04%, compared to 0.08% for the year ended December 31, 2019.

The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of gross loans at December 31, 2020 was 1.08% compared to 0.81% at December 31, 2019. At December 31, 2020 the allowance for loan losses amounted to $14.1 million and the credit mark on acquired loans amounted to $6.4 million which could be used to absorb loan charge offs.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was $1.5 million, an increase of $95,000 from $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Service charges on deposit accounts decreased $12,000, to $291,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, from $303,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019. Other non-deposit fees and income increased $7,000 from the fourth quarter of 2019 to the fourth quarter of 2020. Fees from presold mortgages increased by $100,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020 to $248,000, from $148,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company did not sell any investment securities in the fourth quarter of 2020 or fourth quarter of 2019.

Non-interest income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $6.1 million, an increase of $701,000, or 12.9%, from the year ended December 31, 2019. Service charges on deposit accounts decreased $69,000, to $1.1 million, for the year ended December 31, 2020 from $1.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. Other non-deposit fees and income increased $158,000 from the year ended December 31, 2019 to the year ended December 31, 2020. Fees from presold mortgages increased non-interest income by $660,000 in 2020 to $1.4 million from $753,000 for 2019. The Company sold two investment securities for a gain of $48,000 in 2019. The Company did not sell any investment securities during 2020.

Non-interest Expenses

Non-interest expenses increased by $3.0 million, or 33.4%, to $12.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, from $9.1 million for the same period in 2019. The following are highlights of the significant categories of non-interest expenses during the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019:

Personnel expenses increased $825,000, to $6.0 million, primarily due to increased staff for new and acquired branches, employment taxes and benefits costs.

Foreclosed real estate-related expense increased $233,000, primarily due to write-downs and maintenance expenses.

Deposit insurance expense increased by $355,000.

Debt extinguishment expenses of $1.6 million were incurred due to the payoff of FHLB advances.

Merger/integration-related expenses associated with branch purchases and divestitures decreased by $171,000.

Other non-interest expenses increased by $193,000, primarily due to additional branches and other various administrative related non-interest expenses.

Non-interest expenses increased by $5.2 million, or 14.8%, to $41.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, from $35.1 million for the same period in 2019. The following are highlights of the significant categories of non-interest expenses during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 versus 2019:

Personnel expenses increased $2.9 million, to $23.1 million, primarily due to additions in branch staff plus cost of living increases and related employment taxes and benefit costs.

Occupancy and equipment expenses increased by $216,000 primarily due to branch acquisitions and branch start-up.

Deposit insurance expense increased $624,000.

Professional fees decreased by $234,000.

Information systems expense increased $609,000 due primarily to additional software and security costs plus additional accounts from branch acquisitions.

Debt extinguishment expenses of $1.6 million were incurred due to the payoff of FHLB advances.

Merger/integration-related expenses increased by $349,000 primarily due to the acquisition of three branches in western North Carolina during 2020.

Foreclosed real estate expenses increased $623,000 due to write downs and disposal costs in 2020.

Income Taxes

The Company’s effective tax rate was 22.1% and 22.4% for the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The Company’s effective tax rate was 21.3% and 22.1% for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Balance Sheet and Capital

Total assets at December 31, 2020 were $1.7 billion, a 35.6% increase from a year earlier. Gross loans at December 31, 2020 were $1.3 billion, up $274.4 million, or 26.6%, from a year earlier; total deposits were $1.5 billion, an increase of $493.0 million, or 49.7%, from a year earlier.

Retail deposit growth (excludes brokered deposits and internet time deposits) grew at a rate of 49.65% for 2020. Wholesale deposits decreased from $45.0 million at December 31, 2019 to $4.6 million at December 31, 2020 as we continued to emphasize core deposit growth to replace wholesale deposits.

Comments of the Chief Executive Officer

William L Hedgepeth, II, President and CEO of the Company, commented, “Our commitment to expand our market footprint and implement our initiatives continued in 2020 even as we addressed major disruptions in the economy caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. We opened the Cornelius branch in the Charlotte market in early February plus acquired three branches in western North Carolina in mid-April during the height of the pandemic. We were very involved in assisting businesses in the communities we serve with the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and working hand-in-hand with customers who requested temporary loan modifications to provide time for those businesses to adopt changes to their operations as they adjusted to the new normal.”

“With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Select Bank & Trust stood ready to assist our customers. We granted 467 COVID-19 deferrals totaling $254.2 million at the beginning of the pandemic. As of December 31, 2020, we had 48 COVID-19 deferrals outstanding that totaled $32.7 million or 2.5% of total loans outstanding. We remain prepared to work with our customers that might need assistance in 2021.”

“We also originated 1,242 SBA PPP loans totaling $95.2 million. As of December 31, 2020, we had 786 SBA PPP loans remaining with outstanding balances totaling $55.5 million or 4.3% of total loans outstanding. Many of those loans are in varying stages of forgiveness. In 2020 we recognized $2.6 million in SBA PPP fee income. We stand ready to assist our customers and prospective customers in 2021 should they decide to pursue SBA PPP loans for their businesses.”

Mr. Hedgepeth added, “We continue to review opportunities for expansion and analyze each with a discipline designed to properly deploy the capital entrusted to us. Our share repurchase program remains active, and we are able to return capital to shareholders by buying our shares when market conditions warrant. We intend to retain adequate capital for expansion which meet our criteria.”

About Select Bank & Trust Company

Select Bank & Trust has 22 full-service offices in these North Carolina communities: Dunn, Burlington, Charlotte, Clinton, Cornelius (Charlotte), Elizabeth City, Fayetteville, Franklin, Goldsboro, Greenville, Highlands, Holly Springs (Raleigh area), Leland, Lillington, Lumberton, Morehead City, Raleigh, Sylva and Wilmington, North Carolina; in the following South Carolina communities: Blacksburg and Rock Hill; and in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The Bank also has loan production offices in Wilson, Durham and Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

About Select Bancorp, Inc.

Select Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Dunn, North Carolina. The Company primarily conducts operations through its wholly owned subsidiary, Select Bank & Trust Company, a North Carolina-chartered commercial bank that provides a full suite of banking services through its offices in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. The Company’s common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “SLCT”.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain financial measures we use to evaluate our performance and discuss in this release and the accompanying tables are identified as being “non-GAAP financial measures.” In accordance with the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, we classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of operations, balance sheet or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios or statistical measures calculated using exclusively either financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, operating measures or other measures that are not non-GAAP financial measures or both.

The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. You should understand how such other banking organizations calculate their financial measures similar, or with names similar, to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.

Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP measure generally used by financial analysts and investment bankers to evaluate financial institutions. We calculate: (a) tangible common equity as shareholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles; and (b) tangible book value per share as tangible common equity (as described in clause (a)) divided by shares of common stock outstanding. For tangible book value per share, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our book value per share. A reconciliation of tangible book value per share to book value per share is included in the tables that accompany this release.

We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value.

Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, (i) statements regarding certain of our goals and expectations with respect to earnings, revenue, and expenses and the growth rate in such items, as well as other measures of economic performance, including statements relating to anticipated market share growth, and (ii) statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “projects,” “outlook” or similar expressions. The actual results might differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements for various reasons, including, but not limited to: the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and measures intended to prevent its spread, which include wide disruptions to business activity that may impact the financial strength of our borrowers; our ability to manage growth or achieve it at all; substantial changes in financial markets; our ability to obtain the synergies and expense efficiencies anticipated from our acquisition activity and branch divestures and consolidations; regulatory changes; impacts from the recent presidential election, change in congressional leadership, and change in executive branch leadership, including regulatory agendas that may impact the business climate in which we operate; changes in interest rates; loss of deposits and loan demand to other savings and financial institutions; adverse economic conditions that impact our borrowers’ ability to pay their debts when due; and changes in real estate values and the real estate market. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from those in the forward-looking statements is contained in the Company’s SEC filings, including its periodic reports under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, copies of which are available upon request from the Company. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

SELECT BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Dollars in thousands)

ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 23,324 $ 25,068 $ 24,037 $ 20,030 $ 19,110 Interest-earning deposits in other banks 87,399 249,541 157,521 35,544 50,920 Federal funds sold 5,364 8,046 9,726 11,673 9,047 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 194,492 87,434 62,958 64,738 72,367 Loans held for sale 2,064 2,945 3,455 1,606 928 Loans 1,304,384 1,283,457 1,249,999 1,039,514 1,029,975 Allowance for loan losses (14,108 ) (13,561 ) (12,054 ) (10,586 ) (8,324 ) NET LOANS 1,290,276 1,269,896 1,237,945 1,028,928 1,021,651 Accrued interest receivable 5,110 4,486 4,400 3,839 4,189 Stock in Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta, at cost 1,147 3,059 3,059 3,059 3,045 Other non-marketable securities 709 718 718 718 719 Foreclosed real estate 2,172 3,237 3,561 3,737 3,533 Premises and equipment, net 20,587 20,883 20,893 17,868 17,791 Right of use lease asset 8,558 8,756 8,953 8,414 8,596 Bank owned life insurance 30,432 30,271 30,110 29,950 29,789 Goodwill 42,907 41,914 41,914 24,579 24,579 Core deposit intangible ("CDI") 1,513 1,677 1,856 1,431 1,610 Other assets 13,991 14,015 7,854 7,380 7,202 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,730,045 $ 1,771,946 $ 1,618,960 $ 1,263,494 $ 1,275,076 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Demand $ 395,916 $ 408,209 $ 400,098 $ 250,031 $ 240,305 Savings 51,843 51,629 52,597 41,815 43,128 Money market and NOW 649,677 610,275 495,609 306,051 280,145 Time 388,381 402,667 390,449 384,754 429,260 TOTAL DEPOSITS 1,485,817 1,472,780 1,338,753 982,651 992,838 Short-term debt - 20,000 20,000 20,000 - Long-term debt 12,372 37,372 37,372 37,372 57,372 Lease Liability 8,930 9,089 9,243 8,669 8,813 Accrued interest payable 246 449 457 536 578 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 7,312 18,889 1,597 2,181 2,700 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,514,677 1,558,579 1,407,422 1,051,409 1,062,301 Shareholders' Equity Common stock 17,507 17,787 17,863 18,056 18,330 Additional paid-in-capital 135,058 137,130 137,559 138,788 140,870 Retained earnings 60,838 56,917 54,460 53,779 52,675 Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust (2,416 ) (2,352 ) (2,553 ) (2,791 ) (2,815 ) Directors' Deferred Compensation Plan Rabbi Trust 2,416 2,352 2,553 2,791 2,815 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,965 1,533 1,656 1,462 900 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 215,368 213,367 211,538 212,085 212,775 TOTAL LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,730,045 $ 1,771,946 $ 1,618,960 $ 1,263,494 $ 1,275,076







SELECT BANCORP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020 September

30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 (Dollars in thousands, except for share amounts)

INTEREST INCOME Loans $ 17,901 $ 15,404 $ 14,086 $ 13,589 $ 14,124 $ 60,980 $ 54,605 Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits in other banks 52 54 33 168 258 307 1,838 Investments 752 367 381 421 434 1,921 2,003 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 18,705 15,825 14,500 14,178 14,816 63,208 58,446 INTEREST EXPENSE Money market, NOW and savings deposits 1,041 891 648 348 420 2,928 1,616 Time deposits 1,269 1,415 1,576 1,931 2,075 6,191 8,061 Short-term debt 131 145 141 87 6 504 62 Long-term debt 240 263 281 352 447 1,136 1,817 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 2,681 2,714 2,646 2,718 2,948 10,759 11,556 NET INTEREST INCOME 16,024 13,111 11,854 11,460 11,868 52,449 46,890 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 400 1,638 1,933 2,273 302 6,244 438 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 15,624 11,473 9,921 9,187 11,566 46,205 46,452 NON-INTEREST INCOME Fees on the sale of mortgages 248 517 355 293 148 1,413 753 Gain on securities - - - - - - 48 Service charges on deposit accounts 291 257 206 338 303 1,092 1,161 Other fees and income 1,002 950 850 813 995 3,615 3,457 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 1,541 1,724 1,411 1,444 1,446 6,120 5,419 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Personnel 5,977 5,742 5,786 5,632 5,152 23,137 20,278 Occupancy and equipment 986 1,008 986 931 973 3,911 3,695 Deposit insurance 374 370 76 (12 ) 19 808 184 Professional Fees 430 399 451 372 503 1,652 1,886 CDI amortization 164 179 195 179 193 717 825 Merger/acquisition related expenses - 7 709 39 171 755 406 Information systems 1,049 1,043 972 1,038 974 4,102 3,492 Foreclosed-related expenses 342 228 187 5 109 762 140 Debt extinguishment 1,616 - - - - 1,616 - Other 1,193 1,091 1,140 1,063 1,000 4,487 4,234 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 12,131 10,067 10,502 9,247 9,094 41,947 35,140 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 5,034 3,130 830 1,384 3,918 10,378 16,731 INCOME TAXES 1,113 673 149 280 877 2,215 3,696 NET INCOME $ 3,921 $ 2,457 $ 681 $ 1,104 $ 3,041 $ 8,163 $ 13,035 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING Basic $ 0.22 $ 0.14 $ 0.04 $ 0.06 $ 0.17 $ 0.46 $ 0.69 Diluted $ 0.22 $ 0.14 $ 0.04 $ 0.06 $ 0.16 $ 0.45 $ 0.68 WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON Basic Outstanding Shares 17,637,540 17,847,913 18,013,863 18,255,351 18,414,393 17,937,596 19,016,808 Diluted Outstanding Shares 17,661,922 17,866,822 18,030,136 18,287,064 18,460,118 17,961,258 19,063,237







Select Bancorp, Inc. Asset quality For Periods Ended December 31,

2020 September

30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 (Dollars in thousands, except for share amounts, unaudited) Non-accrual loans $ 6,790 $ 7,695 $ 7,979 $ 7,201 $ 5,941 $ 6,790 $ 5,941 Accruing TDRs 7,506 6,044 6,420 5,619 6,207 7,506 6,207 Total non-performing loans 14,296 13,739 14,399 12,820 12,148 14,296 12,148 Foreclosed real estate 2,172 3,237 3,561 3,737 3,533 2,172 3,533 Total non-performing assets $ 16,468 $ 16,976 $ 17,960 $ 16,557 $ 15,681 $ 16,468 $ 15,681 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more $ 802 $ 1,548 $ 1,326 $ 1,182 $ 1,231 $ 802 $ 1,231 Allowance for loan losses $ 14,108 $ 13,561 $ 12,054 $ 10,586 $ 8,324 $ 14,108 $ 8,324 Non-performing loans to period ending loans 1.10 % 1.07 % 1.15 % 1.23 % 1.18 % 1.10 % 1.18 % Non-performing loans & accruing loans past due 90 days or more to period ending loans 1.16 % 1.19 % 1.26 % 1.35 % 1.30 % 1.16 % 1.30 % Allowance for loans to period end loans 1.08 % 1.06 % 0.96 % 1.02 % 0.81 % 1.08 % 0.81 % Allowance for loans to non-performing loans 99 % 99 % 84 % 83 % 69 % 99 % 69 % Allowance for loans to non-performing Assets 86 % 80 % 67 % 64 % 53 % 86 % 53 % Allowance for loans to non-performing Assets and accruing loans past due 90 days or more 82 % 73 % 63 % 60 % 49 % 82 % 49 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.95 % 0.96 % 1.11 % 1.31 % 1.23 % 0.95 % 1.23 % Non-performing assets to accruing loans past due 90 days or more to total assets 1.00 % 1.05 % 1.19 % 1.40 % 1.33 % 1.00 % 1.33 % SELECT BANCORP, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures ($ in thousands, except per share data, unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020 September

30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Net interest margin: Net Interest Margin-tax equivalent (1) $ 16,075 $ 13,141 $ 11,883 $ 11,489 $ 11,901 $ 52,588 $ 47,037 Purchased loan accretion and early payoff charges (506 ) (455 ) (620 ) (105 ) (226 ) (1,581 ) (904 ) Net Interest Margin(2) (Non-GAAP) $ 15,569 $ 12,686 $ 11,263 $ 11,384 $ 11,675 $ 51,007 $ 46,133 Loans receivable interest income: Loans receivable interest income $ 17,913 $ 15,415 $ 14,097 $ 13,600 $ 14,135 $ 61,025 $ 54,645 Purchased loan accretion and early payoff charges (506 ) (455 ) (620 ) (105 ) (226 ) (1,581 ) (904 ) Loans receivable interest income (Non-GAAP) $ 17,407 $ 14,960 $ 13,477 $ 13,495 $ 13,909 $ 59,444 $ 53,741 Acquired and non-acquired loans: Acquired loans receivable $ 180,152 $ 199,794 $ 213,466 $ 122,363 $ 129,595 $ 180,152 $ 129,595 Non-acquired loans receivable 1,124,232 1,083,663 1,036,533 917,151 900,380 1,124,232 900,380 Total gross loans receivable $ 1,304,384 $ 1,283,457 $ 1,249,999 $ 1,039,514 $ 1,029,975 $ 1,304,384 $ 1,029,975 % Acquired 13.8 % 15.6 % 17.1 % 11.8 % 12.6 % 13.8 % 12.6 % Non-acquired loans $ 1,124,232 $ 1,083,663 $ 1,036,533 $ 917,151 $ 900,380 $ 1,124,232 $ 900,380 Allowance for loan losses 14,108 13,561 12,054 10,586 8,324 14,108 8,324 Allowance for loan losses to non-acquired loans (Non-GAAP) 1.25 % 1.25 % 1.16 % 1.15 % 0.92 % 1.25 % 0.92 % Total gross loan receivable $ 1,304,384 $ 1,283,457 $ 1,249,999 $ 1,039,514 $ 1,029,975 $ 1,304,384 $ 1,029,975 Allowance for loan losses 14,108 13,561 12,054 10,586 8,324 14,108 8,324 Allowance for loan losses to total gross loans receivable 1.08 % 1.06 % 0.96 % 1.02 % 0.81 % 1.08 % 0.81 % For Periods Ended December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30, 2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Tangible common equity Total shareholders' equity $ 215,368 $ 213,367 $ 211,538 $ 212,085 $ 212,775 $ 215,368 $ 212,775 Adjustment: Goodwill 42,907 41,914 41,914 24,579 24,579 42,907 24,579 Core deposit intangibles 1,513 1,677 1,856 1,431 1,610 1,513 1,610 Tangible common equity $ 170,948 $ 169,776 $ 167,768 $ 186,075 $ 186,586 $ 170,948 $ 186,586 Common shares outstanding(3) 17,507,103 17,786,552 17,862,554 18,055,692 18,330,058 17,507,103 18,330,058 Book value per common share(4) $ 12.30 $ 12.00 $ 11.84 $ 11.75 $ 11.61 $ 12.30 $ 11.61 Tangible book value per common share(5) $ 9.76 $ 9.55 $ 9.39 $ 10.31 $ 10.18 $ 9.76 $ 10.18 (1) Net interest margin-tax equivalent reflects tax-exempt income on a tax-equivalent basis.

(2) Net interest margin-core and yield on loans - core excludes the impact of purchase accounting accretion, loan payoff charges and related deferred fees recognized related to early loan repayments. (3) Excludes the dilutive effect of common stock issuable upon exercise of stock options.

(4) We calculate book value per common share as shareholders' equity less preferred stock at the end of the relevant period divided by the outstanding number of shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period. (5) We calculate the tangible book value per common share as total shareholders' equity less goodwill, preferred stock and core deposit intangibles, divided by the number of outstanding shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period.





Select Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Information and Other Data ($ in thousands, except per share data) For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 2018 Summary of Operations: Total interest income $ 18,705 $ 15,825 $ 14,500 $ 14,178 $ 14,816 $ 63,208 $ 58,446 $ 56,835 Total interest expense 2,681 2,714 2,646 2,718 2,948 10,759 11,556 9,450 Net interest income 16,024 13,111 11,854 11,460 11,868 52,449 46,890 47,385 Provision for loan losses 400 1,638 1,933 2,273 302 6,244 438 (156 ) Net interest income after provision 15,624 11,473 9,921 9,187 11,566 46,205 46,452 47,541 Noninterest income 1,541 1,724 1,411 1,444 1,446 6,120 5,419 4,701 Merger/acquisition related expenses - 7 709 39 171 762 406 1,826 Noninterest expense 12,130 10,060 9,793 9,208 8,923 41,185 34,734 32,724 Income before income taxes 5,035 3,130 830 1,384 3,918 10,378 16,731 17,692 Provision for income taxes 1,113 673 149 280 877 2,215 3,696 3,910 Net Income 3,922 2,457 681 1,104 3,041 8,163 13,035 13,782 Share and Per Share Data: Earnings per share - basic $ 0.22 $ 0.14 $ 0.04 $ 0.06 $ 0.17 $ 0.46 $ 0.69 $ 0.87 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.22 $ 0.14 $ 0.04 $ 0.06 $ 0.16 $ 0.45 $ 0.68 $ 0.87 Book value per share $ 12.30 $ 12.00 $ 11.84 $ 11.75 $ 11.61 $ 12.30 $ 11.61 $ 10.85 Tangible book value per share(1) $ 9.76 $ 9.55 $ 9.39 $ 10.31 $ 10.18 $ 9.76 $ 10.18 $ 9.47 Ending shares outstanding 17,507,103 17,786,552 17,862,554 18,055,692 18,330,058 17,507,103 18,330,058 19,311,505 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 17,637,540 17,847,913 18,134,607 18,255,351 18,414,393 17,937,596 19,016,808 15,812,585 Diluted 17,661,922 17,866,822 18,157,992 18,287,064 18,460,118 17,961,258 19,063,237 15,877,633 Selected Performance Ratios: Return on average assets(2) 0.87 % 0.58 % 0.18 % 0.35 % 0.95 % 0.52 % 1.03 % 1.12 % Return on average equity(2) 7.26 % 4.56 % 1.28 % 2.07 % 5.67 % 3.81 % 6.08 % 8.51 % Net interest margin 4.10 % 3.73 % 3.45 % 4.03 % 4.05 % 3.79 % 4.04 % 4.19 % Efficiency ratio (3) 69.06 % 67.82 % 73.83 % 71.36 % 67.02 % 70.32 % 66.40 % 62.83 % Period End Balance Sheet Data: Gross loans $ 1,304,384 $ 1,283,457 $ 1,249,999 $ 1,039,514 $ 1,029,975 $ 1,304,384 $ 1,029,975 $ 986,040 Total interest-earning assets 1,529,322 1,429,614 1,222,416 1,137,010 1,167,857 1,529,322 1,167,857 1,119,344 Goodwill 42,907 41,914 41,914 24,579 24,579 42,907 24,579 24,579 Core deposit intangible 1,513 1,677 1,856 1,431 1,610 1,513 1,610 2,085 Total assets 1,730,045 1,771,946 1,618,960 1,263,494 1,275,076 1,729,426 1,275,076 1,258,525 Deposits 1,485,817 1,472,780 1,338,753 982,651 992,838 1,485,817 992,838 980,427 Short-term debt - 20,000 20,000 20,000 - - - 7,000 Long-term debt 12,372 37,372 37,372 37,372 57,372 12,372 57,372 57,372 Shareholders' equity 215,368 213,367 211,538 212,085 212,775 215,368 212,775 209,611 Selected Average Balances: Gross Loans $ 1,288,138 $ 1,255,027 $ 1,193,985 $ 1,020,630 $ 1,017,750 $ 1,189,894 $ 1,004,051 $ 987,634 Total interest-earning assets 1,561,104 1,403,106 1,321,172 1,147,631 1,166,758 1,386,187 1,164,149 1,119,344 Core Deposit Intangible 1,572 1,743 1,529 1,507 1,680 1,588 1,812 2,547 Total Assets 1,784,289 1,683,174 1,520,278 1,255,943 1,272,475 1,561,865 1,268,728 1,228,576 Deposits 1,499,162 1,399,840 1,237,343 972,162 989,721 1,278,068 981,132 989,838 Short-term debt 17,609 20,000 20,000 12,747 - 17,596 3,414 21,393 Long-term debt 34,383 37,438 37,438 44,625 57,372 38,440 57,372 49,357 Shareholders' equity 214,861 214,277 213,796 214,502 212,849 214,360 214,324 161,953 Asset Quality Ratios: Nonperforming loans (4) $ 14,296 $ 13,739 $ 14,399 $ 12,820 $ 12,148 $ 14,296 $ 12,148 $ 11,635 Other real estate owned 2,172 3,237 3,561 3,737 3,533 2,172 3,533 1,088 Allowance for loan losses 14,108 13,561 12,054 10,586 8,324 14,108 8,324 8,669 Nonperforming loans (4) to period-end loans 1.10 % 1.07 % 1.15 % 1.23 % 1.18 % 1.10 % 1.18 % 1.18 % Allowance for loan losses to period-end loans 1.08 % 1.06 % 0.96 % 1.02 % 0.81 % 1.08 % 0.81 % 0.88 % Delinquency ratio (5) 0.46 % 0.17 % 0.22 % 0.43 % 0.34 % 0.46 % 0.34 % 0.19 % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (2) -0.05 % 0.04 % 0.16 % 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.04 % 0.08 % 0.00 % (1) Tangible book value per share (a non GAAP measure) is equal to total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, divided by the number of outstanding shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period. Please refer to the table above for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure. (2) Annualized.

(3) Efficiency ratio is calculated as a non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

(4) Nonperforming loans consist of non-accrual loans and accruing TDR loans.

(5) Delinquency Ratio includes loans 30-89 days past due and excludes non-accrual loans.



