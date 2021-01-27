SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a cheerleader’s murder, investigative sports reporter Blake Brennon is called to assist on the case, but things get personal with a beautiful deputy sheriff as events take a dangerous turn in “That Rock Don’t Roll” (published by Archway Publishing) by Don Alexander.

When he’s asked to help, Blake is happy to as he has always felt protective of cheerleaders and he figures he can get the inside scoop about what happened. As he works alongside Petula, the beautiful deputy sheriff, he begins to wonder if she is interested in him or if she is using him. Rife with danger and death, the case’s conclusion can’t come too soon for Blake.

Alexander wants his readers to consider that “there is a lot more to your sports teams than what you see and hear. A lot more .”

“That Rock Don’t Roll” is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, at Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/That-Rock-Dont-Roll-Alexander/dp/1480894931.

“That Rock Don’t Roll”

By Don Alexander

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 306 pages | ISBN 9781480894938

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 306 pages | ISBN 9781480894945

E-Book | 306 pages | ISBN 9781480894921

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Don Alexander was a sportswriter for 27 years and had his own TV show for eight. He interviewed professional, college, and high school athletes, as well as support personnel, both male and female. He also taught communications at Golden West College for nine years, all while living in Orange County, California.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

Attachment

Marketing Services Archway Publishing 844-669-3957 pressreleases@archwaypublishing.com