NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A decentralized group of innovators and visionaries, focused on mitigating the causes and potentially cataclysmic effects of climate change, has introduced a new financial instrument. A cryptocurrency, Co2Bitcoin, available to the public on January 28th, 2021, will help Countries to finance local projects to combat global warming’s negative effects on our environment and inhabitants. Co2Bitcoins have already been used to acquire and protect over 100 million trees in the Brazilian Rainforest, saving them from fires by clearing and maintaining the underbrush and using controlled burns, ensuring that they will be preserved, sequestering critical amounts of Co2 and its brimming habitats, for generations to come.



Co2Bit (http://www.co2bit.com/news) has already signed partnerships with the Governments of Madagascar, Gambia, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Niger, Sudan, Guinea Bissau, Congo Brazzaville, Mali, Comores, Gambia, Guinee, Gabon, Ivory Coast, the Edo Province of Nigeria, Somalia, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), and individually the provinces of Kwango, Maniema, Bas Uele, Kwilu, and Equateur and Lebanon, Center for Energy Conservation. More than 30 countries are expected to be signed before the end of February 2021 and it is the goal of Co2Bitcoins to be partnered with more than one hundred countries by the end of 2021.

Liquidity of the currency will be supported organically by the growing investor demand for cryptocurrencies, Decentralized Finance (DeFi), and the rising appetite for Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) impact investing. The Co2Bitcoin currency, like any other, depends on its utility, and of course supply and demand, to determine its exchange rate.

Co2Bit has many advantages that point to its sustainable impact:

- It is the first crypto currency that has the formal support of many nations. The governments will be the main token holders, which give this token a more secure stature.

- It has a healthy and comprehensive objective to protect the planet, through the financing of projects aimed at reducing the impacts of global warming in the near term and long term.

- It is a very promising message for the public and institutional funds where the Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) vision is becoming more important.

- It will make it possible to create a more efficient and liquid voluntary carbon credit option, which will allow large emitters to come and buy Co2Bitcoins, in addition to carbon credits. This will have a stronger impact as they strive to maintain positive brand images.

The price of carbon credit certificates has steadily increased over the past 4 years. This market remains a specialist market, exceedingly difficult to access for private investors. As many polluting actors are obliged (legally, or more often by market forces) to offset their carbon footprint. Co2Bitcoin could become a new financial instrument used by companies as a voluntary carbon credit. This Co2Bitcoin asset could, specifically, be mentioned in the environmental annual reports of companies to raise their ESG rating. This will ultimately result in this currency being used more and more, increasing its liquidity and utility. For speculators, this natural demand could have a positive impact on the appreciation of the price of Co2Bitcoin.

The Co2Bit cryptocurrency, when injected into climate mitigation project financing, facilitates technological innovations in solar, wind, and hydroelectric power stations, new technologies for making steel and plastics, advancing agricultural yields, and other projects impacting deforestation and reforestation globally.

The Co2Bit currency will benefit from strong overlapping trends as significant interest from private and institutional players in cryptocurrencies are multiplying across the entire asset class. On the Ethereum blockchain and in its Smart Contract, one (1) Co2Bitcoin has a value of 1/13th an ETH. Based on a January 25, 2021 price of $1404 USD per ETH, this would result in a price of $108 USD per Co2Bitcoin.

In the words of Anatoly Karpov International Statesman & Ten-Time World Chess Champion, "Co2Bitcoin is a real, practical step to try and solve the problem of Global Warming which disturbs the whole world."

For additional information go to, Co2Bit.com. Co2B coins will be available January 28th, 2021 on the highly respected, Award Winning Coinsbit Exchange (https://coinsbit.io/) for both individual and institutional investors. This Exchange is centralized and recently launched their Decentralized Exchange (DEX). It is renown for its reliability and convenience for traders of all experience levels. Coinsbit Exchange offers superior security protocols for the safety of each transaction. It includes the world’s first online store for buying goods with cryptocurrency. And, P2P Loans just got easier! Register for free today at https://coinsbit.io/





Media contact

Company: Co2Bitcoin

Contact: Ron Henley, IGM

Email: support@co2bit.com

Telephone: +1 (917) 612-7416 (GMT -5)

Website: http://co2bit.com/contact/





SOURCE: Co2Bitcoin