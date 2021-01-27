Blacktown, Australia, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Blacktown, NSW-based Cumberland Suzuki announces the launch of its updated vehicle offerings. Moving forward, customers will now have access to the latest model of the best-selling Vitara Series II GL subcompact crossovers.

More information about Cumberland Suzuki is available via http://www.cumberlandsuzuki.com.au

The upgraded service is part of the dealership’s commitment to providing clients with the latest car models at the best price possible. Cumberland Suzuki notes that it remains open despite the current pandemic and observes strict health protocols to ensure the safety of customers.

Industry statistics show that sport utility vehicles (SUVs) like the Vitara were the top-selling vehicles in the country, accounting for 45% of new car sales in 2019 alone. Cumberland Suzuki attributes this success to the versatility of SUVs, which drive comfortably over rugged terrain and have more space while being smaller than mainstream off-road vehicles.

The current generation of the Vitara series is Suzuki’s latest entry into the growing subcompact category. As such, it has seen a noticeable reduction in size compared to earlier models, which translates to greater fuel efficiency.

As a crossover vehicle, the Vitara comes with front-wheel drive as standard, with an option for the all-wheel drive also available. The engine comes in both 1.6L and 1.4L turbo options, catering to various types of driving a buyer plans to do.

Cumberland Suzuki works closely with buyers to help them determine the best vehicle trim that suits their needs. The dealership is staffed with experienced sales personnel who can provide detailed information on Vitara options, as well as other Suzuki vehicles.

For their safety, prospective clients may book their visits online prior to dropping by. The dealership can also deliver cars for test driving for further convenience and safety.

Cumberland Suzuki is a leading auto dealer that is committed to helping buyers find the best car possible. It also provides end-to-end servicing of all Suzuki cars, including maintenance and repairs.

A spokesperson says: “We are thrilled to be able to offer the latest models of the Vitara crossover line to buyers. The team invites prospective buyers to request a test drive to see just how great this small but capable SUV is.”

Further information about Cumberland Suzuki and its services is available through the URL above.

