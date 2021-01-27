NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA, HONG KONG OR AUSTRALIA, EXCEPT AS PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW, OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IS UNLAWFUL.

Ambu A/S seeks to strengthen its capital base

Ambu A/S (“Ambu” or the “Company”) intends to raise approximately DKK 1.3 billion of new capital through an offering of new B shares and existing treasury B shares (together the “Shares”) to be completed through an accelerated bookbuilding offering (the “Offering”) in a private placement directed at institutional and professional investors in Denmark and certain other jurisdictions.

