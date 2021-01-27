Ørsted will release its results for the full-year 2020 on Wednesday, 3 February 2021. The results will expectedly be released at 8.00 CET.



An earnings call for investors and analysts will be held at 14.00 CET on the same day.

Dial in numbers for the earnings call:

Denmark: +45 78 15 01 10

UK: +44 333 300 9270

US: +1 833 249 8407

The earnings call can be followed live:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fi48sxzy

Presentation slides will be available prior to the conference call:

orsted.com/en/Financial-reports-and-presentations

For further information, please contact:

Media Relations

Martin Barlebo

+45 99 55 95 52

Investor Relations

Allan Bødskov Andersen

+45 99 55 79 96

