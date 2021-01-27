Dublin, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wafer Inspection Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Wafer Inspection Equipment Market to Reach $7.3 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wafer Inspection Equipment estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% over the period 2020-2027.



Optical Technology, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.5% CAGR and reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the E-Beam Technology segment is readjusted to a revised 10% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $958.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.5% CAGR



The Wafer Inspection Equipment market in the U. S. is estimated at US$958.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 9.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.6% CAGR.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



