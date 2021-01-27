Dublin, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EV Battery Swapping For Two- and Three-Wheeler Market: By Service Type (Pay-Per-Use Model, Subscription Model), Battery Type (Lead Acid, Li-Ion), Vehicle Type (Two-Wheeler, Three-Wheeler) - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The growing pollution levels in many countries are the primary factors fueling the popularity of electric vehicles. Moreover, the rising requirement for electric two- and three-wheelers in ride hailing and sharing services and the growing deployment of electric three-wheelers for goods and passenger transportation are pushing up the sales of electric two- and electric three-wheelers across the world. The lack of proper charging facilities and the frequent charging requirements of these vehicles pose big problems for vehicle owners.



As a result, many organizations are focusing on developing vehicles equipped with battery-swapping features. This eliminates the requirement for the ownership of batteries by the owners of the electric vehicles. Instead, the batteries are owned and supplied by the swapping service providers. The separation of the batteries from the electric vehicles reduces the costs of electric vehicles. This, in turn, makes the prices of electric vehicles either similar to or in some cases, lower than internal engine combustion (ICE) automobiles.



The global EV battery swapping for two- and three-wheeler market is predicted to surge from 2020 to 2030. The growing popularity of electric scooter sharing service is a key factor fueling the progress of the market. These services have witnessed a sharp rise in popularity in North America in recent years. This is because these services offer better last-mile connectivity and hyper-localized services in comparison to other shared mobility services.



Across the globe, the EV battery swapping for two- and three-wheeler market is currently registering the highest growth in Asia-Pacific (APAC), as per the observations the publisher. In this region, the market is presently booming in India and China, mainly because of the high population density and the high usage of two-wheelers in these countries. The market is also rapidly progressing in Taiwan, on account of the growing popularity of battery swapping in the country.



Hence, it can be said without any doubt that the market would demonstrate rapid expansion throughout the world in the forthcoming years, primarily because of the growing deployment of electric two- and three-wheelers and the rising requirement for battery swapping, on account of the lack of proper charging infrastructure and high prices of lithium-ion batteries, around the world.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Market Indicators

4.1 Global Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market

4.2 Global Electric Three-Wheeler Market

4.3 Global Home Charger Deployment

4.4 Global EVSE Installation



Chapter 5. Industry Outlook

5.1 Voice of Industry Experts/KOLs

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 6. Impact of COVID-19 on Global EV Battery Swapping Market

6.1 Impact of COVID-19 on EV Battery Swapping Market



Chapter 7. Regulatory Framework



Chapter 8. Technological Trends

8.1 Robotic Systems for EV Battery Swapping

8.2 Li-Ion-Battery-Based Electric Rickshaws



Chapter 9. EV Charging Station Market Overview

9.1 EV Charging Station Market Size and Forecast

9.1.1 Home Charger

9.1.2 Public AC chargers

9.1.3 Public DC chargers

9.2 EV Charging infrastructure outlook, by Geography (2014-2030)



Chapter 10. Micro Mobility Market Size and Overview

10.1 By Service Type

10.2 By Region

10.3 Rides by Service Type



Chapter 11. Battery Swapping in Electric Two- and Three-Wheeler

11.1 Comparative Study of Battery Swapping in Two/Three-Wheeler, Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicle

11.2 Battery Swapping in business-to-Business (B2B) Application, Market Size and Forecast (2019-2030)

11.2.1 Moto-taxi/Two-wheeler hailing

11.2.2 Scooter sharing

11.2.3 Scooter/Motorcycle rental

11.2.4 Others

11.3 Battery Swapping Market Size and Forecast, by Vehicle Category (2019-2030)

11.3.1 E-scooter

11.3.2 E-motorcycle

11.3.3 Kick Scooter

11.3.4 Passenger Carrier Three-Wheeler

11.3.5 Load Carrier Three-Wheeler

11.3.6 Others



Chapter 12. Global Market Size and Forecast

12.1 By Service Type

12.2 By Battery Type

12.3 By Vehicle Type

12.3.1 Two-Wheeler Battery Swapping Market, by Service Type

12.3.2 Three-Wheeler Battery Swapping Market, by Service Type

12.4 By Region



Chapter 13. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 14. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 15. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 16. RoW Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 17. Major Markets: Segment Analysis

17.1 Overview



Chapter 18. Competitive Landscape

18.1 List of Key Players and Their Offerings

18.2 Partnership Between EV Manufacturers and Swapping Station/Service Providers

18.3 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players

18.4 Product Benchmarking of Key Players

18.5 Strategic Developments of Key Players



Chapter 19. Global Case Studies

19.1 Case 1: Gogoro Inc.

19.2 Case 2: Ola Electric Mobility

19.3 Case 3: IONEX KWANG YANG MOTOR CO. LTD. (Kymco)

19.4 Case 4: SUN Mobility Pvt. Ltd.

19.5 Case 5: NIO Power



Chapter 20. Appendix



